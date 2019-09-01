Even if you’re a Stevie Wonder fan, like me, you might not know this song, for it wasn’t a big hit when released in 1970. Written by Wonder along with Motown staff writers Henry Crosby and Sylvia Moy, “Never Had a Dream Come True” just wasn’t that popular—not even rising above #26 on the Billboard Hot 100. And you haven’t heard it on the radio in decades.

Despite that, I think it’s one of his best, ranking up there with “Isn’t She Lovely” and “I Was Made to Love Her” (his best song; links to to great live performances). Maybe it’s just me, but I always get a bounce in my step when this songs appears on my iPod nano, and I try to sing harmony on the “doo doo doo” bit. (What happened to those nanos, by the way?)

Well, I just heard it again, and here it is. There is no live version on YouTube, so here’s a lip-synched version with the young star.

No popular music today even comes close to the quality of these three songs.