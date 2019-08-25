Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, August 25, 2019, and it’s both Banana Split Day and National Whiskey Sour Day. I like ’em both, the former a sweet treat for kids, the latter a sweet treat for adults. It’s also National Kiss and Make Up Day (good advice!), and Sacrifice our Wants for Other’s Needs Day (the apostrophe is once again in the wrong place). In the DPRK it’s Day of Songun, a day to celebrate the dictator Kim Jong-un, whose real birthday is a bit unknown: it was in either 1983 or 1984, though it seems to be January 8.

Here’s a Felid of the Day. The photo came from reader William, who says that it was taken by Vivian Baik through his kitchen window. It was sent to me as a picker-upper on Surgery Day, for which I’m very grateful. At any rate, Ms. Baik’s lovely picture of a curious bobcat (Lynx rufus).

Stuff that happened on August 25 includes:

1609 – Galileo Galilei demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

1814 – War of 1812: On the second day of the Burning of Washington, British troops torch the Library of Congress, United States Treasury, Department of War, and other public buildings.

1823 – American fur trapper Hugh Glass is mauled by a grizzly bear while on an expedition in South Dakota.

Glass’s story, highly fictionalized, forms the central tale of the movie The Revenant, with Glass played by Leonardo DiCaprio. But Glass’s real story is just as amazing; it took him six weeks to get back to “civilization” after he was mauled, with his ribs exposed to the bone and maggots eating his flesh.

But wait! There’s more:

1875 – Captain Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel, traveling from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 21 hours and 45 minutes.

Webb died in 1883 trying to swim the Whirlpool Rapids below Niagara Falls. It was declared impossible but, in the cartoon below, he said it wasn’t. He was wrong.

1894 – Kitasato Shibasaburō discovers the infectious agent of the bubonic plague and publishes his findings in The Lancet .

. 1939 – The United Kingdom and Poland form a military alliance in which the UK promises to defend Poland in case of invasion by a foreign power.

And that invasion, by Nazi Germany, happened one week later. And so there was war.

1944 – World War II: Paris is liberated by the Allies. [Read Matthew Cobb’s excellent book on this event.]

1967 – George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, is assassinated by a former member of his group.

2012 – Voyager 1 spacecraft enters interstellar space becoming the first man-made object to do so.

Notables born on this day include:

1836 – Bret Harte, American short story writer and poet (d. 1902)

1900 – Hans Adolf Krebs, German physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)

1913 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (d. 1973)

1918 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)

1921 – Monty Hall, Canadian-American television personality and game show host (d. 2017)

1927 – Althea Gibson, American tennis player and golfer (d. 2003)

1928 – Herbert Kroemer, German-American physicist, engineer, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate

1930 – Sean Connery, Scottish actor and producer

1949 – Martin Amis, British novelist

1954 – Elvis Costello, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

Anybody remember Walt Kelly’s comic strip, Pogo? It was ahead of its time: one of those strips that appealed to both kids and adults. Does this jog your memory?

Those who passed away on August 25 include:

1776 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (b. 1711)

1819 – James Watt, Scottish-English engineer and instrument maker (b. 1736)

1822 – William Herschel, German-English astronomer and composer (b. 1738)

1867 – Michael Faraday, English physicist and chemist (b. 1791)

1900 – Friedrich Nietzsche, German philologist, philosopher, and critic (b. 1844)

1908 – Henri Becquerel, French physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1852)

1956 – Alfred Kinsey, American biologist and academic (b. 1894)

1984 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1924)

1998 – Lewis F. Powell, Jr., American lawyer and Supreme Court justice (b. 1907)

2009 – Ted Kennedy, American politician (b. 1932)

2018 – John McCain, American politician (b. 1936)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili jokes about the orchard:

Hili: This apple tree is crazy. A: Why? Hili: It thinks it will tempt me with a low hanging fruit.

In Polish:

Hili: Ta jabłonka jest szalona.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Myśli, że mnie skusi nisko rosnącymi owocami.

A cartoon sent in by Peter Nothnagle. The captions to these “fish-evolving-limbs” cartoons appear to be inexhaustible!

From Amazing Things on Facebook: a photo of a flamingo taken from under the water:

A cat meme from reader Laurie. But I don’t see why this is a problem.

Here’s a tweet that Grania sent me on January 28 of this year, noting that it was a “very funny thread”. And so it is. I’ll give a few examples:

The best historical artefacts are the accidental ones that freeze a moment in time forever. I thought I’d try to find all the times pets have ruined their owner's day & recorded that instant for all of history. pic.twitter.com/w9ojHeVuIU — Paul 🌹📚 Cooper (@PaulMMCooper) February 17, 2018

You can almost hear the brickmaker shooing away his dog from this clay brick that was used in the building of the Ziggurat of Ur (21st century BCE). pic.twitter.com/eHbnvQppKA — Paul 🌹📚 Cooper (@PaulMMCooper) February 17, 2018

The scribe of this book has written, “Here is nothing missing, but a cat urinated on this during a certain night. Cursed be the pesty cat that urinated over this book… because of it many others did too. And beware not to leave open books at night where cats can come.” pic.twitter.com/2ZVdS6bKyH — Paul 🌹📚 Cooper (@PaulMMCooper) February 17, 2018

It goes on for a long time after that!

From reader Daniel. Eric Weinstein seems to have gotten himself entangled with intelligent design, or at least with their claim that mutations aren’t random. He’s got one foot on the intelligent-design path.

Lehmann’s reference is to Gelernter’s dumb article in the Claremont review of books, which I critiqued heavily on this website. I hope Weinstein, whose brother is an evolutionary biologist, hasn’t befouled himself by treading into the muddy hinterlands of ID.

Am I a pseudo scientist for believing this? Stupid perhaps? Or are the theories of natural and sexual selection going to get really interesting when their sarcophagi are forcibly broken open to reveal incomplete and therefore much much more active areas of research buried alive? — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) August 23, 2019

From reader Barry: a cat doesn’t like its staff wearing a facial cleansing mask:

It's like I don't know you anymore.

What did you do with my mum?

Happy #Caturday pic.twitter.com/v6o6GU8kNa — Dave M (@SpotTheLoon2010) August 24, 2019

Matthew and I are fascinated with watermelon-striped tapir calves, so different from the appearance of the adults. (It must be camouflage.) Here one of the stipey babies gets massaged:

In case you were wondering, this is the correct way to administer tapir calf scratches. pic.twitter.com/FolGVzLtsB — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) August 23, 2019