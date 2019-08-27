Photos of readers

Today’s picture(s) come from reader Tim Anderson, who often sends us astronomy photos. His notes are indented, and we have an old and new version of the picture:
Here is a picture of me, taken in 1981. I am the loony on the left. The loony on the right is my friend Bill. Should any of your readers care to guess what was going on here, I shall respond in the comments. A clue is that it was intended as a satire on Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society”. The picture is entitled “The First Brick”.
And here is a more recent version from 2018.
sub
😂
Some weird American Gothic thing going on here.
So great to see you are still friends, and still loony!
I’m afraid I don’t understand the satirical message here. Can anyone help me?
The rake has not improved and the housing is a little off the ground. Kind of a fixer upper? The look on the faces are the same.
Is the, What is going on question – From 1981 to now, not much movement in the great society. The war on poverty, like most others was lost?
I don’t see a reference to a brick in his 1964 speech when he announced this very ambitious initiative. But I would suppose that it has to do with the effort to build a better society by expanding on programs to help the poor.
Reminds me of this:
https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/ballen-dresie-and-casie-twins-western-transvaal-p20477
Gotta work on the ears..
A barefooted bicycler? Ouch! I used to do that as a kid every once in a while…never enjoyed it.
Nice touch having the old photo in the background of the recent photo. And then you can take the recent photo and shrink it and put it in the background of a new photo in another decade or so. I’m channeling Pink Floyd’s album cover for “Ummagumma”. 🙂
He’s going to tell us what it is about, but right now he is stonewalling.
The Great Society I care about is the SF band that launched Grace Slick [same initials man] & recorded the original & better, wilder, acid-soaked version of the GS penned White Rabbit. Below is the live Matrix version, from before they worried about being in tune, on beat & instrumentally proficient [don’t listen if you care about that nonsense]:
The original 1981 B&W photo by Aussie radio astronomer Tim Anderson was taken around 17 years after the start of LBJ’s “Great Society”, which was an ambitious Democratic launched, but republican supported program to eliminate poverty & racial injustice in the USA.
The image reminds me of the austere, humourless, proud agricultural father/daughter couple portrayed in Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” [GBJames Comment #3], in that there’s a building in the back & a rake [instead of pitchfork]
I think the ’81 photo is trying to borrow the American Gothic use of symbolism – the painting speaks of stability & dull contentment just after The Great Depression & now [the 1980’s] Tim wishes to contrast that with the failure side of the mixed bag that was The Great Society program.
Tim on the left represents THE HAVES & Bill on the right represents THE HAVE NOTS. After almost two decades much of the Great Society program has failed to bear fruit & that’s the message of the picture. Tim still has full control over the means of production [rake], the quality housing [brick – the urban renewal program failed IMO] & the comforts of hearth & home [furniture & boots] while Bill is still not much better equipped to survive/prosper than Huckleberry Finn in his shoeless state – restricted in mobility to a bicycle.
I see that Tim in the 2018 colour picture still has all the toys & even a piece of wood under his chair to level it against the slope. A very nice boat lean-to & I suppose Tim has all the boats too.
Fun pics!
P.S. I don’t think Tim is a radio astronomer, but he has a bloody great dish near him [by Aussie standards of “near”] & that’s all I’m saying!
sub