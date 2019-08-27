Readers’ wildlife photos

Whoops! I forgot to schedule the already-drafted readers’ wildlife post. But better late than never.

Reader Mark Jones sent in some insects: butterflies and dragonflies. His ID’s and notes are indented.

A few more butterflies from this summer.
Brown Argus (Aricia agestis)
Small Copper (Lycaena phlaeas)
Common Blue (Polyommatus icarus)
Purple Hairstreak (Favonius quercus)
Comma (Polygonia c-album)
Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus)
…and a couple of dragonflies:
Common Darter (Sympetrum striolatum)
Emperor, Britain’s bulkiest dragonfly (Anax imperator). A bit gruesome this one – I found it in the undergrowth eating a Ringlet!
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 27, 2019 at 10:00 am and filed under insects, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted August 27, 2019 at 10:11 am | Permalink

    Beautiful. I never persuaded dragonflies to stand still for long enough for me. Sadistic little insects.

    Reply
  2. merilee
    Posted August 27, 2019 at 11:26 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos, Mark. Thanks for sending.

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted August 27, 2019 at 11:51 am | Permalink

    Good stuff! Getting a picture of a ‘blue’ with wings open is not an easy thing. Well done!

    Reply
  4. Smokedpaprika
    Posted August 27, 2019 at 12:01 pm | Permalink

    These are most marvellous, Mark. Thanks.

    Reply
  5. Joie Dickinson
    Posted August 27, 2019 at 12:02 pm | Permalink

    Great shots. I particularly like the out of focus backgrounds.

    Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted August 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm | Permalink

    Ooh, I’ve never seen a Comma…love the frilly wings.

    Great submission, thanks!

    Reply
  7. darrelle
    Posted August 27, 2019 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

    Beautiful pictures Mark. I wish I could take pictures like that. Not enough patience seems to be my greatest obstacle to doing so.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: