Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s still Labor Day weekend in America; in fact, today, September 2, 2019, is Labor Day itself, honoring the American worker and the power of collective organizing. Google honors the day with a Doodle, and clicking on it goes to a page about the holiday:It’s also National “Grits for Breakfast” Day, and that’s a fine holiday, for there’s no breakfast to compare to a good Southern breakfast: Eggs, grits with red-eye gravy, homemade biscuits with homemade jam, sausage, and lots of strong coffee. (I recommend the Loveless Cafe in Nashville., where you can feast on this breakfast. This in fact is what I ate there in 2012; Here was my breakfast at the Loveless in 2012: I insisted, when invited to give a talk at Vanderbilt University, that they take me here for breakfast. Voilà: ham with red-eye gravy, grits, and eggs.
Da biscuits! Da biscuits! Bread of the gods! (Served with homemade preserves). If you eat these, more will come. (Be careful not to fill up on biscuits before the eggs, ham, and grits arrive!) There is no better breakfast anywhere on the planet.
It’s also World Coconut Day, National Blueberry Popsicle Day (no, thank you), and Pierce Your Ears Day (no again, thank you).
Stuff that happened on September 2 includes:
- 44 BC – Pharaoh Cleopatra VII of Egypt declares her son co-ruler as Ptolemy XV Caesarion.
- 1666 – The Great Fire of London breaks out and burns for three days, destroying 10,000 buildings, including Old St Paul’s Cathedral.
- 1752 – Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.
- 1898 – Battle of Omdurman: British and Egyptian troops defeat Sudanese tribesmen and establish British dominance in Sudan.
- 1901 – Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, “Speak softly and carry a big stick” at the Minnesota State Fair.
- 1945 – World War II: Combat ends in the Pacific Theater: The Japanese Instrument of Surrender is signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu and accepted aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
My photo of where the Instrument of surrender was signed, taken in Pearl Harbor last year while touring the USS Missouri:
- 1946 – The Interim Government of India is formed, headed by Jawaharlal Nehru as Vice President with the powers of a Prime Minister.
- 1987 – In Moscow, the trial begins for 19-year-old pilot Mathias Rust, who flew his Cessna airplane into Red Square in May.
Rust was sentenced to four years in a labor camp, but served less than a year, and not in a camp.
More events on September 2:
- 1998 – Swissair Flight 111 crashes near Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia; all 229 people onboard are killed.
- 2018 – The National Museum of Brazil is destroyed by a fire, with the loss of over 90% of the museum’s collection.
Notables born on this day were few; they include:
- 1917 – Cleveland Amory, American author and critic (d. 1997)
- 1948 – Terry Bradshaw, American football player, sportscaster, and actor
- 1948 – Christa McAuliffe, American educator and astronaut (d. 1986)
- 1964 – Keanu Reeves, Lebanese-Canadian actor, singer, and producer
Those who snuffed it on September 2 include:
- 1910 – Henri Rousseau, French painter (b. 1844)
- 1964 – Alvin C. York, American colonel, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1887)
- 1969 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (b. 1890)
- 1992 – Barbara McClintock, American geneticist and botanist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1902)
- 2001 – Christiaan Barnard, South African surgeon and academic (b. 1922)
- 2005 – Bob Denver, American actor (b. 1935)
Here is Rousseau’s “The Tiger Cat“. Somehow this pleases me far more than the distorted cats of medieval artists, for this one is deliberately unrealistic. But it does embody pure cat-ness:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is unsatisfied with her single “cat sausage”:
Hili: If this sausage was so tasty why was there so little of it?A: So you could dream that tomorrow you will get another one.
Hili: Jeśli ta kiełbaska jest taka smaczna, to dlaczego było jej tak mało?
Ja: Żebyś mogła pomarzyć, że jutro dostaniesz następną.
Some humor from the Facebook page :
And from Jesus of The Day. This surely can’t be real, and yet I’m sure it is:
Grania sent me this tweet on April 5 of this year. One ctenophore engulfs another:
A tweet from reader Barry: a pussycat, pussycat put out to sea:
A surprised bouncy cat from Heather Hastie:
Reader Gethyn, who’s taking these claims at face value, he says, adds that they might be further evidence for “Enlightenment Now.” The thread goes on after this.
Three tweets from Matthew. The first is Trump pronouncing on the hurricane and, as usual, inserting his metatarsals into his gob:
This is heartbreaking as hell, and is one of the reasons why Matthew isn’t keen on social media these days:
And to lighten the mood, some SE Asian fireworks. This one’s amazing, and watch until the end.
You had to show us the Owl photo didn’t you .
What is the catch these days for tourism in Texas. Come on down it’s open season all year long. Open carry even to your church of choice. What freedom!
Bonus legislation just past:
https://www.kut.org/post/8-new-gun-laws-take-effect-texas-today
No wonder owls are good a grabbing rodents!
Skinny legs and all🎶
CAT 5 ATLANTIC HURRICANES:
35 recorded ones since 1924, but it is no doubt true Dorian is the first one known to the Bullshitter-in-Chief
THAILAND/LAOS WHIZZERS:
Parachutes no less. The ROCKET FESTIVAL
Lots of great videos on YouTube of happy people with their bamboo Catherine Wheel whizzers & other styles of bamboo rocket.
This looks like a promotional video with a variety of the things in action:
Are those biscuits the same kind of thing that Americans are talking about when they refer to ‘biscuits ‘n’ gravy’?
Biscuits in my neck of the woods are dry, crumbly things that you have one the side of your teacup, so I never understood how putting them in gravy constituted a meal.
Are they like scones? Even then, having them with gravy sounds odd.
Grania had a really good eye for cool videos. I think she is very much missed.
This is suppose to be the place for breakfast in Wichita:
https://www.doodahdiner.com/
What are people laying in the field?
Kind of an odd question. Do you not hear the gun fire. A guy with an assault rifle is killing and shooting people. I would not advise standing up and waving.
I’m afraid to advise Prof CC (emeritus) that he is clearly mistaken about the southern breakfast’s being the best in the world (BiW).
Having just returned from a visit to Ireland, I can report that the BiW is indubitably the *Full Irish*.
With Black pudding AND white pudding, it is the full multicultural …
And that sound you hear while eating the Full Irish is your arteries slamming shut.
I lived in Ireland for a few months, but only made it through a couple of Full Irishes (or Ulster Fries, the NI equivalent).