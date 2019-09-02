These photos, of developing Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus), come from reader Marilee Lovit, whose notes are indented:

Monarch butterfly chrysalis yesterday [August 22]. The second one is not quite as far along.

Another Monarch butterfly photo. This chrysalis is so gorgeous that I wanted to add it to the Monarch photos I sent over the last few days.

A few more. The first shows the chrysalis emerging after the caterpillar has hung in a J shape for a while. The last one 2 caterpillars exposing a cross section of a milkweed seed pod. My small milkweed patch was completely consumed, leaves, flowers, fruit pods totally gone, and the last caterpillars were reduced to eating the stems. I think this may be because there isn’t much milkweed in the immediate area. At highest count I found 89 chrysalises around this patch, many hanging from shingles, porch railing, etc.

This is the shed exterior covering of the caterpillar that falls away from the new chrysalis. Photographed with a microscope camera.

Here is the chrysalis that was in the first photo I sent you, but here is much closer to opening. Then, minutes later, I returned to find the new butterfly. I am sure lots of people take pictures of these things, and probably you have already posted nice ones. This is the first year I have been seeing these butterflies close up because of my own milkweed patch which I planted a few years ago, using wild seeds I collected several miles away.