Even if you’re a Stevie Wonder fan, like me, you might not know this song, for it wasn’t a big hit when released in 1970. Written by Wonder along with Motown staff writers Henry Crosby and Sylvia Moy, “Never Had a Dream Come True” just wasn’t that popular—not even rising above #26 on the Billboard Hot 100. And you haven’t heard it on the radio in decades.
Despite that, I think it’s one of his best, ranking up there with “Isn’t She Lovely” and “I Was Made to Love Her” (his best song; links to to great live performances). Maybe it’s just me, but I always get a bounce in my step when this songs appears on my iPod nano, and I try to sing harmony on the “doo doo doo” bit. (What happened to those nanos, by the way?)
Well, I just heard it again, and here it is. There is no live version on YouTube, so here’s a lip-synched version with the young star.
No popular music today even comes close to the quality of these three songs.
Re today’s music: no disrespect, but speaking as a rock & roll fan, you might try Weezer (ask Leslie Jones), or even better, The Black Keys, especially their new album.
What is it Stevie Wonder’s music? It’s magical.
Here’s an explanation of how Sir Duke is constructed : https://youtu.be/CZP6nogQYPg
Warnings:
1. It’s Vox
2. Ample uptalk and vocal yap by the writer (not Collier)
Maybe not “ample” – haven’t listened to it in a long time…
Sorry, to ‘hand clappy’ for me. Stevie Wonder/Jeff Beck’s Superstition is the only game in Wondertown – the bass groove, keyboards [plural], brass & very good lyrics = top notch. Let down by average drums – not groovetastic aggressive enough, insufficient power & too far back, could be a mix thing I suppose.
IIRC, Stevie played those drums. And the intro, which is just drums, is considered one of the best drum intros in rock history. 🙂
Give the drummer some!
The intro is from a Beck idea & it’s very good. it put the whole bus on the road heading in the right direction. The drumming elsewhere in the body ain’t up to snuff IMO & the cymbals/hi hat or whatever it is is unnecessary & annoying. Wonder is from jazz drumming moving into funk & he’s considered great, but for me he overdoes the frilly bits when it’s sheer power that’s needed. Not my cup of tea as it needs a BEAST drummer – somebody else.
It’s funny you mention it :
Rick Beato’s top 20 drum intros: https://youtu.be/HmZCOpNC2HY
Stevie makes this list, but not that tune
I saw Stevie open for the Rolling Stones in 1973. He was in a bit of a career trough at the time, with his days as “Little Stevie” and the glory days of early Motown behind him. Later that summer, he released Innervisions and then, before the decade was out, Songs in the Key of Life and Hotter than July, and Stevie was BACK, man, bigger and greater than ever.
One of my favorites from the early days is “For Once in My Life.”
Now that I think about it, it was 1972 when he opened for the Stones, and Stevie released Talking Book later that year (and, then, Innervisions the next year).