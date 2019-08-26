Katie is really Honey! She returned!

I am so excited! Reader darwinwins wrote yesterday that he/she thought that Katie was really Honey. But I was dubious and didn’t check. Then reader smokedpaprika posted several links to photos of Honey from last year. So I did a bill comparison, and there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that the hen I named “Katie” this year is really Honey. Thanks to these readers for the spot!

Here’s a picture of the right side of Honey’s bill, taken on August 12, 2018:

Close-up:

And here’s a picture of the right side of Katie’s bill from August 7, 2019, posted yesterday (I’ve cropped it twice to emphasize the bill):

Close-up:

This is an absolute match as far as I’m concerned. Notice especially the shape of the dark patch running along the bottom margin of the top bill. A near perfect match!

Honey, then, has returned two years in a row after her first visit. When I first started feeding her and her ducklings in 2017, there were four babies. Last year she had ten, and eight survived to fledging. This year she had ten and nine survived (one died as a subadult for reasons unknown, perhaps after flying into a building). Therefore, she’s fledged 21 ducklings with our help.

What a hen! I’m just a bit sad that I didn’t know who she was when she showed up in April of this year, and that I just found out today.

Do I dare hope she’ll return again in 2020?

Right now I’m going down to feed her and everyone else. (Yesterday she was still here, consorting with the giant drake Ritz Quacker.)