Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the long Labor Day weekend in the U.S., starting today: August 31, 2019. And although summer doesn’t end for three weeks, it sure feels like it. It’s National Trail Mix Day, National Diatomaceous Earth Day, International Bacon Day, which is not inclusive of Jews or Muslims.
Stuff that happened on this day includes:
- 1864 – During the American Civil War, Union forces led by General William T. Sherman launch an assault on Atlanta.
Sherman captured the city on December 21, offering it to President Lincoln as a “Christmas present.” Some present!:
- 1897 – Thomas Edison patents the Kinetoscope, the first movie projector.
Well, it didn’t project anything, except to a single viewer who looked down the device (below). However, it used the principle of later “real” motion pictures: moving a sprocketed batch of still pictures on film past a light:
- 1939 – Nazi Germany mounts a false flag attack on the Gleiwitz radio station, creating an excuse to attack Poland the following day, thus starting World War II in Europe.
Bad mistake in the long run! Gleiwitz is not Gliwice in Poland, and still has the famous wooden radio tower: the tallest wooden structure in Europe (below). Using the pretext of this false attack, the Germans invaded Poland on September 1, and, since both the UK and France had treaties with Poland, they declared war on Germany on September 3. Then the Soviets invaded Poland on September 17. Replacing the credulous Chamberlain, Churchill became Prime Minister on May 10 of the next year.
- 1962 – Trinidad and Tobago becomes independent.
- 1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, her companion Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul die in a car crash in Paris.
- 2006 – Edvard Munch’s famous painting The Scream, stolen on August 22, 2004, is recovered in a raid by Norwegian police.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1870 – Maria Montessori, Italian physician and educator (d. 1952)
- 1903 – Arthur Godfrey, American radio and television host (d. 1983)
- 1907 – William Shawn, American journalist (d. 1992)
- 1918 – Alan Jay Lerner, American songwriter and composer (d. 1986)
- 1935 – Eldridge Cleaver, American activist and author (d. 1998)
- 1940 – Robbie Basho, American guitarist, pianist, and composer (d. 1986)
- 1945 – Van Morrison, Northern Irish singer-songwriter
- 1945 – Itzhak Perlman, Israeli-American violinist and conductor
In honor of Van Morrison’s birthday, here’s one of my favorite songs—a song he wrote and then released in 1989. Yes, it conflates earthy love with religion, but it’s still a lovely ballad.
Those who expired on August 31 include:
- 1528 – Matthias Grünewald, German artist (b. 1470)
- 1867 – Charles Baudelaire, French poet and critic (b. 1821)
- 1969 – Rocky Marciano, American boxer (b. 1923)
- 1986 – Henry Moore, English sculptor and illustrator (b. 1898)
- 1997 – Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (b. 1955)
- 1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales (b. 1961)
I must mention that Grünewald painted what I consider the finest—or at least the most moving—work of art in history: the Isenheim Altarpiece (1512-1516, and I’ve never seen it in person ). Here it is. The “Christ rising” panel is stunning.
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili mourns the summer’s drought. “The barren soil” is the name of Eliot’s poem “The Waste Land” in Polish.
Hili: The barren soil.A: The rain will come and everything will be green again.
Hili: Ziemia jałowa.Ja: Spadnie deszcz i znowu wszystko się zazieleni.
Two cat memes from Merilee:
A tweet Grania sent me on March 22 of this year. It has to be seen to be believed. Trigger warning: spit!
It’s the risk-taking behavior!
From reader Barry. Looks like we’re going to have at least three tweets with people provoking animals and coming to a bad end:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie:
Two lovely cats with heterochromia. I think they’re Turkish Van cats, which tend to be odd-eyed.
Three tweets from Matthew Cobb, the first showing another animal-provoker coming to grief. I know plenty of people who deserve to GET THE HORN:
A nice man who rescues raccoons (sound up):
Who knew that orcas could mimic human voices?
I believe the date when Sherman captured Atlanta was in July, not December. Well before the election of 1864 and very beneficial to Lincoln.
It was Savannah, Georgia, not Atlanta, that was Sherman’s “Christmas gift” to Lincoln.
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/sherman-presents-lincoln-with-a-christmas-gift
Thanks. I did a check after making the comment on this as see, while the effort to take Atlanta started in July it was completed in September.
I always enjoy the miscellania collected for these posts but today’s is particularly terrific.
The rhino video dropped my jaw – the effortless strength to tip and roll that car over(and over and over)…amazing.
That’s a 30-year-old bull named Kusini at Serengeti Park, Hodenhagen, Germany – brought there a couple of years ago to breed. The park keeper lady was lucky to escape with bruises – far too small a car for the job, they use a much more imposing double decker bus for customer visitors who aren’t in their own vehicles & Kusini is in his own enclosure in open hours [it is claimed].
Cramped park. Can’t we do better than this? “Animal World” is 270 acres divided into 13 zones with Kusini living in the zone called “Afrika 2” with camels, zebra, antelope & wacky Ankole-Watusi cattle which are a zoo-only breed invented in the last hundred years or so for reasons I don’t understand. Amazing beast mostly bred in the USA – has its own breeding society same as pigeon fanciers or dog breeding organisations. Entirely fucked up.
I hope this pic of the creature embeds from Wiki:
A sciurophobic relative of mine(who will remain anonymous) bought four of the metal cage traps in that raccoon video.
(She told me at the time that if you see a squirrel it is “illegal not to kill it”, but I was young so didn’t argue back too much.)
Then, when a squirrel wandered in, she would dump the cage in a big dustbin full of water. It was pretty grim to see the top of the cage poking over the bin’s rim.
…Yet she’s a humane person, can’t stand cruelty or bullying. She just has a completely irrational hatred for squirrels.
I don’t know what it is about some people. It’s almost like they need a little safety valve to let the psychotic pressure out every now and then. The more I tried to reason with her, the more she would emphasise how incredibly, singularly evil squirrels are, and how unlike other animals. I’d say ‘but they’re just like animal x, and you love them’, and she’d shake her head and tell me that squirrels are just essentially different. Not like normal animals.
All of this came back to me when I was recently reading an article about anti-Semitism – and racist essentialism in general. It’s exactly the same kind of language true racists use to talk about other groups.
I suppose I’m glad that the aforementioned relative confines her prejudices to squirrels(and slugs, she’s genocidal when it comes to slugs.).
Maybe professional help?
Honestly, she’s normal apart from that. It’s her irrational little dark side…everyone has one I think. And as long as she doesn’t start ranting about the squirrels taking our jobs and clogging up the NHS I think she has it in hand.
I’m with her on slugs😖
Great rhino and raccoon vids! Wonder the condition of the people in the rhino-rolled auto?
I was wondering about that too. You’d hope that they wouldn’t show us a rhino-on-human snuff video without telling us though.
Re. slugs…this relative shish kebabs them. Then sticks the skewer into the ground as totem, like when armies would put the heads of their victims on the battlements. Maybe she thinks it will warn off the slugs.
The woman park keeper was only bruised. More info at comment #2.
Rocky Marciano pulled off that rare feat for a professional prizefighter — he retired undefeated.
Shortly before Marciano’s death in a plane crash in 1969, there was a well-publicized computerized contest to determine the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. The finalists came down to Marciano and the then-undefeated Muhammad Ali.
Ali and Marciano actually climbed into the ring together to film a simulated version of the final. As I recall, they filmed thee possible endings — one with Marciano winning, one with Ali winning, and one a draw. (Rocky was in his mid-forties then, so of course the fighters were pulling their punches, although Ali said later that Rocky could still hit).
Here’s the version with Ali winning by TKO in the 13th round:
Lest there be any doubt about how hard Marciano could hit, here’s the vicious left hook with which Marciano knocked an over-the-hill Joe Louis (Rocky’s childhood idol) clean between the ropes of the ring to end their 1951 bout:
“Shortly before Marciano’s death in a plane crash in 1969, there was a well-publicized computerized contest to determine the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time”
A “computerised contest”…in the late sixties? Was that an autoincorrection Ken?
Or did they really use a computer to calculate probabilities or something?
Yesterday, August 30th, Valerie Harper died. Few people of my generation can forget her great role as “Rhoda” on the Mary Tyler Moore show.