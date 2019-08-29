The constitutional crisis: Matthew Cobb’s report from Britain

I asked Matthew to keep us up to date on the big political crisis in Britain, where PM Boris Johnson has suspended Parliament—with the Queen’s assent, so much for you royal-lovers—so that Johnson can get the Brexit deal concluded in the absence of the legislature. Here’s Matthew’s report from today, with his words indented:
The Johnson coup – for that is what it is – proceeds apace. Within 12 hours over 1 million people had signed a petition against the prorogation (suspension) of parliament; there were demonstrations in many cities last night and there will be again this weekend; and it is unclear what the next steps will be. The Queen has signed the order proroguing parliament and that is what will happen. After a few days of sitting next week, it will be suspended: both houses, all the committees, everything (this is very different from a normal recess).
The government and their apologists claim that there is nothing new about this, that it is merely a few days extra. This is a lie. This is not a recess, it is a prorogation. Everything stops. Nothing can be discussed. It is the longest suspension of parliament since 1945, at a time when parliament should be questioning government and holding it to account. Johnson —a generic coward and a liar— is evading his basic responsibilitiesThere is widespread condemnation of this. Here are some comments by those with whom I do not always agree – such as David Allen Green, a constitutional lawyer who voted Leave, a Tory MP, Sam Gimyah, and the Financial Times.
Here is an excerpt from the Financial Times’ editorial this morning:
And here is a view from someone I do normally agree with, the journalist (and my good friend) Paul Mason:
Some idea of how widespread the hostility is in the population can be seen here:
Inevitably, people have also responded satirically, although in this case every word is true:
As to the future, I fear that Johnson will get his way, because the Tories who said they were opposed to such a procedure (a number of whom are now leading members of the government) will cave in because they are unprincipled, and there are a number of pro-Brexit Labour MPs who would abstain in any vote. More significantly, because of the nature of the UK parliament, it is hard to see how this can be stopped by parliament or the courts. The Queen decides when parliament sits, doing what the government (i.e., the PM) says. As far as I can tell, what happened yesterday was entirely legal.
This raises a more long-term issue, far beyond the feverish excitement of the current moment, or even the prospect of a catastrophic crashing out of Europe with no deal on 31 October. This crisis will undo the very foundations of the United Kingdom – Scotland (massively remain) will become independent (the popular, anti-Johnson leader of the Scottish Tories is about to step down for various reasons), while the impact of a hard border on the island of Ireland (this will be a consequence of No Deal, unless everyone is very smart) will drive Irish reunification. I predict both these will happen with the decade. A situation going back to 1707 (Act of Union with Scotland) and 1922 (creation of Northern Ireland) will have been ripped up by the Brexiteers.
Furthermore, the role of the monarch is now highlighted. This goes back to 1688 and the Glorious Revolution, which ended decades of upheaval and argument, including a civil war and regicide. The monarch is supposedly a figurehead, simply doing the government’s bidding. But note that the armed forces (the ultimate power in any country), swear allegiance to the crown, not parliament… It is often argued that the monarchy will act as a bulwark in the case of an anti-democratic government. We have seen that this is simply not true. The result is that the monarchy acts as a legally-untouchable guarantee of executive power. When people start thinking about this, then the basis of the UK’s unwritten constitution may also be questioned. In my view, these events show how dangerous and anti-democratic the monarchical system is.
There is now no apparent way of holding this government to account. That is a coup, in any language. Protests, demonstrations, marches will be necessary to defend parliament.
Are there 10 just men and women on the Conservative benches? If so, they could by this time next week bring down thre Johnson regime, install with crossparty agreement a respected interim PM, and have that PM to advise the Queen to negate the prorogation.
This won’t happen; but the reason for that failure is not that it *can’t* happen
What constitutional crisis? This is the UK Constitution working as it should.
It’s a constitutional crisis because it turns out our constitution has no safeguards in it for stopping a dictatorial prime minister from usurping the democratic power of parliament. It’s a constitutional crisis because it shows our constitution is not fit for purpose.
There really should be a no confidence call.
That’s not enough. No confidence would trigger a 14 day period for Parliament to find a new PM. Too little, too late. The no-confidence call would need to be swiftly followed by the choice of a new PM. Until replaced, Johnson is PM and can advise a dissoluton of Parliament, with a general election the day after the UK leaves the EU
And of course Canadian politics are completely without fault.
At least we now know who the “we” is in “we are taking back control”.
Yes, it is funny that the Brexiteers have been going on and on about the “non-democratic EU.” Apparently they were complaining about the “EU” part not the “non-democratic” part.
1.)”…Scotland (massively remain) will become independent…”
Actually, I doubt if they will go for independence but if they did polls consistently show that most people in England wouldn’t give two hoots. Given that they get £1,600.00 per head more than in England via the Barnett formula it would actually be of benefit south of the border.
2.) “…impact of a hard border on the island of Ireland…will drive Irish reunification…”
Just about every survey of popular opinion ever conducted in the UK outside of Northern Ireland has shown a consistent majority in favour of getting out of there.
…just saying, Diki, somewhere in England
Yes, is there anything actually wrong with Northern Ireland joining the Republic? Currently it just causes the UK expense and hassle.
In the past, the North re-joining the highly-Catholic Republic would have caused huge tensions, but with the Catholic Church in Ireland having recently lost a couple of referendums, a deal could likely be done along secular lines (that would actually benefit everyone).
Culturally it would make far more sense for Norn Irn to go with Scotland when it secedes.
Btw, for UK voters and residents, this petition has now reached 1.45 million signatures. If you agree with it, you can sign and forward to friends: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/269157 Do not prorogue Parliament.
Silence is acquiescence
We have massive mistakes that need to be fixed in our own federal govt. system here and Trump is using them everyday. Our own making because we allowed it. Britain has the same problems, I hope, not too late to fix.
I have to believe that Johnson is working for Putin, just like Trump. What the hell else explains this? The pound is down to $1.23. That is crazy. When I lived in England it was $2.40 to the pound.
I concur with much that Matthew says, although I’m more pessimistic than he is that anything will change. The UK is profoundly conservative with a small c.
I think No Deal has a 90% probability. Talking to friends who are Leavers I’m pretty convinced that the only thing that will convince *them* that there will be any real bad consequences to No Deal is to actually experience them. Even then, I expect many will deny the consequences are bad! Many of their values have been forged in a cauldron of press antipathy to the EU (a lot of it lies made up by Johnson).
Just a small nitpick: according to the thread below David Allen Green (who is indeed pretty eurosceptic, with nuances) voted Remain in the referendum.
https://tinyurl.com/y6lgl8tw
“Queen’s assent, so much for you royal-lovers”
Dislike the Queen, she’s a useless, ignorant person who carries a box of homeopathy remedies with her everywhere. Though to be fair, as I understand, in the constitutional monarchy of the UK she had no choice. She has zero political power.
Indeed, but if she has no political power, and has to do whatever the government tells her, what’s the point of having royalty. Then you have to argue for them on the grounds of “they add spice to Britain” or “they attract tourist dollars”, hardly a justification for maintaining a heredity group of rulers.
I’m not sure the term “rulers” applies here. “Hereditary symbols”, perhaps?
If they have no power they aren’t rulers.
There are some advantages in having a non-political figurehead doing head-of-state duties.
For example, it’s better that an a-political Queen takes the salute at a military parade, than a divisive figure like Trump (or Boris).
Constitutionally, the Queen must accede to her prime minister’s request. She can, and probably would, strongly advise him against it, but she cannot overrule him. More’s the pity.
Now, I confess my knowledge of Brit history is a bit hit or miss, but didn’t the Lord Protector Oliver Cromwell shitcan Parliament, too? Didn’t work out so well for the King keeping his head, IIRC.
None of this would have been necessary if Parliament had not spent the last 3 years betraying and refusing to implement the democratically expressed will of the people to leave the EU. That is the real affront to democracy. And if the long term result of all this is the breakup of the UK, well so be it. Like many, perhaps most English people, I feel no attachment whatsoever to Northern Ireland, and I’m increasingly coming round to the opinion that it would be a relief to be rid of the Scots.
The “little England” view. Looking at it from the outside, I find it depressing.
To be fair I don’t think its really a Little England view, its just a reaction to the common Little Scotland view of the UK-secessionists.
If people keep whingeing at you, you often end up whingeing back.
You may have missed the part about Northern Ireland.
We would have left the EU months ago if it wasn’t for the party within the Tory party, the ERG, voting against the Withdrawal Agreement. So in this sense I agree with you: Leavers in Parliament have betrayed the democratically expressed will of the people to leave the EU.
This also appears to be the view of many people who support the Conservative and *Unionist* Party, which suggests a name change is in order at least! But would the referendum result have been the same if the break-up of the Union and the subjugation of Parliament had been advertised as among the benefits of leaving? I doubt it somehow. This is why many Remainers question the legitimacy of this entirely misconceived project.
I’m English and I profoundly disagree with this view. England is not the imperial power of the past. We have to live in the modern world and and that means we need allies. Leaving the EU is a catastrophe. Having Scotland secede would also be a catastrophe for both countries.
There is almost certainly a majority against leaving the EU now. We also know that it’s going to be really bad which we didn’t when the referendum was taken. Democracy is not a vote, it’s a process. Events have overtaken the 2016 referendum and only followers of the cult of Brexit won’t accept that.
“Having Scotland secede would also be a catastrophe for both countries.”
Why?
Agreed and let us not forget that parliament voted overwhelmingly to leave the EU, 449 to 144 against if memory serves me correctly.
The noise is all coming from those who do not wish to abide by the results of the referendum and wish to remain part of the EU.
I have feelings regarding this situation but I respect the result of the peoples vote.
I would respect the result if it indicated remaining in the EU.
There are many things that I disagree with and opinions are valid but this tiresome continuing complaining serves no purpose other than to inflame the situation.
Let us also not forget recent events when the previous President of the USA visited the UK and felt it was quite correct to attempt to influence events, really?
Much of the verbiage herein is just opinion and much of it ill founded but entitled to be spent nonetheless.
The comment “little England” depressing looking from the outside is just that, the outside.
What is going on in the UK, Brazil and the US are indicators of the fragility of democracy. Most people, regardless of political ideology, will support it only to the extent they perceive that it benefits them. They view it as an abstraction that can easily be discarded if something better comes along, even if the replacement system is authoritarian. True democracy is a recent phenomenon in human history; it has existed only for a few centuries in a few countries. It may turn out to be ephemeral and human government will then exist everywhere under a dictatorship of one sort or another. If this should be the case, how would it affect the thesis that the world is getting better? I hope we don’t have to find out.
If anyone here wonders why I comment a lot on American politics…well it’s because American politics is light relief by comparison with what’s going on here in the UK. I’m sure you don’t feel the same over there, and I’m not attempting to minimise the threat posed by Trump at all. I think he really is that dangerous.
But you American centrists, liberals, moderates at least have a semblance of hope on the horizon in the form of a mobilised, promising Democratic campaign for 2020. We have no hope as far I can see.
Here’s the link again to this petition, meagre recourse as it is: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/269157
Saul, I would like your take on British politics. Who and why have people in the UK supported the likes of Johnson? Are they like the Trumpists in the US – people who have been conned to believe that Trump represents some sort of savior from their perceived economic and social decline or is there some other dynamic at play? To put it another way: what is Johnson’s appeal and why has the Conservative Party supported him?
This may not be well-known to USers, but Johnson first became well-known by appearing on the satirical panel show Have I Got News For You (while still a journo) and playing (very well) the role of amiable buffoon.
He seems to have kept this public persona going as a media-friendly and on-the-surface-likeable politician.
It’s not clear whether the people who actually know him like him or trust him, but the Tories seem to have decided that his media-friendliness makes him their least bad option at present.
Johnson or Corbyn. Christ on a bike. Literally.
The dynamic is simply that many British people want a say on EU policies. Since the joining referendum back in 1975 they’ve never had that — since both major political parties, and all subsequent governments, have always been pro-EU. For example there has never been democratic consent via referendums for a succession of EU treaties.
Now, if the combination of the EU and/or UK governments had asked the people for consent, and/or allowed greater flexibility for countries to opt in or out of policies, then likely everyone would be content.
Since this has never been allowed, the people decided (narrowly) to give a bloody-minded “ok, then, we’ll leave” verdict.
It’s notable that, since that vote, the EU has shown no interest at all in offering any flexible relationship that might lead to an “ok then, in that case we’ll stay” attitude.
The reason we’re where we are is that the only options on offer seem to be “no deal Brexit” or full-blown “ever closer union” membership.
I can understand why many British people did like the country’s membership in the EU (rightly or wrongly), but why Johnson? Is Britain so bereft of sober, serious politicians that Johnson was the only alternative?
It is funny though, how that horizon is always over the next horizon. I do not see the end of Trump as any fancy cure for what is wrong with our govt. system and frankly most of the fixes needed, no one wants to know about. Now the idea that Britain may be out on it’s ass regarding the EU can be fixed at some point. Damage will and is being done but the being out may quickly lead to the reality that they need to be in.
We have a madman over here enjoying trade war with everyone and thinks it is good. Just the fact that the rules allowed him to use “emergency powers” to start these tariff wars shows how utterly stupid our congress is. So we have ignorance beyond belief in the executive and the congress so what is going to save us?