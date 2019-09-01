Hurricane Dorian from space

Here’s an almost real-time view of Hurricane Dorian (just an hour from before I posted this) from the International Space Station. The storm, now a Category 5, is battering the hell out of the Bahamas. It looks peaceful from up there, but on the grounds the winds are fierce. Here’s part of the YouTube summary of the NASA video:

Cameras outside the International Space Station captured views September 1 of Hurricane Dorian from 260 miles in altitude at 12:16 p.m. Eastern time as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean over the northern Bahamas. The storm, which is moving in a westerly direction with sustained winds of 180 miles an hour, is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane, carrying the strongest winds in recorded history for the northwestern Bahamas.

 

h/t: Michael

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on September 1, 2019 at 12:21 pm and filed under space exploration, weather. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Ken
    Posted September 1, 2019 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    For a radar view of Dorian (from my lab) see http://shorturl.at/FILV3 . Hit current time in upper left hand corner when you first get on page…it will auto update after that…

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted September 1, 2019 at 12:46 pm | Permalink

    Mmmm. What happen to the first post you put up before this one? I made a comment and zip, it was gone.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: