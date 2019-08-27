Whoops! I forgot to schedule the already-drafted readers’ wildlife post. But better late than never.

Reader Mark Jones sent in some insects: butterflies and dragonflies. His ID’s and notes are indented.

A few more butterflies from this summer. Brown Argus (Aricia agestis)

Small Copper (Lycaena phlaeas)

Common Blue (Polyommatus icarus)

Purple Hairstreak (Favonius quercus)

Comma (Polygonia c-album)

Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus)

…and a couple of dragonflies: Common Darter (Sympetrum striolatum)

Anax imperator). A bit gruesome this one – I found it in the undergrowth eating a Ringlet! Emperor , Britain’s bulkiest dragonfly (). A bit gruesome this one – I found it in the undergrowth eating a Ringlet!