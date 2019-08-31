We have some underwater photos today, pictures taken by reader Peter Klaver. His descriptions are indented, and note that there are several of his movies linked to the text.

Last month two friends and I had a week of diving in the Red Sea. The underwater life there is simply stunning.

The highlight of the diving was seeing a pod of bottlenose dolphins, genus Tersiops (but I don’t know which species these were), passing close to our group. Below is a frame from a videoclip (76 MB mp4 movie) of them

Just after they had passed our group, they started getting very close to each other and making moves we didn’t understand very well. Once we were out of the water again, our dive guide told us they had been mating. So without us realizing it, we had dolphins mating right in front of us. Without the slightest bit of shame!