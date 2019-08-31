Photos of readers

Today we feature our own Matthew Cobb in a photo he he describes as “At the anti-coup demo in Manchester”. He is plenty mad about Boris Johnson’s coup—as I am, and I’d be furious if I were a Brit.
Give ’em hell, Matthew.
No Parliament, no peace!
Yes indeed matthew. Do give ‘em hell. Here in the u.s., both of our houses are elected by the people. Hopefully we will see the same energy here on election day 2020 that we see in your u.k. example and that of hong kong.
Great new category to add to sports cars–protests!
I noticed something at the demonstrations in Hong Kong I had not seen before. Besides the teargas and other devices, the water cannons shoot blue dye in the water. I assume that is to recognize the demonstrators later on. Those Chinese are very nasty.
Do the police aim laser lights at protesters’ eyes? (IICR and can believe everything I hear on NPR and read in the NY Times about what at least some protesters have been doing.)
Protesters say they indulge in violence because the powers-that-be pay no attention to peaceful demonstrations. Henceforth, who is to be denied that as a reasonable rationalization for demonstration violence?)
Filipo:
Henceforth? What are you going on about? The events in HK haven’t lowered the bar further on violence in “demos” – this is what happens in nearly all confrontations where the citizenry feel that the ‘powers’ are whittling away at their privacy & their freedoms.
This time at least the international media are there in the open which should keep the army, tanks & bullets off the streets – unlike 1989 Tiananmen Square where thousands were injured & 100s [or thousands] protestors & non-protesters alike were murdered. However the blue dye will allow for some brutal behind-the-scenes retribution later on when the police informants do their work.
sub
Lookin’ MEAN!!
Way to be!
That’s one unhappy camper, and I don’t blame him.
Way to go! Something’s gotta give over there. Damn.
For the last 3+ years the people who support Leave have, with an increasingly belligerent and often intimidating tone, been screaming and shouting about ‘Remoaners’, accusing them of being undemocratic. Newspapers (a generous description) led by the Sun and Express, have used all sorts of shameful headlines, including attacking judges along the pay who have been required to deliver intermediate legal decisions, usually finding against the obsessive leave mentality, accusing them even of treason. The vote to leave was supposedly intended to restore sovereignty to Parliament, which allegedly had ceded it to Europe (absolute rubbish of course). I suspect that they refuse to see the extreme irony of their position in this attempt to completely undermine the sovereignty of Parliament in this cynical way.
I love all of these. Thank you for sharing in these difficult times.