Katie is really Honey! She returned!

I am so excited! Reader darwinwins wrote yesterday that he/she thought that Katie was really Honey. But I was dubious and didn’t check. Then reader smokedpaprika posted several links to photos of Honey from last year. So I did a bill comparison, and there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that the hen I named “Katie” this year is really Honey. Thanks to these readers for the spot!
Here’s a picture of the right side of Honey’s bill, taken on August 12, 2018:
Close-up:
And here’s a picture of the right side of Katie’s bill from August 7, 2019, posted yesterday (I’ve cropped it twice to emphasize the bill):
Close-up:
This is an absolute match as far as I’m concerned. Notice especially the shape of the dark patch running along the bottom margin of the top bill. A near perfect match!
Honey, then, has returned two years in a row after her first visit. When I first started feeding her and her ducklings in 2017, there were four babies. Last year she had ten, and eight survived to fledging. This year she had ten and nine survived (one died as a subadult for reasons unknown, perhaps after flying into a building). Therefore, she’s fledged 21 ducklings with our help.
What a hen! I’m just a bit sad that I didn’t know who she was when she showed up in April of this year, and that I just found out today.
Do I dare hope she’ll return again in 2020?
Right now I’m going down to feed her and everyone else. (Yesterday she was still here, consorting with the giant drake Ritz Quacker.)
You didn’t recognize her because she updated her wardrobe over last winter.
That is totally awesome.
Sweet!
Excellent results!
Perhaps a footprint can be obtained?
Very nice. My money is on her returning in the Spring.
I wish you could somehow band her.
I was just going to post the same thing.
Also, I was fairly sure that Katie and Honey were one and the same because Honey would return to a reliable food source, as will most animals.
But, I wasn’t sure enough to insist.
L
Woweeeee!
You never forgot Honey and she never forgot youI think both of you are singing this:
Wow, I’m so happy for you – and Honey!
21 surviving ducklings and probably more to come. Honey’s genes will be well represented in the mallard pool.
I wonder if there are machine learning techniques that can help re-identify birds. There must be. I’ve similar needs with whale watchers. I played a little with some Python code and the results can be hit and miss, but when the data sets are large the routines perform much better.
Keep taking pictures from many angles of Honey and future algorithms will know better than us if it’s her.
PS there was a reader last year, I don’t remember who, who described the black pattern on Honey’s right-side bill as “a dog chasing a motorcycle.” That stuck in my memory. When I saw the same pattern (slightly varied) on “Katy” yesterday, I knew she was Honey.
Honey loves you. She came back to see you.