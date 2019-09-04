Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ evidence

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “being”, once again highlights the bizarre world of theology. I needn’t expand on this, for it’s certainly true that many believers mistake “conviction” (or “revelation” or “feeling”) for evidence. And the last panel gives the whole thing a kind of ontological-argument feel:
The erroneous notion that one’s certainty is equal to fact applies to many areas or life depending on the standard of evaluation
An abusive person says “ no one can tell me that I don’t love you I know I love you”
A failing student remarks “I studied hard for the test and I should get an ‘A’ “
Person with adventurous side says “I’ve seen plenty people pop a wheelie on their bike down this hill.. I’m confident that my bike will go higher than theirs” right before he ends up on the stretcher.
Or my personal pet peeve “I put a lot of effort into selecting and buying this gift because it’s a great gift so you should be ecstatic about how great it is”
Confidence is a hell of a drug
Correction : not confidence, but OVER-confidence or should I say, adamance.
The real question is “what’s the cure ?”
excellent comment—-when i read the cartoon and your comment
it made also think of the folks I run into during my average day that use all of the above arguments……(Usually they are wearing a red MAGA hat)
Trumpism
Narcissism
Dunning–Kruger effect………..
As a student I learned to insist, when doing bad at an exam to (truthfully) tell the prof I didn’t study the subject, because (less truthfully) I made an error in my study planning (unless going out partying may be considered such).
I mean, if you study hard and still do badly, he/she will consider you stupid, while making a timing mistake in your study program does not really reflect badly on you, only in a minor way. Of course, when the second chance came you had to be outstanding, of course.
Good one.
Cartoon probably inspiree by this loon:
William Lane Craig: “the way we know Christianity to be true is by the self-authenticating witness of God’s Holy Spirit”
http://commonsenseatheism.com/?p=5225
Paging R. Descartes. Monsieur Descartes, please complete your circle! Paging R. Descartes!
This reminds us of Baron Munchausen pulling himself -and his horse- out of the marsh by his pigtails (or in an alternative version by his bootstraps).
Oh, this Jesus ‘n’ Mo is a hoot!! Great!! And real. I think there are people who really do think this way somehow. They’re certain because they just know. The fact that they just know it is proof.
I hear arguments that atheists really do know there’s a god, but we willfully refuse to believe. There has to be a god!! There has to be because they’re certain!! If there were no god they wouldn’t be sure and certain!! This mentality always kind of blew my mind.