In a Channel 4 interview, Richard Dawkins describes his new book

Although I heard rumors that Richard Dawkins was publishing a new book, I wasn’t aware that it was already finished and scheduled for publication. But Outgrowing God: A Beginner’s Guide is will be out October 8. I haven’t seen it, but it’s apparently intended for young people. And I’ve put below a 45-minute video interview about the book on Channel 4; the interviewer is Krishnan Guru-Murthy.
The Beeb’s description of the interview:
Richard Dawkins is one of the world’s most famous atheists. An evolutionary biology at Oxford and best-selling author of The God Delusion – his new book ‘Outgrowing God – A Beginner’s Guide’ aims to inform young people about religion and atheism. He talks to Krishnan about why he wrote it, his passion for scientific truth and whether he thinks there’s life outside of Earth.
Guru-Murthy is described in Wikipedia as having “gained notoriety for causing awkward moments in interviews with celebrities by asking increasingly probing questions, most notably Quentin Tarantino and Robert Downey Jr..” I haven’t heard any of his interviews, but this one is tolerable but marred by the interviewer’s repeated claim that Richard’s criticism of Islam is unfair. (I don’t know if Guru-Murthy is religious, but he’s certainly soft on religion in general and Islam in particular.)
Even at the outset Guru-Murthy appears to have an agenda, as he introduces Richard as “perhaps famous as the world’s biggest atheist.” Well, maybe that’s why he’s famous, but Richard has written only one book about atheism—though I guess The God Delusion is his most famous book. Well, Richard is famous as well as a popularizer and writer about science.
But up until about 23 minutes, when he gets onto Islam, Guru-Murthy asks some pretty good questions, and draws out Richard’s views. If I have a beef about the questions, it’s that they tell us a lot about Richard’s views on religion (although you probably know much of this), but gives us very little insight into the new book. And Guru-Murtha doesn’t appear to have done a lot of background research.
A few notes:
16:00: Guru-Murthy asks Richard if people can really live morally without divine sanction, and I was sad to hear that Richard tentatively agreed, for the morality of atheistic countries like Sweden and Denmark show that you don’t need God to be moral. (The interviewer does broach the old canard that even secular countries inherit their morality from older Christianity, but I think that’s bunk.) Richard does add, however, that the idea that religion is necessary for morality is a “patronizing reason” to be good. (Note that the police strike Richard mentions, as described by Steve Pinker, occurred not in Toronto but in Montreal.)
18:30: Would the world be better if we jettisoned all our superstitions, including religion, and moved, as Richard wants, towards evidence-based thinking? Richard’s answer is good, bringing up secular ethics and noting that even the winnowing of the “good” from the “bad” parts of the Bible presupposes a non-goddy ethics—the Euthyphro argument. Richard also points out that morality has changed hugely over time (viz., The Better Angels of Our Nature), and implies that this belies the idea that our morality comes from religious doctrine (which of course changes, at best, very slowly).
At 23:15, Guru-Murtha starts trying to stick the knife in, telling Richard that “You annoy people”, and asking him if he’s peevish and lacks humor. Then you can see what really pisses off the interviewer: Richard’s insistence that Islam is the most dangerous and harmful of the world’s religions. Responding to the accusation that he hates Islam more than other faiths, Richard replies that he hates Islam’s tenets and religiously-motived acts—like killing apostates and suicide bombings—that draw from the wells of Islam but are vanishingly rare in, say, Christianity. The interviewer goes on, boring into the following infamous tweet of Richard’s:
Perhaps an unwise tweet, but Richard explains it (as he does in the tweet below), and keeps his cool despite Krishna-Murthy’s attempt to rattle him by asking him if he’s an “Islamophobe.”
Finally, at 26:53 Krisnan asks Richard whether he’s clouded his scientific message with his atheism and anti-theism. (I get the same question, implying that I should just talk about evolution and stop banging on about religion, though I rarely mix the two subjects in a single talk.)
Richard’s response: “I’m not a politician; I’m a scientist, and I care about what is true. . . I’m not trying to be popular.” And that’s a good response. The new book (shown at bottom), is apparently a message for young people to care about what’s true—the claims that have good reasons supporting them.
Anyway, Richard looks in good nick and is as eloquent as ever despite his stroke. If you’ve read The God Delusion and already know a lot about Richard’s views about religion vs. science, you might skip to 23 minutes in when the fireworks (well, small ones) begin.
The video:
The new book (click on screenshot to get to the site for Amazon US):
Nice to hear from Richard. Unfortunately he is so iconic that he has become something of a Marmite personality, which is a shame.
FYI, it’s a Channel 4 interview, not a BBC4 one.
Oh, ok. I was told it was BBC 4, which puzzled me. I’ll change it.
Guru-Murthy does indeed come from a Muslim background. He has presented TV programs on the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, describing himself as a Muslim (though of course he’d have to, to be allowed to go there). And the Channel 4 News program that he presents along with Jon Snow is very soft on Islam (notoriously censoring a Jesus and Mo cartoon, and giving softball interviews to Islamist hardliners).
Great news!
Although I’m a huge fan of Dawkins’ work and think his TED talks are among the best in the series, I didn’t think he did very well here in several spots. As our host pointed out, he seemed to agree that morality comes from religion (although later clarified). And when asked if things like FGM and hand-amputation were practiced only by a minority of Muslims, he didn’t point out that FGM is quite widely-practiced and that hand-cutting, while perhaps not practiced by a majority of Muslims, is implemented by the government of Saudi Arabia as a part of their penal system. Why? Because the Quran mandates it.
My favorite part (in response to a Christians-did-it-too defense of Islam);
Dawkins: “Of course they did, but that was five hundred years ago”
I always like hearing the good Dr talk. He is unflappable and relentlessly reasonable. I too was a bit surprised by his comment about morality. I wonder..it’s possible I missed something so I’ll listen again.
Thinking back to topics covered in”The Selfish Gene” and “The Blind Watchmaker” and fast forwarding to “The God Delusion” makes Dawkins appear to like the sciences considerably more than he dislikes any religions.
Thanks for the information on what Dawkins is up to. Another book from him is always good. If I was advising Richard I would not have him be interviewed by this guy. Much more of a debate than an interview and this fellow becomes very tired early on. Most of us have heard it all before and it gets very lame. If anyone is annoying it is Krisan. He seems to have one concern and that is apologizing for Islam. He can do that someplace all by himself. Then we won’t need to listen.
Anyone want to make a prediction on how long it will take before some theist writes a book review titled “Outgrowing Dawkins” ?
https://spckpublishing.co.uk/outgrowing-dawkins
Look who publishes it. I’m sure all 11 readers will agree with every word.
If you search for its title on google, you get 57k+ hits for Richard’s new book. If you put it in quotes, you get 7 hits for that book and one for Richard’s.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_for_Promoting_Christian_Knowledge
So thats how many days from the announcement of the title? I was about to guess 5-6 days
Dawkins does sound and look good. We need him to stick around for a long time.
I dislike this style of interview with questions (exaggerating) like, “Do you think you’ve been an unfair asshole in your criticism of Islam?” It tends towards ridiculous questions and shows the interviewer’s lack of preparedness, which you mention. On the other hand, it does directly challenge Dawkins to defend his positions which is certainly ok. I suppose the interviewer is playing “devil’s advocate” to a certain extent.
I love the part where Dawkins counters the argument that only a tiny minority of Muslims do those terrible things. As Dawkins points out, that’s a good thing but it does matter what Islamic authorities encourage and sanction and it does matter what Muslims believe is right and proper. The interviewer’s dismissal of the polls of Muslims’ attitudes is ridiculous hand waving. He says they are controversial but he doesn’t bother to disagree with their conclusion.
I think the Dawkins statement on religion and morality is unobjectionable. Some people can behave morally without religion, but certainly others cannot and do not. It is indeed condescending to say, but so is “your supernatural beliefs are false.”
Religious belief can motivate people to better behavior, just as they can motivate to crusade or suicide bomb.
That’s where another famous atheist might’ve asked him, “Now what kind of Guru are you, anyway?”
Still the best anti-woo tune, ever.
I like the book’s title and cover. Thanks for the post and summary. I’m glad he seems to be in good health as well; I really admire RD and consider him one of my heroes (like our esteemed WEIT host).