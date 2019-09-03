Parliament moves to prevent no-deal Brexit

by Greg Mayer
Just a few minutes ago, the Commons voted 328 to 301, with 21 Tory MPs joining the affirmative, to take control of the agenda from the government. This is a stern rebuke to PM Boris Johnson. With control of the agenda, the Commons will now consider a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Johnson says he will call for an early election, but he requires a 2/3 vote of the Commons to get this, and it’s not clear he can do so; Labor is divided on the question of whether to go to elections now.
New York Times coverage:
and BBC coverage here, and BBC live updates here.
The only thing I can say from this side of the pond is, it’s giving me a headache.
Alas I am on this side.
What a humiliation for BoJo. He has been touted as this master politician and yet he has managed to piss off and now lose parliament in a matter of weeks.
1.5 weeks, more precisely 10 days (since assuming office).
What’s known on this side, in the Trump era, as a “Scaramucci unit,” since that’s how long The Mooch lasted as White House communications director.
Interesting that Sir Nicholas Soames, grandson of BoJo’s hero Winston Churchill, joined the rebel alliance.
And now he (and the other rebels) have been kicked out of the party.
Has he actually deselected Soames? That would be risky going into an election.
Everyone who voted against the government is having the whip withdrawn. Which means they cannot stand for the Tories in a general election.
Soames said on BBC Newsnight that he wouldn’t be standing again anyway.
Changing parties would honor an old family tradition going back to grandpa, wouldn’t it?
Kinda surprised BoJo is calling for elections. Can’t imagine that his recent decision to suspend Parliament was actually popular. But what do I know?
I’ll lay odds that Brexit now won’t happen at all which is, after all, the only viable alternative to ‘no deal’. I wouldn’t bet the farm on it by any means, but I think the odds just improved. Leavers of course will jump about in apoplectic fits, shouting about democracy and honouring the referendum result, a vote that was procured by lies, is now several years historical, and is almost certainly regretted by many who voted leave. Democracy? Don’t make me laugh!
Incidentally, it’s ironic that it’s opposition parties that now oppose calling an election. That’s the result of calling a silly referendum based on almost no consideration of the likely effects.
Also, “Brexit” was always deceptive. It’s not physically — or indeed politically — possible to leave something without having a destination. The Brexit politicians did not campaign with “no deal” and no majority of people voted for such an outcome. Here’s Farrage talking a lot about Norway (is part of the European Economic Area), and that’s just one aspect.
These claims about the “will of the people” should have been opposed long ago. Aside of that, elected politicians are also the “will of the people”. There are also contradictory demands regards the Irish border.
There’s an interesting channel still busting the lies of the Brexiters, narrated by Steven Fry.
As prime minister, Boris Johnson controls the date on which an election is held. Hopefully the leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, will hold his nerve and not back an election before a no-deal Brexit has been truly blocked. Despite what Brexit backers argue now, none of them was campaigning for a no-deal Brexit in 2016. On the contrary, we were apparently going to just copy and paste the existing agreements and it was going to be the easiest trade deal ever. Yeah, right…!
BoJo is screwed. Parliament now controls Brexit. He can call an election but he needs 2/3rds of Parliament to agree. Not going to happen. He is boxed in.
He should have not tried to play hardball with a one vote majority. LOL
BoJo is not a bad guy, but he listened to Trump. A bad decision.
Johnson is a bad guy. He is a serial liar. As a journalist he was responsible for a string of lies about the EU.
Following the lead of Donald J. tRump is evidence of being a “bad guy” in my book.
What a painful process. But, I like the idea that the parliament is standing up for it’s rights. That rarely happens with the US congress.
Parliament is supreme in the UK. Congress is not in the US with our checks and balances system.
If any branch is supreme, Parliament should be since it IS the voice of the people. In the US, the office of president has gained power over decades. Congress has many powers it is reluctant to use, such as the power to declare war. Occasionally it will put it’s foot down and refuse to support or fund a presidents foolishness.
I agree. But the Senate with its non-representative power is a huge problem. I sometimes think the seventeenth amendment, which gives the illusion that the senate is a representative body by making senators directly elected, was a huge mistake. Before the seventeenth, the Senate knew its place as a deliberative body. Now it thinks it is as much a voice of the people as the House. It is not. It is the voice of the states.
I think BJ needs to play a round of golf. You know, to clear his head and all. Seems to work for Trump. cough. burp. fart.
The 21 rebel Conservatives whom BoJo has cast out of the Party include individuals who are very senior (like Kenneth Clarke) and very reasonable (like Rory Stewart). Could they not join the Independent Group for Change? And what has become of that group?
When I last read about it, there were ll of them, exiles from both the Corbynistas and the Brexiteers, but now apparently there are only 5 Indy MPs. Did the 6 who resigned remain independent, without a formal party?
Doesn’t the 5 Indies, and the 6 independent former Indies, and the 21 now ex-Tories, and the 15 Lib-Dems—all comprise a significant Centrist bloc in Parliament?
Of course, Parliament has not prevented a no-deal Brexit. All they have done is remove any reason for the EU to reach a deal.