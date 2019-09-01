Photos of readers

Christopher Moss, who has sent us reader’s wildlife photos before, favored us with a fancy “reader’s photo”. Being a photography buff, he calls it a “large format selfie”. His notes:

Inspired by Tim Anderson’s lovely photo, here is a selfie for your reader photographs. I’m using a 1940’s Crown Graphic camera and black and white sheet film. Included are my “Shelves of Shame” with a tiny fraction of my collection of straight razors, badger brushes and shaving soaps. We all have our eccentricities….

Click to enlarge and see the shaving paraphernalia.