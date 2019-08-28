Progress in women’s equality

I have two letters that I’ve combined into one post, both showing the progress in women’s rights since I was an adolescent. I hope they are heartening in showing that sexist attitudes prevalent when I was a boy have substantially eroded. Neither of the letters below (stemming from Richard Byrd and J. Edgar Hoover) would be considered acceptable today.
The first comes from reader Jane Phillips, who sent me a screenshot of a letter she wrote to the New York Times about Admiral Richard Byrd. As Jane told me, she’d dreamed of being on an expedition in the Antarctic, envisioning guiding sleds drawn by hardy dogs. She sent me the note below as well as her 1990 letter to the New York Times, which includes the dismissive response of one of Byrd’s flunkeys to her dreams of being an Antarctic explorer.
Jane’s cover email:
When you go to Antarctica, I hope you will think of me because of this: a response to my letter to Admiral Byrd volunteering to go on an Antarctica expedition:
How snotty can you get? Well, consider J. Edgar Hoover’s reply to my old friend Betsy, who, in 1963 at age 14, wrote to the FBI asking how she could become an FBI agent. J. Edgar Hoover, the Director, answered her personally.
As Betsy notes, “There were 5 enclosures; I can remember only 3: secretary, stenographer, and lab technician. The enclosures themselves have long ago vanished… too bad.”
Well I’m happy to report that although there isn’t 50/50 gender parity in the FBI, as of 7 years ago 20% of FBI agents were women (this could in part reflect a difference in preference rather than pure bias, though there are still reports of anti-woman bias in the agency). But at least the “glass ceiling” is gone—as is the odious Hoover.
I don’t know the proportion of researchers in the Antarctic that are women, but from reading about the stations there I gather the proportion is substantial. The “Women in Antarctica” article on Wikipedia says this:
There were approximately 180 women in Antarctica in the 1990-1991 season. Women from several different countries were regularly members of over-wintering teams by 1992. The first all-women expedition reached the South Pole in 1993. Diana Patterson, the first female station leader on Antarctica, saw a change happening in 1995. She felt that many of the sexist views of the past had given way so that women were judged not by the fact that they were women, but “by how well you did your job.”
Social scientist, Robin Burns, studied the social structures of Antarctica in the 1995-1996 season. She found that while many earlier women struggled, in 1995, there was more acceptance of women in Antarctica. Also by the mid 1990s, one of the station managers, Ann Peoples, felt that a tipping point had been reached and women on Antarctica became more normalized. There were still men in Antarctica who were not afraid to voice their opinion that women should not “be on the ice,” but many others enjoyed having “women as colleagues and friends.” Women around this time began to feel like it was “taken for granted now that women go to the Antarctic.”
Studies done in the early 2000s showed that women’s inclusion in Antarctic groups were beneficial overall. In the early 2000s, Robin Burns has found that female scientists who enjoyed their experience in Antarctica were ones who were able to finish their scientific work, to see through the project into completion.
I trust that equal opportunity will continue and increase, so that there are no more sex-based barriers to getting either of these jobs—or any job. While residual bias may remain, at least women are no longer patronizingly told that, on the basis of sex alone, they aren’t qualified to be FBI agents or Antarctic explorers and researchers.
It’s amazing how far we’ve come. My grandmother raised my mother and three other children on a typist’s salary after my grandfather simply walked out and never came back when my mom was only four years old. Despite only having two bedrooms in a really shitty place in the Bronx (my mom still won’t walk barefoot in the house because, when she’d turn on the lights in the kitchen at night as a child, all the roaches scatter back under the refrigerator), my grandmother would often take in other women she knew when they needed a place to stay for some reason (abusive husbands, evicted, etc.). My grandmother, though smart as a whip, never got the opportunity to attend college or advance her career/salary.
Now, I know more women than men who work in offices of some kind in management positions, or who are doctors or psychologists. As Dylan said, the times they are a changin.
I hope Jane can make her trip to Antarctica one day.
Good story. Women are now finally getting into real jobs in the military such as combat even in the Marines. Jet pilots in the Navy and Air Force. But still a long way to go to achieve real equality in the workforce or in pay.
I was in the workforce for several years and saw women finally given the chance to advance in the 80s and 90s. It has been a slow process but it will be accomplished some day. When I was in the military back in the late 60s and early 70s, women in any of the jobs I was in within the Air Force did not exist. Also, single women in the Force were not allowed to do lots of things, such as become pregnant. If they did, they were immediately kicked out. Now they have maternity military clothing in the clothing stores on base. What a change.
When my mom, who was British, came to the US after marrying my dad in the ’50s, she was shocked to be told at a bank that she couldn’t open an account without my dad’s permission.
She tried to get teaching jobs several times but was repeatedly subjected to sexual advances by the interviewers. She finally gave up.
Women at that time were not allowed to be newspaper reporters or editors either, unless it was for the features section, and university faculty positions were pretty much all white male. The list is long.
It is wonderful that women are now servicing in positions that they were so long shut out from. It must be remembered that these advancements did not come from magical transformations in the attitudes of men. Rather, they came from social activism from women and their male allies. As with virtually all social justice (I use the term proudly despite how it is reviled by some), it derives from the aggrieved demanding what is due them despite facing at times daunting resistance by those who view change as threatening their status. As an example, the resistance of social reactionaries to women serving in the military was fierce. But, it was overcome and now we hear much less about those complaining that women are not strong enough to serve. Earlier examples are women suffrage and civil rights. The lesson of all this is that social justice comes from demanding and activism, not politely asking. You can rest assured that those who reflexively whine about “social justice warriors” are scared stiff that the world they have known – one of dominance (psychologically, if nothing else) – is threatened. The thought pains them deeply.
@Historian, I trust you meant serving and not servicing above 😬
I whine indeed about “Social Justice Warriors” (SJW’s), the term has become to mean those that espouse the purity tests, nay purity competitions, from behind their keyboards and Twitter accounts. And doxxing, mobbing and harassing those that laid the smallest hair ‘wrong’.
Don’t get me wrong, I agree there used to be real social justice warriors -well, there still are (Ayaan Hirsi Ali being an example out of many that comes to mind)- that tried, and sometimes succeeded, to actually change our world into a better one.
My objection to the use of the term “social justice warrior” is that it tends to associate the cause of social justice and the activism necessary to achieve it with something that is illegitimate or not worthy of consideration. In other words, the use of the term by well-meaning people serves the cause of the social reactionaries who use all tools at their disposal to thwart social progress. All movements or institutions should be subject to criticism. However, this can be done without calling people you don’t agree with “social justice warriors.” This does nothing but harm the cause of social justice, which has achieved so much since the country’s founding. Just as the right wing attempted to equate liberalism with communism in the 1950s, so today it attempts to hold back social progress by demeaning all its adherents as “social justice warriors,” despite what they actually believe and advocate for.
The problem seems to be that we don’t have a recognised term for the offence-mongers and purity-testers other than “SJWs”.
The “SJ” and “W” are of course ironic, so we really mean “‘SJ’ ‘W’ s”.
We need to crowdsource a better term and start spreading it. Ideas anyone?
Excuse my French, but fuck J. Edgar Hoover. Looks like we can add misogynist to the long list of be-hyphenated modifiers that usually precedes his ignominious name, like red-bullying, race-baiting, self-loathing, gay-bashing, and anti-Semitic.
The man was as close to Caligula as this country should ever hope to come; he held eight consecutive US presidents hostage to the Director’s prurient “private files.” Hell, Nixon would’ve probably gotten away with Watergate if Hoover hadn’t had the decency to up and die in 1972, before he could quash the investigation (and then hold it over Nixon’s head for the rest of his rancid presidency).
Every trip to Washington, DC, I grab a cab, pick up a six-pack, and head to Congressional Cemetery to make like Manneken Pis on the old closet-queen’s grave.
You may be the only person in DC actually accomplishing anything.
😁😁😁
Closet queens bashing gays, quite common. So common that the Hitch suspected all gay bashers to be ‘closet queens’. I find that a weird, but highly interesting phenomenon.
Just ask the Donald’s all-time favorite lawyer (who was originally recommended to Joe McCarthy by none other than J. Edgar Hoover), Roy Cohn.
Oh, that’s right, you can’t; he died of “liver cancer,” coincidentally at the height of the HIV epidemic.
Well, I always heard that he died of ‘AIDS-related complications’, the liver cancer is new to me.
I knew he was Mr McCarty’s ‘bulldog’, and that he was instrumental in the judicial murder of the Rosenbergs, and that he was Mr Trump’s ‘mentor’, but did not know that he went with despicable Joe on Mr Hoover’s recommendation. Small world it seems.
Your mention of the executions of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg conjures up one of the most controversial episodes deriving from the Cold War. Namely, were they Soviet spies? I am no expert in this area, but it seems that the latest evidence shows that Julius was a spy and Ethel wasn’t. It appears also that the government knew this but prosecuted and executed her so that the Soviets wouldn’t know how it found about the spy rings. This means that Ethel should never have been executed. This, at least, is the conclusion of a video by Smithsonian Magazine.
Cohn did die of AIDS, but he insisted till his last that it was “liver cancer,” since he refused ever to acknowledge his homosexuality. He liked boning young guys, mind you, but thought being gay would make him seem weak and sad.
He was an American monster, straight out of Grendel’s mother, a man who could stab you in the back while shaking your hand. He beat the rap in three federal felony trials. By the time he met his maker, he’d stomped on all of his enemies, and even some of his friends.
But that’s the type of lawyer Donald Trump has longed for to be his attorney general.
Appears he got what he wanted. Barr is about as sleazy as they come. Even going to pay Trump $30 grand or more just to have a party at the Trump hotel. Maybe it’s an emoluments party?
By the way, if Lawrence O Donnell’s story I heard last night would come to be true, Trump may be finished sooner than he thinks. He only has one source so it’s not real news yet and we’ll only know when the Congress gets the documents from Deutsche bank.
I sometime wonder when we reach parity what would become of ideas like ‘women and children first, chivalry, dowries, dating ‘norms”.
Well, many feminists don’t like “chivalry”, like men opening doors for them, and several women whose views I respect have said that about the doors.
I’m conflicted about this, as I’ve always opened doors for women, paid for things on dates, and so on. Now I just open doors for everybody but I still feel that men are financially responsible. The way around that is to adopt the near-universal rule that whoever invites someone to a meal should pay for it. And that’s fine, but the custom is still for the man to do the inviting.
Men are doing less of the inviting now, and it is commonly accepted that women should carry their end of the financial pole.
Miss Manners was writing about the [im]propriety of women refusing to be at least partly responsible for funding dates back in the 80’s, which was at least 30 years ago.
Through my oldest son and his friends, I have the chance to witness how dating is done now. There is definitely a lot more equity in things like ‘who asks who to go out’, and who pays for things. But there is definitely still a lot of tradition going on out there too, such as where girls will often wait for the guy to make the first step or to call, and all that. They often like for the guy to pick up the tab. I suppose it depends on the individuals. Anyway, it seems more complicated now.
Who doesn’t like people to pick up the tab? 😀
They’ll disappear like the vestiges of feudalism that they are (though I confess, like our host, I still personally follow a certain anachronistic gentlemen’s code that was instilled in me by my elders).
Nevertheless, were the Titanic to sink again, I should think that both men and women would now still offer the first seats on the lifeboats to children.
Women and children first is outdated in my mind and as for dowries – good grief. I don’t even like the ludicrous idea that the man is supposed to spend a big wad of his salary on a piece of jewelry when he asks his beloved to marry him. As for chivalry – and I’m assuming you’re speaking of holding open doors and such – who needs it? Just be nice to one another and polite. I held the door for a man (a stranger) a couple weeks ago and he joking said to me, “you’re such a gentleman”. It was funny but I also thought “Oh crap he could probably get in trouble saying that in this day and age”.
Both instances involved in large part nonsense about womens’ supposed physical weaknesses.
One needed antidote to that might be taking a look at
https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=marit+bjorgen+pics&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8.
Recently retired Bjoergen has 10s and 10s of Olympic and World Championship medals in Nordic skiing (AKA Cross Country, but I thought that term referred to those whose poles are used to avoid falling on your ass). Look her up in wiki–the only comparable record for a man is Ole Einar Bjornedalen in Biathlon.
By nonsense I hope you mean clearly false beliefs like “women aren’t strong enough to run marathons” and not that they are on average (or best vs. best) stronger than men. Men are stronger in almost all ways (Diana Nyad being an inspiring exception). Men exceed women in most physical contests not due to societal advantages, but genetics. Bjoergen is extremely impressive, but how would she do competing against men? I would be happy to learn I’m wrong, but I speculate she wouldn’t have any Olympic medals.
Of course, by ‘supposed physical weaknesses’ I meant the nonsense regarding effectiveness in Antarctic/FBI work. It is obvious that, on average, males grow much larger. You need only look at times posted on the same snow to see what would happen in ‘no-sex-races’ at that top level.
Sub
One of the opportunities GSUSA offered girls
was participation in research in Antarctica.
I don’t know if they still offer this program, or when and how it started. Maybe some on the list could provide details. I tried encouraging my daughter and her friends to apply — alas they did not. It certainly would have been high on my list of things to do when I was in high school.
Yes, we have made progress, but please do not confuse progress with equality. Women still face discrimination. When we protest we are not snowflakes, SJW, being PC or any of the other dismissive titles bestowed my some on this list.
Another sign of changed attitudes about women is the wild popularity of Game of Thrones with its legion of strong, interesting female characters.
On the subject of women in Antarctica, the Science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson spent a season down there under an NSF grant. One result is an engrossing novel:
He talks about the Antarctica and the women there in the most entertaining way. I commend it to you sir.
