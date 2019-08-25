Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, August 25, 2019, and it’s both Banana Split Day and National Whiskey Sour Day. I like ’em both, the former a sweet treat for kids, the latter a sweet treat for adults. It’s also National Kiss and Make Up Day (good advice!), and Sacrifice our Wants for Other’s Needs Day (the apostrophe is once again in the wrong place). In the DPRK it’s Day of Songun, a day to celebrate the dictator Kim Jong-un, whose real birthday is a bit unknown: it was in either 1983 or 1984, though it seems to be January 8.
Here’s a Felid of the Day. The photo came from reader William, who says that it was taken by Vivian Baik through his kitchen window. It was sent to me as a picker-upper on Surgery Day, for which I’m very grateful. At any rate, Ms. Baik’s lovely picture of a curious bobcat (Lynx rufus).
Stuff that happened on August 25 includes:
- 1609 – Galileo Galilei demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.
- 1814 – War of 1812: On the second day of the Burning of Washington, British troops torch the Library of Congress, United States Treasury, Department of War, and other public buildings.
- 1823 – American fur trapper Hugh Glass is mauled by a grizzly bear while on an expedition in South Dakota.
Glass’s story, highly fictionalized, forms the central tale of the movie The Revenant, with Glass played by Leonardo DiCaprio. But Glass’s real story is just as amazing; it took him six weeks to get back to “civilization” after he was mauled, with his ribs exposed to the bone and maggots eating his flesh.
But wait! There’s more:
- 1875 – Captain Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel, traveling from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 21 hours and 45 minutes.
Webb died in 1883 trying to swim the Whirlpool Rapids below Niagara Falls. It was declared impossible but, in the cartoon below, he said it wasn’t. He was wrong.
- 1894 – Kitasato Shibasaburō discovers the infectious agent of the bubonic plague and publishes his findings in The Lancet.
- 1939 – The United Kingdom and Poland form a military alliance in which the UK promises to defend Poland in case of invasion by a foreign power.
And that invasion, by Nazi Germany, happened one week later. And so there was war.
- 1944 – World War II: Paris is liberated by the Allies. [Read Matthew Cobb’s excellent book on this event.]
- 1967 – George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, is assassinated by a former member of his group.
- 2012 – Voyager 1 spacecraft enters interstellar space becoming the first man-made object to do so.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1836 – Bret Harte, American short story writer and poet (d. 1902)
- 1900 – Hans Adolf Krebs, German physician and biochemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)
- 1913 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (d. 1973)
- 1918 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)
- 1921 – Monty Hall, Canadian-American television personality and game show host (d. 2017)
- 1927 – Althea Gibson, American tennis player and golfer (d. 2003)
- 1928 – Herbert Kroemer, German-American physicist, engineer, and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1930 – Sean Connery, Scottish actor and producer
- 1949 – Martin Amis, British novelist
- 1954 – Elvis Costello, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
Anybody remember Walt Kelly’s comic strip, Pogo? It was ahead of its time: one of those strips that appealed to both kids and adults. Does this jog your memory?
Those who passed away on August 25 include:
- 1776 – David Hume, Scottish economist, historian, and philosopher (b. 1711)
- 1819 – James Watt, Scottish-English engineer and instrument maker (b. 1736)
- 1822 – William Herschel, German-English astronomer and composer (b. 1738)
- 1867 – Michael Faraday, English physicist and chemist (b. 1791)
- 1900 – Friedrich Nietzsche, German philologist, philosopher, and critic (b. 1844)
- 1908 – Henri Becquerel, French physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1852)
- 1956 – Alfred Kinsey, American biologist and academic (b. 1894)
- 1984 – Truman Capote, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter (b. 1924)
- 1998 – Lewis F. Powell, Jr., American lawyer and Supreme Court justice (b. 1907)
- 2009 – Ted Kennedy, American politician (b. 1932)
- 2018 – John McCain, American politician (b. 1936)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili jokes about the orchard:
Hili: This apple tree is crazy.A: Why?Hili: It thinks it will tempt me with a low hanging fruit.
Hili: Ta jabłonka jest szalona.
Ja: Dlaczego?
Hili: Myśli, że mnie skusi nisko rosnącymi owocami.
A cartoon sent in by Peter Nothnagle. The captions to these “fish-evolving-limbs” cartoons appear to be inexhaustible!
From Amazing Things on Facebook: a photo of a flamingo taken from under the water:
A cat meme from reader Laurie. But I don’t see why this is a problem.
Here’s a tweet that Grania sent me on January 28 of this year, noting that it was a “very funny thread”. And so it is. I’ll give a few examples:
It goes on for a long time after that!
From reader Daniel. Eric Weinstein seems to have gotten himself entangled with intelligent design, or at least with their claim that mutations aren’t random. He’s got one foot on the intelligent-design path.
Lehmann’s reference is to Gelernter’s dumb article in the Claremont review of books, which I critiqued heavily on this website. I hope Weinstein, whose brother is an evolutionary biologist, hasn’t befouled himself by treading into the muddy hinterlands of ID.
From reader Barry: a cat doesn’t like its staff wearing a facial cleansing mask:
Matthew and I are fascinated with watermelon-striped tapir calves, so different from the appearance of the adults. (It must be camouflage.) Here one of the stipey babies gets massaged:
I think it must be tough sometimes to be a cat in the modern world.
That cat reacting to the facial mask reminds me of my Frida, just yesterday, growling at Alexa when it answered a question I had asked.
L
I remember learning of Matthew Webb’s attempt while at Niagara Falls, looking at the river and wondering how the hell anyone who supposedly understood how water works ever imagined they could do that. Vanity has no bounds.
What a cat picture….
I once saw a picture of a tapir calf lying on the forest floor. The different parts of the floor that were shaded and not shaded looked an awful lot like the calf’s fur.
Sadly enough I cannot find the picture again.
🐾🐾
William’s bobcat image is really the cat’s meow. The dark background set of the kitty to great advantage.
Matthew Webb did that whole swim across the Channel using the breaststroke! He was further slowed by not understanding the way the tides worked and having to wait for hours offshore before reaching France. No wonder Channel swimmers now do it in a third the time or less.