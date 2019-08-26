Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s a new week: Monday, August 26, 2019, and National Cherry Popsicle Day. I suppose if you must have a quiescently frozen confection, this is the best flavor. It’s also Women’s Equality Day in the U.S., National D*g Day, and National Toilet Paper Day. (Although it’s not Toilet Paper Day in Canada, I presume Diana MacPherson will still want to remind us that the proper configuration of a toilet roll is “under”, with the paper pulled off from behind the roll. This is, of course, wrong.)

I’m feeling much better (a thank-you to the readers who expressed concern about my minor surgery). Right now it’s drizzling in Chicago, but the temperature is perfect. Good weather for ducks!

Stuff that happened on August 26 includes:

1346 – Hundred Years’ War: The military supremacy of the English longbow over the French combination of crossbow and armoured knights is established at the Battle of Crécy.

1768 – Captain James Cook sets sail from England on board HMS Endeavour.

Here’s Cook’s first voyage, from 1768-1771:

1883 – The 1883 eruption of Krakatoa begins its final, paroxysmal, stage.

The Big Bang, however, occurred on August 27, and was heard 4800 km away. More on that tomorrow.

1920 – The 19th amendment to United States Constitution takes effect, giving women the right to vote.

1980 – After John Birges plants a bomb at Harvey’s Resort Hotel in Stateline, Nevada, in the United States, the FBI inadvertently detonates the bomb during its disarming.

Here’s the bomb, which was fiendishly clever and, at least at that time, virtually un-disarmable. The FBI tried to disarm it with a shaped charge, but the bomb was constructed in such a way that that set off the whole device, largely destroying the hotel. Birges died in prison in 1996, 16 years and and one day after the bombing. Here’s what Wikipedia says is “Nevada State Fire Marshal Thomas J. Huddleston examining the bomb.” Fortunately, nobody was injured. The motive? Extortion, as Birges had lost money at the casino, and demanded $3 million to inactivate the bomb.

Finally, one more bit of news from this day (ten years ago):

2009 – Kidnapping victim Jaycee Dugard is discovered alive in California after being missing for over 18 years.

Many of us remember this. Dugard is living anonymously somewhere, and the kidnapper, Phillip Garrido, is in prison for 431 years to life (???).

Notables born on this day include:

1743 – Antoine Lavoisier, French chemist and biologist (d. 1794)

1873 – Lee de Forest, American engineer and academic, invented the Audion tube (d. 1961)

1901 – Jimmy Rushing, American singer and bandleader (d. 1972)

1910 – Mother Teresa, Macedonian-Indian nun, missionary, Catholic saint, and Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)

1921 – Benjamin C. Bradlee, American journalist and author (d. 2014)

1949 – Leon Redbone, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2019)v

1952 – Will Shortz, American journalist and puzzle creator

Here’s Rushing, known to jazz aficionados as “Mr. Five By Five” (he was said to be five feet tall and five feet wide). He made his name as a vocalist with the Count Basie orchestra, but below he’s singing the blues. A great singer!

Those who snuffed it on this day include:

526 – Theoderic the Great, king of the Ostrogoths (b. 454)

1666 – Frans Hals, Dutch painter and educator (b. 1580)

1723 – Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, Dutch microscopist and biologist (b. 1632)

1910 – William James, American psychologist and philosopher (b. 1842)

1989 – Irving Stone, American author (b. 1903)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is concerned with her image:

Hili: I’m thinking. A: What about? Hili: How to look like a thinking creature.

In Polish:

Hili: Myślę.

Ja: O czym?

Hili: Jak wyglądać na istotę myślącą.

From Facebook:

From The Cat House on the Kings:

From reader Michael: an adorable jumping spider leaps off a pencil eraser:

Grania sent me this tweet on March 22 of this year. A cat loses its dignity. (We’re running out of these unpublished Grania tweets, which is very sad.)

A vampire cat from reader Barry:

And yet another cat from Nilou. The sign is amusing:

Tweets from Matthew. This first one is a stunner, revealing once again the inexhaustible bounty of nature:

A crab using an upside down jellyfish to defend itself against predators. This is not an uncommon occurrence for the photosynthetic jellyfish, which spend much of their time upside down pic.twitter.com/KaZU8OxLQ9 — Galactic Curiosity (@GalacCuriosity) August 24, 2019

Ducks! Be sure to watch the video at the link:

“Seeing all of the ducks’ reactions was all I could have hoped for.” https://t.co/6yxbbdDI2U — The Dodo (@dodo) August 25, 2019

Remember that Russian guy? (Read more about Eduard Khil here.)

Automatic smile generator.

Sound on please. pic.twitter.com/BAexwkzVYr — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 18, 2019

This is great, it’s edifying, and it’s real:

66 million years ago: https://t.co/AmG8EBUXw2 — Matthew Dalby (@MatthewJDalby) August 24, 2019

Check out these splendid dinosaur tracks!

One of the most remarkable dinosaur track sites in the world, Cal Orcko, Bolivia. There are more than 5000 footprints (& 462 distinct tracks) made by at least 8 different species that walked the Earth 68 million years ago. 📸Carsten Drossel Jerry Daykin, Ramon Kristian Arellano pic.twitter.com/6NRYBLaD53 — Dr Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) August 24, 2019