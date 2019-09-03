Parliament moves to prevent no-deal Brexit

by Greg Mayer

Just a few minutes ago, the Commons voted 328 to 301, with 21 Tory MPs joining the affirmative, to take control of the agenda from the government. This is a stern rebuke to PM Boris Johnson. With control of the agenda, the Commons will now consider a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Johnson says he will call for an early election, but he requires a 2/3 vote of the Commons to get this, and it’s not clear he can do so; Labor is divided on the question of whether to go to elections now.

New York Times coverage:

and BBC coverage here, and BBC live updates here.