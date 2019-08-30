Reader William Savage shows us the beauty of a British Garden (his notes are indented):

Here are some insect photos, all taken this summer in East Anglia. The first I think is Episyrphus balteatus, sometimes called the marmalade hoverfly.

This is Syrphus ribesii, also a very common species. Both of the photos were taken in my garden.

. As far as I can judge, these are Bombus terrestris. Next, some bumblebeesAs far as I can judge, these are Buff-tailed Bumblebee

A small butterfly of the kind called Skippers. I think this is either the Small Skipper, Thymelicus silvestris, or the Essex Skipper, Thymelicus lineola. It was photographed right on the coast, in rough grass behind the beach.

A beetle on a thistle flower, possibly the False Blister Beetle, Ischnomera cyanea. The name refers to their external similarity to the beetles which produce the dangerous toxin cantharidin or “Spanish Fly”, which was used in the same way as Viagra.

Meligethes sp, first in a wild rose, then sharing a Moon Daisy flower with a hoverfly. Finally, two photos of Pollen Beetles , first in a wild rose, then sharing a Moon Daisy flower with a hoverfly.