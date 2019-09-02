Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s still Labor Day weekend in America; in fact, today, September 2, 2019, is Labor Day itself, honoring the American worker and the power of collective organizing. Google honors the day with a Doodle, and clicking on it goes to a page about the holiday: It’s also National “Grits for Breakfast” Day, and that’s a fine holiday, for there’s no breakfast to compare to a good Southern breakfast: Eggs, grits with red-eye gravy, homemade biscuits with homemade jam, sausage, and lots of strong coffee. (I recommend the Loveless Cafe in Nashville., where you can feast on this breakfast. This in fact is what I ate there in 2012; Here was my breakfast at the Loveless in 2012: I insisted, when invited to give a talk at Vanderbilt University, that they take me here for breakfast. Voilà: ham with red-eye gravy, grits, and eggs.

Da biscuits! Da biscuits! Bread of the gods! (Served with homemade preserves). If you eat these, more will come. (Be careful not to fill up on biscuits before the eggs, ham, and grits arrive!) There is no better breakfast anywhere on the planet.

It’s also World Coconut Day, National Blueberry Popsicle Day (no, thank you), and Pierce Your Ears Day (no again, thank you).

Stuff that happened on September 2 includes:

44 BC – Pharaoh Cleopatra VII of Egypt declares her son co-ruler as Ptolemy XV Caesarion.

1666 – The Great Fire of London breaks out and burns for three days, destroying 10,000 buildings, including Old St Paul’s Cathedral.

1752 – Great Britain, along with its overseas possessions, adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1898 – Battle of Omdurman: British and Egyptian troops defeat Sudanese tribesmen and establish British dominance in Sudan.

1901 – Vice President of the United States Theodore Roosevelt utters the famous phrase, “Speak softly and carry a big stick” at the Minnesota State Fair.

1945 – World War II: Combat ends in the Pacific Theater: The Japanese Instrument of Surrender is signed by Japanese Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu and accepted aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

My photo of where the Instrument of surrender was signed, taken in Pearl Harbor last year while touring the USS Missouri:

1946 – The Interim Government of India is formed, headed by Jawaharlal Nehru as Vice President with the powers of a Prime Minister.

1987 – In Moscow, the trial begins for 19-year-old pilot Mathias Rust, who flew his Cessna airplane into Red Square in May.

Rust was sentenced to four years in a labor camp, but served less than a year, and not in a camp.

More events on September 2:

1998 – Swissair Flight 111 crashes near Peggy’s Cove, Nova Scotia; all 229 people onboard are killed.

2018 – The National Museum of Brazil is destroyed by a fire, with the loss of over 90% of the museum’s collection.

Notables born on this day were few; they include:

1917 – Cleveland Amory, American author and critic (d. 1997)

1948 – Terry Bradshaw, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1948 – Christa McAuliffe, American educator and astronaut (d. 1986)

1964 – Keanu Reeves, Lebanese-Canadian actor, singer, and producer

Those who snuffed it on September 2 include:

1910 – Henri Rousseau, French painter (b. 1844)

1964 – Alvin C. York, American colonel, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1887)

1969 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (b. 1890)

1992 – Barbara McClintock, American geneticist and botanist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1902)

2001 – Christiaan Barnard, South African surgeon and academic (b. 1922)

2005 – Bob Denver, American actor (b. 1935)

Here is Rousseau’s “The Tiger Cat“. Somehow this pleases me far more than the distorted cats of medieval artists, for this one is deliberately unrealistic. But it does embody pure cat-ness:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is unsatisfied with her single “cat sausage”:

Hili: If this sausage was so tasty why was there so little of it? A: So you could dream that tomorrow you will get another one.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeśli ta kiełbaska jest taka smaczna, to dlaczego było jej tak mało?

Ja: Żebyś mogła pomarzyć, że jutro dostaniesz następną.

A gif for fun:

Some humor from the Facebook page :

And from Jesus of The Day. This surely can’t be real, and yet I’m sure it is:

