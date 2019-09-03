My father and I went birdwatching in the rice fields outside the township of Rawabhata (Rajasthan, India). It had rained a few days ago and streams were gushing with water. On the other side of the stream we found a Baya Weaver (Ploceus philippinus) colony on a thorny tree.

I am amazed by the perfect shape of the nests. What finesse! Normally, both the sexes look like sparrows, but the males develop bright yellow plumage during the breeding season. The males start weaving the nest even before courtship. The generic name is derived from the Greek word “plokeus”, meaning weaver.