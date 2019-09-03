Photos of readers

Cate Plys (right below) sent a photo from Chicago, and what distresses me is that I didn’t know about that taco truck! Cate’s caption:

Well, why not–I can’t send any good wildlife photos because my phone takes lousy pictures and I no longer have a real camera. So, here’s a photo of myself and my husband at our favorite taco joint in Chicago, which happens to be in Bridgeport, which is good because it’s close by and as you can see from the picture, we are both White Sox fans. Although my husband is also (gasp) a Cubs fan. Some would find Bridgeport an exotic location, for what that’s worth.

Of course I asked her if that truck was her favorite taco joint, and this is the reply (Chicago residents: take note).

Yes, Antique Taco—it’s at 35th and Morgan. It’s in an old drive-in place (that didn’t make it in the picture) with a huge parking lot, so in the summer they have a giant outdoor space to eat where the trailer is parked. It’s not actually a taco truck, but they do use the trailer for some things, like smoking the brisket. The brisket taco is incredible. Although I think it was originally a drive-in, there’s space inside to eat as well, just not a lot. I’m not from Bridgeport and don’t know the history of this spot; being so far west of Sox Park, I had no reason to pass it very often