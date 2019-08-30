Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Is it already Friday? Yes, it’s August 30, 2019: the penultimate day of the month, and exactly one week since I was sliced open and manipulated with huge robotical surgical arms. (I’m healing nicely, thank you.)

Here’s Matthew’s report on the status of Britain’s constitutional crisis. He proffers just a tweet:

Our ⁦@Adamstoon1⁩ ⁦@EveningStandard⁩ offers a simple guide to what happens next pic.twitter.com/CimLtbGqMd — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) August 30, 2019

It’s National Toasted Marshmallow Day (I like mine burnt to a crisp), as well as International Day of the Disappeared, National Holistic Pet Day (what is that?), and National Slinky Day. Speaking of which, here’s a video of the famous “Slinky fall”, with an explanation of how this counterintuitive phenomenon works:

Not a lot happened on this day in history; the few events worth noting include these:

1909 – Burgess Shale fossils are discovered by Charles Doolittle Walcott.

Presumably many of you have read Steve Gould’s book on the fauna, Wonderful Life. Though its thesis needs revision (many of the Burgess Shall fauna now are thought to reside in groups still represented by living species), it still was a remarkable find and an engaging book. Go see the Burgess Shall Fossil Gallery at The Burgess Shale site. Here’s Opabinia regalis (and a reconstruction), described as “a primitive arthropod with five eyes and a long ‘nozzle’ with claws”:

1918 – Fanni Kaplan shoots and seriously injures Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, which along with the assassination of Bolshevik senior official Moisei Uritsky days earlier, prompts the decree for Red Terror.

Lenin’s injuries probably contributed to the stroke that killed him six years later. Kaplan was executed with a bullet to the head on September 3.

1963 – The Moscow–Washington hotline between the leaders of the U.S. and the Soviet Union goes into operation.

This is the status of the hotline today:

In 2007, the Moscow–Washington hotline was upgraded; a dedicated computer network links Moscow and Washington. The new system started operations on January 1, 2008.[4] It continues to use the two satellite links but a fiber optic cable replaced the old back-up cable. Commercial software is used for both chat and email: chat to coordinate operations, and email for actual messages. Transmission is nearly instantaneous.

1967 – Thurgood Marshall is confirmed as the first African American Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1984 – STS-41-D: The Space Shuttle Discovery takes off on its maiden voyage.

takes off on its maiden voyage. 1992 – The 11-day Ruby Ridge standoff ends with Randy Weaver surrendering to federal authorities.

Notables born on this day include:

1716 – Capability Brown, British landscape architect (d. 1783)

1720 – Samuel Whitbread, English brewer and politician, founded Whitbread (d. 1796)

1797 – Mary Shelley, English novelist and playwright (d. 1851)

1871 – Ernest Rutherford, New Zealand-English physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1937)

1884 – Theodor Svedberg, Swedish chemist and physicist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1971)

1893 – Huey Long, American lawyer and politician, 40th Governor of Louisiana (d. 1935)

Long, a demagogue who could be considered the Donald Trump of Louisiana. His life is fascinating, and here is pushing a populist message (note the Louisiana accent). He was assassinated in 1935 at age 42.

1918 – Ted Williams, American baseball player and manager (d. 2002)

1930 – Warren Buffett, American businessman and philanthropist

Those who passed away on August 30 include:

1940 – J. J. Thomson, English physicist and mathematician, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1856)

2013 – Seamus Heaney, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1939)

2015 – Wes Craven, American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor (b. 1939)

2015 – Oliver Sacks, English-American neurologist, author, and academic (b. 1933)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Gosia, the former upstairs tenant, has returned for a visit, but Hili is wary to take her proffered “cat sausage”:

Gosia: Why are you so hesitant?

Hili: We are living in times when anything can turn out to be bogus. In Polish:. Gosia: Czemu jesteś taka niepewna?

Hili: Żyjemy w czasach, w których wszystko może okazać się oszustwem. And nearby in Wroclawek, Leon, the Dark Tabby, is sweltering. Leon: A guide: How to survive a heatwave.

From Amazing Things (photo by @sasikumar_ksk [IG])

Reader Ken Kukec sent a diagram labeled “Current circumstances as a literary Venn Diagram”. But the diagram leaves out one novel.

Grania sent me this tweet on March 22 of this year, adding “very sweet.”

We all need a #50 in our lives.💞 pic.twitter.com/e5Ve4sATBI — 💙 Koko ✊✊🏽✊🏾💙 (@Kokomothegreat) March 17, 2019

From Gethyn. This rescue of this beat-up old alley cat, and his transformation into a sleek and loving house moggie, should warm your heart:

From Paul, a kestrel keeping its head rock steady while its body is buffeted about. Many birds can do this, and it’s amazing:

Just look at that head stabilisation! Male kestrel hunting at South Stack, Anglesey yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z1KKrvPR8S — Anthony Roberts (@ZedAnthony) June 6, 2019

From Heather Hastie via Ann German. I swear, Mr. Lumpy is the world’s most spoiled badger. A peanut butter barm cake!! (No wonder his bum is so big.)

Mr Lumpy and a Peanut Butter Barm Cake? don’t mind if I do 😆 And he’s off a fantastic bum waddle with his prize 🐾🐾❤️ pic.twitter.com/scixizP7Do — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) August 24, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. A beekeeper with a tender heart:

This is what happened in an epic battle between a beekeeper and honey-stealing bears in Turkey’s Trabzon province pic.twitter.com/LexHMCYwLz — TRT World (@trtworld) August 21, 2019

Is this a joke, or a toy intended for sadistic children?

Please read every single word on this package!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bAe0pccUU7 — ġєиєяλኗʞ✇ḄยፕɎLġץΨ☍lʎʇnᙠⓇⓃⒶT҉๏เɭєፕ↫ (@Rubber0Cement) August 27, 2019

This woman has an eagle eye for fraudulently photoshopped pictures like this. And these are from a paper in the prestigious journal Nature (you can find it here). Let us see what happens!

From a paper published in @nature yesterday by @HarvardMed scientists.

I just reported it to the EiC, with shaking hands and pounding heart because scary to see that this passed #peerreview and editorial screening in such a high impact journal. pic.twitter.com/uYiQj7BS95 — Elisabeth Bik (@MicrobiomDigest) August 29, 2019

This hognose snake fakes death as good as a mallard does:

The eastern hognose snake, Heterodon platirhinos, has earned its academy award for its uncanny ability to fake death in ANY threatening situation. Not only does it look like its dying, but it secretes a horrendous smell to hit home the message *audience applause* 💀🐍👏 pic.twitter.com/FeOUGNTCbT — Nasidoe 🌺 (@entobird) August 28, 2019