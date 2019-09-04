More squabbling about free will in Quillette: William Edwards now finds libertarian free will in the “singularities” of physics

In July, writer and philosopher William Tomos Edwards wrote a piece in Quillette called “The Academic Quarrel over Determinism“. This irked me because Edwards wound up arguing that whether or not libertarian “you-could-have-done-otherwise” free will be true, we should believe in it anyway because the payoff (a better society and more individual well being) outweighs the downside (the scientific truth of determinism). As Edwards argued:

Thinkers like [Sam] Harris and [Eric] Weinstein are preoccupied with how we build a less risky world, which may be partly why their thinking appeals to conservatives. However, it is worth remembering the well-established relationship between risk and reward, because whether or not we believe in free will may turn out to be the Pascal’s Wager of the twenty-first century. With that in mind, any professional gambler worth their salt should bet on free will. There is just too much about the universe that we don’t understand, and the potential pay-off from agency is staggering.

Well, that burned my onions on several counts: there’s no conclusive evidence that accepting free will will improve one’s character, much less one’s society; it’s patronizing to urge people to believe something for which there’s no evidence; and it’s also HARD to force yourself to believe in something that you previously rejected. Edwards also banged on about the mystery of consciousness as some sort of argument for libertarian free will (a “will” free from the laws of physics). I’m starting to learn that when you hear people dilate on “the mystery of consciousness”, they’re almost always antiscientific dualists or ID creationists.

At any rate, I wrote a rebuttal to Edwards’s piece, also on Quillette: “Why We Shouldn’t Bet on Having Free Will—A Reply to William Edwards“. I won’t go into my rebuttal, which is summarized in the paragraph just above.

And then author Ben Burgis wrote his own gloss on both Edwards’s and my piece, “In Defense of Compatibilism: A Response to Edwards and Coyne.” Burgis argued for compatibilism: the view that accepts physical determinism of our actions but still can find a form of “free will”—in Burgis’s case, “actions that are free from compulsion.” This is the view of many compatibilists, who often argue that we become morally responsible precisely when we perform acts free from compulsion. If you shoot someone because someone holding a gun to your head says you must, you’re not only not exercising free will, but you’re not morally responsible for the shooting. In contrast, if you’re shoot someone and aren’t compelled to, then you’re both exercising “free will” and can be held morally responsible.

I responded to Burgis’s post on this site, making four points in my reply (each point is discussed in more detail in my piece):

1.) You are always acting under compulsion. 2.) This does not mean that external circumstances surrounding an action should not be taken into consideration. 3.) The concept of “moral responsibility” is outmoded; we should simply retain the idea of “responsibility” since whether you are irresponsible or morally irresponsible are both results of the laws of physics. 4.) The concept of “moral responsibility” is injurious because it underlies a vindictive and retributive view of punishment.

Now you can argue back and forth about what compatibilist definition of free will is correct (there are many, which is itself problematic), and whether “moral responsibility” is a concept that adds any value to society. But what I insist is that accepting physical determinism for our actions must have some import for society, particularly in the judicial system. This is because much of our notion of governmental punishment (and societal views on rewards) depends on libertarian free will—on the assumption that someone who did bad stuff could have chosen to behave better. It would be a brave person indeed who says that accepting physical determinism for our actions, and the view that we could not have done otherwise, has no implications on how to change society.

But this is just background. Now Edwards has a new riposte in Quillette defending himself against both me and Burgis, which you can see by clicking on the screenshot below:

Since Edwards says that his reply is brief, so will be mine. First, he reiterates the literature supporting his claim that believing in free will is good for society and for one’s psyche. The literature on the latter is conflicting, and for the former nonexistent. And in some ways I think humans are programmed to feel as if we have free will, just as we are programmed to think that somewhere in our brain sits an “I” module. So we’ll always feel that we have agency. My point, however, was that we can (under others’ influence of course) realize that our feeling of agency is an illusion, and although we normally operate quite well under that illusion, realizing that it is an illusion can have salubrious consequences for society (e.g., the justice system) and for our own well being (for one thing, we needn’t beat ourselves up thinking that, in the past, we should have behaved otherwise). As I said, there is a material difference between feeling you could have behaved otherwise on one hand and realizing the empirical truth that you couldn’t have on the other.

But the main point of Edwards’s rebuttal to both me and Burgis is bizarre—almost a form of Deepakian woo. It is that there is a quantum “singularity” in the decision-making process, and that singularity somehow gives us an “unpredictable output” that could count as libertarian free will:

Coyne dismisses the relevance of quantum phenomena here. While it’s true that there is no conclusive evidence for non-trivial quantum effects in the brain, it is an area of ongoing research with promising avenues, and the observer effect heavily implies a connection. Coyne correctly points out that the fundamental randomness at the quantum level does not grant libertarian free will. Libertarian free will implies that humans produce output from a process that is neither random nor deterministic. What process could fit the bill? Well, if the human decision-making process recruits one or more irremovable singularities, and achieves fundamentally unpredictable output from those, I would consider that a sufficient approximation to libertarian free will. Furthermore, a singularity could be a good approximation to an “agent.” Singularities do occur in nature, at the center of every black hole, and quite possibly at the beginning of the universe, and quantum phenomena leave plenty of room open for them.

Two responses here. First, unpredictability of output is not the same thing as libertarian free will. Even under determinism, tiny perturbations of initial conditions, as might obtain in human behavior, could approximate chaos theory, giving unpredictable outputs from a purely deterministic process.

More important, Edwards fails to tell us what he means by an “irremovable singularity” in our brain, and how that gives us free will. The singularities to which he refers are pretty accurately defined by the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as this:

“a point or region of infinite mass density at which space and time are infinitely distorted by gravitational forces and which is held to be the final state of matter falling into a black hole.” How that is relevant to quantum mechanics, much less the brain, is completely obscure. How is our brain supposed to recruit singularities, and does that give us fundamental indeterminism or only unpredictability? We don’t know. It appears that Edwards’ argument boils down to the Millennial statement “Free will because singularities plus consciousness.” When you’re in a tight philosophical spot, quantum mechanics is often a convenient life jacket. Edwards plays the same singularity card against Burgis, first making a case for compatibilism based on our complicated brain function (this resembles Dan Dennett’s argument for compatibilist free will): Absolute determinism could be intuitively visualized as a chain of dominoes. Neither the chain nor any domino in particular has a past or a future. Whatever happens to each comes down to the last force they made contact with. People, on the other hand, can run simulations on what might have been, and what could be, all day long. Even if it is all achieved through classical physics and a computational mind, your imagination is one hell of an achievement. If we were philosophical dominos we would simply be on the fly from moment to moment responding to things as they happen. But, as it happens, we can simulate—or generate—an outcome that we want to effect and then act in an attempt to make it so. We can simulate many paths, and while we’re putting one of them into motion we retain some capacity to veto it. If the courses of action that we may create are best modeled as hemmed in, and finite, then we are comfortably within the realm of compatibilism. What he’s talking about in these two paragraphs refers to our brain running a simulation of possible outcomes before we make a decision. But that is simply an output that comes from our adaptive brain programs giving different weights to different inputs as they run their evolved and acquired programs. Yes, our neural pathways and brain function are more complex than those of, say, a flatworm, but they still obey the laws of physics. QED. And now Edwards’s woo: The concept of a singularity becomes important once again here because if you can access some kind of instantaneous infinity and your options are fundamentally, non-trivially infinite, then it would seem you have escaped compatibilism and achieved a more profound freedom. Oy! This isn’t even a Dennettian Deepity because it doesn’t have a clear meaning on the surface. As far as I can see (and I grant that I’m no Einstein), it means nothing. It is pure gibberish, this “accessing the instantaneous infinity”. What is the sweating professor trying to say? Now maybe I’m missing the Grand Solution proffered by Edwards, but I doubt it. Before he can make a persuasive case that the laws of physics themselves permit a libertarian free will (after all, he says they allow you to “escape compatibilism”, and compatibilism is based on accepting the laws of physics), he’ll have to clarify what he means when he talks about singularities in our decision processes. By the way, you might be amused by some of the few comments on toEdwards’s piece following his article. Here’s one: Rebutting that is like shooting fish in a barrel.