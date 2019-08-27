Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, August 27, 2019, and the dreaded September is drawing near. It’s National Burger Day (yay!), as well as Kiss Me Day (celebrating Popeye’s first kiss with Olive Oyl, which “occurred in a comic strip on August 27, 1929, and was followed by Olive Oyl exclaiming, “Oh. Excuse me Popeye—I imagined you were my lover.” Here’s that first kiss (I wonder if Popeye tasted like spinach):
The 1980 movie starred Robin Williams as Popeye, but the best casting was Shelley Duvall—a perfect Olive Oyl:
In Texas it’s an official state holiday: Lyndon Baines Johnson Day (he was born on August 27, 1908). It’s also National Banana Lovers Day, National Petroleum Day, and World Rock Paper Scissors Day I wondered if there’s an optimal strategy for winning that game, and I found a paper on the issue, taking advantage of human psychology deduced from observing 360 students each playing 300 games. Click on the screenshot to see the paper; I’ve put the strategy below that:
Your strategy from Ars Technica; which assumes repeated games. If you’re playing only once, it’s 50/50, I guess (my emphasis):
What they found was that “if a player wins over her opponent in one play, her probability of repeating the same action in the next play is considerably higher than her probabilities of shifting actions.” If a player has lost two or more times, she is likely to shift her play, and more likely to shift to the play that will beat the one that has just beaten her than the same one her opponent just used to beat her. For instance, if Megan loses by playing scissors to Casey’s rock, Megan is most likely to switch to paper, which would beat Casey’s rock. Per the research, this is a sound strategy, since Casey is likely to keep playing the hand that has been winning. The authors refer to this as the “win-stay, lose-shift” strategy.
Therefore, this is the best way to win at rock-paper-scissors: if you lose the first round, switch to the thing that beats the thing your opponent just played. If you win, don’t keep playing the same thing, but instead switch to the thing that would beat the thing that you just played. In other words, play the hand your losing opponent just played. To wit: you win a round with rock against someone else’s scissors. They are about to switch to paper. You should switch to scissors. Got it? Good.]
But this doesn’t make sense. If you win with rock against scissors, the formula above implies that YOU should switch to paper, because you won and paper beats “the thing you just played” (rock). Why should you switch to scissors? Where have I gone wrong here? Are the instructions contradictory?
Stuff that happened on August 27 include:
- 410 – The sacking of Rome by the Visigoths ends after three days.
- 1859 – Petroleum is discovered in Titusville, Pennsylvania leading to the world’s first commercially successful oil well.
- 1883 – Eruption of Krakatoa: Four enormous explosions destroy the island of Krakatoa and cause years of climate change.
- 1896 – Anglo-Zanzibar War: The shortest war in world history (09:02 to 09:40), between the United Kingdom and Zanzibar.
- 1927 – Five Canadian women file a petition to the Supreme Court of Canada, asking, “Does the word ‘Persons’ in Section 24 of the British North America Act, 1867, include female persons?”
- 1928 – The Kellogg–Briand Pact outlawing war is signed by fifteen nations. Ultimately sixty-one nations will sign it.
- 1979 – The Troubles: Eighteen British soldiers are killed in an ambush by the Provisional Irish Republican Army near Warrenpoint, Northern Ireland, in the deadliest attack on British forces during Operation Banner. An IRA bomb also kills British royal family member Lord Mountbatten and three others on his boat at Mullaghmore, Republic of Ireland.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1865 – Charles G. Dawes, American general and politician, 30th Vice President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)
- 1871 – Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and journalist (d. 1945)
- 1874 – Carl Bosch, German chemist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1940)
- 1890 – Man Ray, American-French photographer and painter (d. 1976)
- 1906 – Ed Gein, American murderer and body snatcher, The Butcher of Plainfield (d. 1982)
- 1908 – Don Bradman, Australian cricketer and manager (d. 2001)
- 1909 – Lester Young, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1959)
- 1939 – William Least Heat-Moon, American travel writer and historian
- 1952 – Paul Reubens, American actor and comedian
Young is one of my favorite jazz musicians. His sax tone was light, but his improvisations incredibly inventive. Here’s Prez playing “Mean to Me”, a year before he died:
Oh hell, let’s hear some more jazz. Here’s a famous session described by Wikipedia this way:
On December 8, 1957, Young appeared with Billie Holiday, Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster, Roy Eldridge, and Gerry Mulligan in the CBS television special The Sound of Jazz, performing Holiday’s tune “Fine and Mellow.” It was a reunion with Holiday, with whom he had lost contact over the years. She was also in physical decline, near the end of her career, yet they both gave moving performances. Young’s solo was brilliant, acclaimed by some observers as an unparalleled marvel of economy, phrasing and extraordinarily moving emotion; Nat Hentoff, one of the show’s producers, later commented, “Lester got up, and he played the purest blues I have ever heard…in the control room we were all crying.”
Young’s solo is from 1:30 to 2:03; he and Holiday (who nods during his playing) were an incomparable. What they forgot to mention above is that Roy Eldridge and Doc Cheatam were on trumpet and Milt Hinton on bass (Eldridge form 5:06 to 6:17). This was truly a gathering of the greats. Don’t miss it!
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include:
- 1576 – Titian, Italian painter and educator (b. 1488)
- 1931 – Frank Harris, Irish-American journalist and author (b. 1856)
- 1963 – W. E. B. Du Bois, American sociologist, historian, and activist (b. 1868)
- 1965 – Le Corbusier, Swiss-French architect and urban planner, designed the Philips Pavilion (b. 1887)
- 1967 – Brian Epstein, English businessman and manager (b. 1934)
- 1971 – Margaret Bourke-White, American photographer and journalist (b. 1906)
- 1975 – Haile Selassie, Ethiopian emperor (b. 1892)
- 1990 – Stevie Ray Vaughan, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (b. 1954) (Double Trouble)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is climbing again:
A: What are you doing so high up?Hili: I’m looking at the world from a different perspective.
Ja: Co ty robisz tak wysoko?
Hili: Patrzę na świat z innej perspektywy.
A cartoon from Stash Krod. Many people would benefit considerably by becoming a mallard:
A tweet sent by Grania on February 4 of this year.
The guy whose genes are crossing the road protects them:
A beautiful photo sent by Heather Hastie:
From reader AWS, a straightforward answer to an inquiring mind:
Two videos of animals leaping objects that aren’t obstacles. First, cows from reader Barry:
And from Nilou, who says, “I see your cows jumping over the white line and I’ll raise you guinea pigs jumping over rug gaps.”
Two tweets from Matthew Cobb. In the first, a lizard runs for its life, but you can’t see that until it’s slowed down, and then you see the bird. As Matthew calls it: “Reptile on reptile on reptile.”
Be sure to look at the other excerpts in this thread:
I have often wondered what Popeye stored in that bulgy area at the bottom of his pants.
If Kiss Me Day is named after Popeye and Olive Oyl, is National Burger Day named after their pal Wimpy, who would gladly pay you Tuesday for a burger today?
Man is that movie weird. It’s like a puzzle I’ve been trying to solve for decades, and I’m more perplexed now than when I saw it all those years ago.
Why did Robert Altman make it? He never made a movie for the money in his life, at least as far as I can tell from his filmography. Was he really into Popeye? The screenplay writer was someone who never did anything of note before or since. It’s just so bizarre.
Some geologists had already had to make that assessment (in late 1985, as I recall).
I still haven’t seen such “in the wild”. In fact, I can’t think when I last saw brachiopoda at work – they’re pretty rare this side of the Jurassic. You do see fragments in thin sections, but that’s very much work that’s done onshore and post-well, not at the wellsite. Though I have been asked to work out the logistics (time, materials, deckspace, hazmat disposal) for doing the job on site.
Any “strategy” in Rock-Paper-Scissors can only work against some assumed non-random behavior of your opponent. If either player picks moves uniformly and independently, then both will win 50% of the non-ties (long term) no matter what the other does.
Playing any non-random strategy allows the possibility of your opponent figuring out (some or all of) your plan and taking advantage of it, so in the sense of minimizing the chance of long-run loss, your best bet is to randomly pick among the three choices time after time (i.e. roll a die or whatever), insuring a 50/50 long term result.
The more practical point is, of course, why would anyone play RPS repeatedly? 😉
You would play RPS repeatedly to decide who buys the next round.
Not IRL. Against a range of opponents over a drinking session the profitable strategy is to figure out their bias & act accordingly.
Hardly anybody I’ve encountered plays RPS truly randomly [using some unobstructive event such as the second hand of a watch or the 2nd letter of the next overheard three syllable word spoken etc], those that consciously TRY to be random in their next selection usually have a detectable bias of not changing enough, changing too often or cycling r-p-s in some order. Truly random opponents with a balanced strategy are very rare IRL.
An example of poor human randomness is in accounting fraud – say exaggerating cash flow [or the opposite]. The leading digit [the most leftward column] value in any truly random list of numbers should appear with this frequency**:
1 30%
2,3 total 30%
4,5,6,7 total 30%
8,9 total 10%
Fraudsters tend to write their lead digits too balanced – say 11% for each.
BENFORD’S LAW
** Though if the business is selling widgets of a certain one fixed value Benford’s law will not apply, but other non-random cues still DO apply.
Michael, The Poker Player.
Kids used to play over & over. The most I’ve played as an adult is best-of-three.
I invariably win. I read the other person’s face just before the throw.
Does anyone else know the game as ‘Rochambault’? We called it ‘RPS’ growing up but in Northern California at least it’s the former.
Those cows jumping over the road stripes remind me of baseball players who won’t step on the foul lines on their way to and from the dugout.
Or every other kid walking on paving slabs, including me when I still qualified as 100% kid rather than just the current 75%.
This must be related to why painted cattle guards (sometimes) work:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cattle_grid#Virtual
In South Africa, we were fascinated to see 20 or so zebra walking in single file along the white line down an airport runway. Maybe they thought it was a bridge. But zebras on the bright white stripe down the black asphalt seemed weird.
Is the bird in the video a Road Runner ?
“I ain’t no physicist, but I knows what matters.”
Charles G. Dawes used to be the answer to a trivia question. Who was the only person to win a Nobel Prize and also compose a #1 Billboard hit? In 1912 Dawes, an amateur composer, wrote the music for an instrumental which had modest success. But, years later, lyrics were added, and it became what we know today as “It’s All in the Game”. It became a hit in the late 50s, but Dawes died in 1951, so guess the royalties went to his heirs. But, a few years ago, Bob Dylan was awarded his Nobel Prize, so Dawes no longer stands alone. Still the only VP with that distinction though!