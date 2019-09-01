Photos of readers

Christopher Moss, who has sent us reader’s wildlife photos before, favored us with a fancy “reader’s photo”. Being a photography buff, he calls it a “large format selfie”. His notes:

Inspired by Tim Anderson’s lovely photo, here is a selfie for your reader photographs. I’m using a 1940’s Crown Graphic camera and black and white sheet film. Included are my “Shelves of Shame” with a tiny fraction of my collection of straight razors, badger brushes and shaving soaps. We all have our eccentricities….

Click to enlarge and see the shaving paraphernalia.

  1. Jiten
    Best reader’s photo so far.

  2. Mark R.
    Nice pose and expression. What are the tins or bowls (that’s just what they look like) in the bottom half of your “Shelves of Shame” cabinet? (I first wrote “Shelves of Shave” lol!)

    That 70+ year-old camera takes a fine photo. Did you develop the film yourself? Nice exposure.

    • Alexander
      What an ingenious selfie! You even see the camera with the picture inside that you are looking at!

  3. Randall Schenck
    Some collection. The barber I go to has some of the brushes and several early razors on display that are for sale. Not many straight razors but the old razors we used prior to the newer types today.

  4. Paul Topping
    Nice. What’s a “badger brush”?

    • Diana MacPherson
      Those big poofy brushes you see used for lathering men up for a shave.

      • Diana MacPherson
        Also, an implement to tend to your badger’s fur but, inferring from context, I think it’s the earlier definition I gave. 😀

        • Michael Fisher
          Lathering with a badger not recommended!

      • Paul Topping
        I guess because they were once made from badgers’ bristles?

  5. Michael Fisher
    All that cut throat paraphernalia on display & yet I see someone in the house uses a rechargeable electric ‘one blade’ style razor, for goatee shaping perhaps? 🙂

    • Diana MacPherson
      I’m focused on how big and lovely the bathroom looks.

      • Michael Fisher
        Yeah, big, warm bathrooms with low lights [cept around mirror] is such a peaceful space. Big bath.

      • Smokedpaprika
        Same here. It must be spa-like. I had 2 bathrooms like that, years ago. Current one is a little tight.

    • Diana MacPherson
      I’m focused on how big and lovely the bathroom looks.

      • rickflick
        New WEIT series: Send Us Your Big Lovely Bathroom.

  6. Jim batterson
    Very Nice brushes. I celebrate the weekend by using a trumper (either best or super) badger that i splurged on some forty years ago to provide a nice worm lather every saturday and sunday morning. If not in violation of da roolz, i would love to have christophers shaving cream or soap recommendations to use with these brushes.

    • Jim batterson
      Warm not worm of course…sorry

    • Michael Fisher
      I’m just a pleb on these matters, but I use the Palmolive for Men Classic Shaving Stick or the shave cream version – invigorating, a gorgeous subtle scent & cheap as chips! I’ve never used a lather bowl as my face + loaded brush does all that.

      • rickflick
        I have never used a lather bowl on my face either. Great chins think alike.

  7. John Cole
    Dig it!

  8. phoffman56
    And I first thought it must be Detective Morse, Oxford CID, in the crime lab!
    Great photo.

  9. Filippo
    I find myself contemplating returning from a sea voyage and whistling the Old Spice jingle while in the arms of a lassie (after I shave and clean up).

  10. rickflick
    Do you charge for a shave and a hair cut? 😎

