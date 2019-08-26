What free speech isn’t

Ken White is an attorney specializing in free-speech issues, and is the main contributor to the well-known and useful law website Popehat. This week he has a good article in The Atlantic about American free-speech law, which you can read by clicking on the screenshot below:

We talk a lot about free speech on this website, as it’s an important issue in politics, especially on American college campuses. But “free speech” as construed by students often differs considerably from free speech as the courts have defined it under the First Amendment. White’s article aims to let us know what the law really is, not what it should be. As he says:

What speech should be protected by the First Amendment is open to debate. Americans can, and should, argue about what the law ought to be. That’s what free people do. But while we’re all entitled to our own opinions, we’re not entitled to our own facts, even in 2019. In fact, the First Amendment is broad, robust, aggressively and consistently protected by the Supreme Court, and not subject to the many exceptions and qualifications that commentators seek to graft upon it. The majority of contemptible, bigoted speech is protected. If you’ve read op-eds about free speech in America, or listened to talking heads on the news, you’ve almost certainly encountered empty, misleading, or simply false tropes about the First Amendment. Those tired tropes are barriers to serious discussions about free speech. Any useful discussion of what the law should be must be informed by an accurate view of what the law is.

I’ve been trying for years to point out these tropes, with mixed success. Because hope prevails over experience, I’m trying again. Here are some misstatements, misconceptions, and bad arguments about the First Amendment you will encounter regularly in American media. Watch for them, and recognize how they distort the debate over speech. This is a very useful primer for anyone who wants to wade into this contentious area. I’ll just give the headers (in bold) for the misconceptions and muddy thinking he addresses, but to see why they are misconceptions, peruse the article: it’s a must-read. “Not all speech is protected; there are exceptions to the First Amendment.” “This speech isn’t protected, because you can’t shout ‘Fire!’ in a crowded theater.” “Incitement and threats are not free speech.” “Fighting words are not free speech.” “Hate speech is not free speech.” “Stochastic terrorism is not free speech.” White defines “stochastic terrorism” as “speech that, according to some advocates, whips up hatred against groups and leads unbalanced people to commit violence against them, even if it doesn’t explicitly call for violence. “ “We must balance free speech with [social good].” / “There is a line between free speech and [social evil].” JAC: Here I’ll put White’s take, as this is a very common misconception among Leftists: It’s common, in free-speech debates, to find people arguing that America must balance free speech and safety, or free speech and the right to be free of abuse. A related rhetorical trope is “line drawing”: the idea that we must draw lines between free speech and abusive speech. In point of fact, however, American courts don’t balance the benefits and harms of speech to decide whether it is protected—they look to whether that speech falls into the First Amendment exceptions noted above. As the Supreme Court recently explained, the “First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech does not extend only to categories of speech that survive an ad hoc balancing of relative social costs and benefits. The First Amendment itself reflects a judgment by the American people that the benefits of its restrictions on the Government outweigh the costs. Our Constitution forecloses any attempt to revise that judgment simply on the basis that some speech is not worth it.” A related trope is “This isn’t free speech; it’s [x],” where x is bullying, or abuse, or some other social evil. But many social evils are protected by the First Amendment. “This isn’t free speech; it’s [x]” is empty rhetoric unless x is one of the established First Amendment exceptions. “They do it in Europe!” “We talked to a professor and a litigator who said this is not protected speech.” “This speech may be protected right now, but the law is always changing.”