Photos of readers

Reader Adrian Holland is living the dream in a desert country where he works. His notes are indented:

In your latest post on the subject of Photographs of Readers you said that you’ve “run out of readers with fancy sports cars” which prompted me to send you these two photos of myself with my FJ Cruiser (not a fancy sports car) which I often drive in the desert here in the Middle East where I’ve been working for a while. One photo is of me inflating the tyres after a trip into the desert (you have to deflate the tyres to around 12 psi or below when driving on the sand so as to increase the surface area that is in contact with the sand otherwise the car just digs itself in and sinks deeper and deeper till you can’t move at all) and the other photo is the car about to go over the crest of a dune. I had never done any kind of off-road driving before coming out here and now I find it very exhilarating. You can really scare yourself on some of the bigger dunes if you make any kind of misjudgement in speed or angle of approach. Get it wrong and you can go airborne and damage the car on landing on even roll the car over if doing certain manoeuvres too slowly.