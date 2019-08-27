Photos of readers

Today’s picture(s) come from reader Tim Anderson, who often sends us astronomy photos. His notes are indented, and we have an old and new version of the picture:

Here is a picture of me, taken in 1981. I am the loony on the left. The loony on the right is my friend Bill. Should any of your readers care to guess what was going on here, I shall respond in the comments. A clue is that it was intended as a satire on Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society”. The picture is entitled “The First Brick”.

And here is a more recent version from 2018.