Housekeeping matters (and tips for new readers)

Between writing lectures for Antarctica, tweaking a lecture on free will for another university in the Northeast (stay tuned), writing an article on Intelligent Design, and taking care of ducks, I haven’t lately had a lot of free time to post on this site. But the lack of substantial posts over the last week comes mainly from a lack of things that have intrigued me enough to write about. I don’t want to spend my time bashing Trump and his perfidies, as nearly everyone does that, and it’s just too easy.

So while I wait for something to pique my interest, let me just bring up a few issues.

For new readers: PLEASE read the commenting rules (“Da Roolz” in Chicago slang) on the sidebar (here) before you comment for the first time. The main thing I’m looking for in comments is twofold: a). they add to the discussion rather than just saying “I like the post” or “I hate the post” and b). all discussions be conducted with civility. But showing some humor or empathy, without necessarily engaging the subject, is always welcome.

What is civility? It means being polite to me and to the other readers. No name-calling, no accusations of lying, no nastiness, and so on. Treat me and the other commenters as if you’re talking to us face to face. The main reason that people get banned or moderated is not that they disagree with me, but because they are uncivil. The main advice I’d like to impart: Learn how to disagree with someone without insulting them. This is often a problem with new commenters, who don’t read the rules and are used to the rough-and-tumble, take-no-prisoners, shove-a-porcupine approach of many websites.

For old (i.e., long-time) readers. Keep reading, and get in touch with me if you see something that might interest me. I can’t guarantee to respond (I’m sometimes inundated with gazillions of emails), much less to use the items you send, but most of the good stuff I get comes from readers. That said, try not to email me too often, as I get so much correspondence that I am starting to lose or forget stuff. Unless I’m in regular connection with someone as an “e-friend”, a couple of emails a week au maximum would be good.

Finally, be aware of whether you might be dominating a thread. I’ve suggested in Da Roolz that if you make more than 15% of the comments on a post (1 out of six or so), you’re probably commenting too much. I’m pretty flexible about this, as sometimes an interesting one-on-one discussion takes place, and I’m loath to tell someone, “Hey, could you make fewer comments?” What I want to prevent is someone hijacking threads and turning them to their own concerns, which is a form of trolling. I don’t see this as a serious problem here, but do leave room for other people to comment.

If you have suggestions about the site, nearly everyone knows my email, which you can get by clicking certain links at the upper right of the screen; so don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Thanks!