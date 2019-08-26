Katie is really Honey! She returned!

I am so excited! Reader darwinwins wrote yesterday that he/she thought that Katie was really Honey. But I was dubious and didn’t check.  Then reader smokedpaprika posted several links to photos of Honey from last year.  So I did a bill comparison, and there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that the hen I named “Katie” this year is really Honey. Thanks to these readers for the spot!

Here’s a picture of the right side of Honey’s bill, taken on August 12, 2018:

Close-up:

Honey’s bill 2018

And here’s a picture of the right side of Katie’s bill from August 7, 2019, posted yesterday (I’ve cropped it twice to emphasize the bill):

Close-up:

This is an absolute match as far as I’m concerned. Notice especially the shape of the dark patch running along the bottom margin of the top bill. A near perfect match!

Honey, then, has returned two years in a row after her first visit. When I first started feeding her and her ducklings in 2017, there were four babies. Last year she had ten, and eight survived to fledging. This year she had ten and nine survived (one died as a subadult for reasons unknown, perhaps after flying into a building). Therefore, she’s fledged 21 ducklings with our help.

What a hen! I’m just a bit sad that I didn’t know who she was when she showed up in April of this year, and that I just found out today.

Do I dare hope she’ll return again in 2020?

Right now I’m going down to feed her and everyone else. (Yesterday she was still here, consorting with the giant drake Ritz Quacker.)

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 26, 2019 at 8:15 am and filed under ducklings, ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

13 Comments

  1. BobTerrace
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 8:24 am | Permalink

    You didn’t recognize her because she updated her wardrobe over last winter.

    Reply
  2. GregZ
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 8:26 am | Permalink

    That is totally awesome.

    Reply
  3. Yakaru
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    Sweet!

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Excellent results!

    Perhaps a footprint can be obtained?

    Reply
  5. GBJames
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 8:44 am | Permalink

    Very nice. My money is on her returning in the Spring.

    Reply
  6. Diana MacPherson
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 8:49 am | Permalink

    I wish you could somehow band her.

    Reply
    • Linda Calhoun
      Posted August 26, 2019 at 9:30 am | Permalink

      I was just going to post the same thing.

      Also, I was fairly sure that Katie and Honey were one and the same because Honey would return to a reliable food source, as will most animals.

      But, I wasn’t sure enough to insist.

      L

      Reply
  7. Jenny Haniver
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 9:07 am | Permalink

    Woweeeee!

    You never forgot Honey and she never forgot youI think both of you are singing this:

    Reply
  8. caroline burton
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 9:45 am | Permalink

    Wow, I’m so happy for you – and Honey!

    Reply
  9. darwinwins
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 10:00 am | Permalink

    21 surviving ducklings and probably more to come. Honey’s genes will be well represented in the mallard pool.

    Reply
  10. Kevin Henderson
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 10:06 am | Permalink

    I wonder if there are machine learning techniques that can help re-identify birds. There must be. I’ve similar needs with whale watchers. I played a little with some Python code and the results can be hit and miss, but when the data sets are large the routines perform much better.

    Keep taking pictures from many angles of Honey and future algorithms will know better than us if it’s her.

    Reply
  11. darwinwins
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 10:11 am | Permalink

    PS there was a reader last year, I don’t remember who, who described the black pattern on Honey’s right-side bill as “a dog chasing a motorcycle.” That stuck in my memory. When I saw the same pattern (slightly varied) on “Katy” yesterday, I knew she was Honey.

    Reply
  12. jhs
    Posted August 26, 2019 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    Honey loves you. She came back to see you.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: