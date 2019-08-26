Photos of readers

Today’s reader is Graham Martin-Royle, who sent an awesome picture that looks like something out of Tolkien.
Here you go: I moved up to Scotland last year and I’m pictured here in Dunbeath Broch.
Awesome photo! (As the kids would say.)
That’s a really nice walking stick.