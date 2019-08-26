More proof that Katie = Honey

The bill picture this morning was dispositive: the mallard hen we’ve called “Katie” all summer is certainly Honey, my favorite duck who bred here the last two years. She was gone this morning, but returned this afternoon in the company of the large and handsome drake Ritz Quacker. Here are the pair this afternoon, along with views of the left side of the bill from today and from last year, showing that there’s a match on that side as well as the right. The duck is, without doubt, Honey.
Honey and Ritz:
Left side of bill this afternoon (Honey looking up cutely):
Left side of the bill on August 12, 2018. It’s a match again.
I’d like to know what Honey would do if she saw a life-size picture of herself
A fight?
I’m so happy for you, Jerry! ‘Tis a wonderful world!
PCC reunited with Honey just as the time approaches for her departure. Sweet irony.
She’s certainly a swain magnet.
This is not only heartwarming but interesting. These markings are surprisingly similar across years and it will be interesting to do the same comparisons with your other females from this year and females you get next year.