Readers’ wildlife photos

We have photos form two readers today. First, Saloni Rose is back after recovering from a bout of dengue. She has a lovely and dextrous bird for us; her notes are indented:

My father and I went birdwatching in the rice fields outside the township of Rawabhata (Rajasthan, India). It had rained a few days ago and streams were gushing with water. On the other side of the stream we found a Baya Weaver (Ploceus philippinus) colony on a thorny tree.

I am amazed by the perfect shape of the nests. What finesse! Normally, both the sexes look like sparrows, but the males develop bright yellow plumage during the breeding season. The males start weaving the nest even before courtship. The generic name is derived from the Greek word “plokeus”, meaning weaver.

And a fast reptile from Andrea Kenner:

Here is a photo of a common five-lined skink (Plestiodon fasciatus) I took near Upper Marlboro, MD. These little guys are native to Maryland. I posted this photo on my Facebook page to mixed reaction. Some folks (like me) found him beautiful. Others said things like “yuck.” I thought you might appreciate him. BTW, this photo is pointing in the right direction. I had to snap fast to capture him scurrying down the wall.

6 Comments

  1. Cate Plys
    Wow, thank you for these, I can’t stop looking at the nests, even though the birds are gorgeous!

  2. Randall Schenck
    Lovely bird photos.

  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Both are very interesting. Thank you for sharing. Have not managed yet to see that skink species.

  4. Keith Douglas
    I wonder if those nests are done with an end-state “in mind”, like with human architecture (as opposed to termite architecture).

