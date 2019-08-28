Joe Dickinson has returned with some lovely photos from the North. His captions are indented:

Here are a few photos from a recent cruise to Alaska. Salmon were running at Ketchikan. Here is a typical pool in a stream that runs right through the town. I’m not sure of the species, maybe coho (Oncorhynchus kisutch)

Whales (humpback in this case, Megaptera novaeangliae) most often are located by seeing a spout or blow. The common belief seems to be that this is a spray of water. Check out cartoon drawings of whales; the spout almost inevitably looks like a fountain. In fact, most of what one sees is condensation from the exhaled warm, moist air, like seeing your breath on a cold morning. I think these shots capture that misty reality.

Here is a four shot sequence of a typical sounding dive by a humpback.

Here is a pile of Steller’s Sea Lions (Eumetopias jubatus) on a small, rocky island.

Here are harbor seals (Phoca vitulina) on that same island and on an ice flow near the Sawyer Glacier at the head of Tracy Arm.

The steep walls of Tracy Arm, a typical glacier-carved fjord, provide good habitat for mountain goats (Oreamnos americanus).