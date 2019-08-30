Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader William Savage shows us the beauty of a British Garden (his notes are indented):

Here are some insect photos, all taken this summer in East Anglia. The first I think is Episyrphus balteatus, sometimes called the marmalade hoverfly.

This is Syrphus ribesii, also a very common species. Both of the photos were taken in my garden.

Next, some bumblebeesAs far as I can judge, these are Buff-tailed BumblebeeBombus terrestris.

 

A common wasp, Vespula germanica.

A small butterfly of the kind called Skippers. I think this is either the Small SkipperThymelicus silvestris, or the Essex SkipperThymelicus lineola. It was photographed right on the coast, in rough grass behind the beach.

A beetle on a thistle flower, possibly the False Blister BeetleIschnomera cyanea. The name refers to their external similarity to the beetles which produce the dangerous toxin cantharidin or “Spanish Fly”, which was used in the same way as Viagra.

Finally, two photos of Pollen BeetlesMeligethes sp, first in a wild rose, then sharing a Moon Daisy flower with a hoverfly.

 

2 Comments

  Debbie Coplan
    Posted August 30, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Lovely photos and lovely bugs…Thank you for sharing your garden.

    Reply
  Miranda
    Posted August 30, 2019 at 10:54 am

    All of these are oh so awesome!

    Reply

