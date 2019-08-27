Whoops! I forgot to schedule the already-drafted readers’ wildlife post. But better late than never.
Reader Mark Jones sent in some insects: butterflies and dragonflies. His ID’s and notes are indented.
A few more butterflies from this summer.Brown Argus (Aricia agestis)
Small Copper (Lycaena phlaeas)
Common Blue (Polyommatus icarus)
Purple Hairstreak (Favonius quercus)
Comma (Polygonia c-album)
Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus)
…and a couple of dragonflies:Common Darter (Sympetrum striolatum)
Emperor, Britain’s bulkiest dragonfly (Anax imperator). A bit gruesome this one – I found it in the undergrowth eating a Ringlet!
Beautiful. I never persuaded dragonflies to stand still for long enough for me. Sadistic little insects.
Beautiful photos, Mark. Thanks for sending.
Good stuff! Getting a picture of a ‘blue’ with wings open is not an easy thing. Well done!
These are most marvellous, Mark. Thanks.
Great shots. I particularly like the out of focus backgrounds.
Ooh, I’ve never seen a Comma…love the frilly wings.
Great submission, thanks!
Beautiful pictures Mark. I wish I could take pictures like that. Not enough patience seems to be my greatest obstacle to doing so.