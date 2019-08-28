Photos of readers

Reader Amy Tovar sent a clever “self-portrait” taken at a place I recently visited.
Attached is my “portrait” for you. I hate having my picture taken as much as I hate the sound of my own voice. Anyhoo, this was taken at Volcano House in Hawai’i. I jumped in front of the seismograph and it took this “portrait” of me.
Yep, those three lines in the middle extending to the right are her.
You have a very distinctive appearance, Amy!
Come on Amy give us a wave! 🙂
Your “signature” looks like 65kgs from a height of 10cm 😜😋
Oh how fun and distinguishing! I love it when the detectors we work with recognize that we are part of the universe too.
In the quantum world there is an habitual collapsing of wave functions due to our observations. We are never apart, fully, from what we do.
I’ve always had a thing for women that could get three lines out of a seismograph. 🙂
Nice!!
And you’ll be archived eventually…I wonder what’s going to happen to you. 🤔