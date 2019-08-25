A misguided Decider tells us why campuses shouldn’t have free speech

Inside Higher Ed has a new interview with P. E. Moscowitz, who used to be a staff writer for Al Jazeera America and has now produced a new book: The Case Against Free Speech: The First Amendment, Fascism, and the Future of Dissent. That’s a provocative title, for what case could one make against the First Amendment? I haven’t read the book, though I will (it’s not doing very well on Amazon), but it looks as if Moscowitz is not really against the First Amendment per se. Rather, Moscowitz is against the promulgation of “hate speech” by invited speakers at colleges. (It may not be irrelevant that, on Moscowitz’s personal web page is the statement “I use they/them/theirs pronouns.)” In some cases, though, what he calls for will violate the Constitution. Click the screenshot to read their interview:

Now any private college can ban or deplatform whatever speakers it likes, though it would be foolish to do so as it abrogates the very mission of a college (religious schools, however, are known for their suppression of speech). In contrast, public colleges, considered arms of the government, cannot ban speech, though they don’t have to invite speakers whose views they don’t like. That would be even more foolish, for if they reject an invitation by a student group on the grounds of a speaker’s content, they leave themselves open for a First Amendment lawsuit. (Moscowitz seems to think that colleges invite speakers themselves, while in reality speakers are invited by department, student groups, and other sub-units of the institution.)

It turns out that Moscowitz is saying, as have so many others, that “colleges don’t have to invite people who promulgate hate speech”; they (I’m using the preferred pronoun) aren’t necessarily calling for colleges to violate the First Amendment. In that case what he’s saying is trivial—except in one respect. And it’s an important respect: Who is to determine what constitutes undesirable “hate speech”? Here’s an example of the problem:

Q: What do you anticipate the biggest battles related to free speech will be on college campuses? A: . . . But what I do [think] is mostly over is the era of conservative provocateurs claiming that their free speech has been violated because students simply don’t want to hear them speak. Colleges, after all, are some of the most highly curated environments out there, and faculty, administrators and many others are realizing there’s nothing wrong with limiting some speech. After all, that’s their literal jobs — to create syllabi, classroom discussions, etc. that teach students some things, but not everything. Is not including a book on a syllabus a violation of free speech? Of course not. Why is the logic of not inviting racist speakers to campus different?

Again, who decides which speakers are racist? After all, people like Heather Mac Donald, who have a take on the police that differs from that of many Leftists, are considered racists, even though there’s no evidence that they are. “Racist” has become a blanket word for many on the Left, meaning “Anyone whose views I don’t like.”

Mac Donald’s views do deserve airing. Likewise, students should hear speakers who are against reparations for African-Americans, or against affirmative action, for how can you form your own views without hearing the best case of your opponents? And it’s not necessarily racist to argue against reparations or affirmative action.

Further, class syllabi, which are part of academic freedom, are not at all the same as invited speakers. Even in a public university, a professor doesn’t have the right to say anything they want in class; there’s an issue of relevance and responsibility. But they can limit the discussion in their classes far more than a university itself can limit the range of speakers its members are allowed to invite. Remember, in most cases it is not the university itself that invites speakers, but a department or a group within the university.

Moscowitz continues his problematic assertions with his answer to the next question:

Q: When it comes to incidents related to free speech, i.e. controversial speakers, shout-downs, protests and more, what do you think administrators get wrong in their response? A: I think administrators have kind of had the wool pulled over their eyes when it comes to free speech and inviting controversial speakers. They think they have some duty to present conflictual viewpoints even if those viewpoints are racist, anti-intellectual and simply not factual. As one Middlebury student pointed out to me, the administrators don’t invite people who [don’t] want to present evolution or global warming as a truth, because that would conflict with the college’s academic values. Why is inviting someone who believes in an outdated concept such as race science, like Charles Murray, held to a less stringent standard? The job of colleges and universities has always been to limit some forms of information while promoting others. A conservative Christian university would likely not invite someone to talk about the benefits of communism and atheism, and we do not expect them to. You don’t go to history class to learn to bake a cake. [JAC: is this limiting information about how to bake a cake?] Classrooms are generally led by professors, and students are not allowed to speak out of turn. In other words, colleges have always been some of the most limited speaking environments in the world, so why is inviting or not inviting a conservative provocateur different? I think administrators are simply scared of angering some very powerful forces. That’s especially true of public universities, where their budgets might be cut if they piss off the wrong legislators.

Well, actually, my university invited a creationist speaker about two years ago, and I had no objection to that. I wouldn’t invite a creationist, but I’m not opposed to others doing so. And yes, maybe students should hear climate-change denialists, for how else can they argue for anthropogenic global warming unless they know what their opponents are saying?

As for Charles Murray’s outdated “race science”, is Moscowitz really the judge of whether that constitutes speech that shouldn’t be heard? Apparently! As always, those who want to limit speech invariably are the ones who decide what kinds of speech shouldn’t be heard. How incredibly patronizing!

At my school, pro-Israeli speakers, and members of the IDF, have also been opposed to the point where their speeches have had to be canceled because of disruption. (I doubt that will happen again here.) For support of Israel, too, is considered an “outdated concept” and a form of hate speech. After all, the mere existence of Israel is considered hatred and oppression of Palestinians.

You can read Moscowitz’s arguments for yourself. I’ll put up just two more excerpts from the interview (my emphasis in the first excerpt):

Q: White nationalist speakers such as Richard Spencer and others have largely ceased college tours. Do you anticipate a time where they, or others like them, will resume this speaking circuit? A: Not really. Maybe in 10 or 20 years, once we’ve all forgotten how much of a failure these conservative speakers were. They essentially got laughed out of public discourse. College students and other activists have been remarkably successful at getting their point across and de-emphasizing the importance of these provocateurs. Evergreen College, for example, is seen as a controversial example of protest, and in many cases even a failure, because of the protests there in recent years over an overly white faculty and curriculum that didn’t center anyone but white people. But in my mind, it’s actually a success story: students got much of what they wanted, and the school is now more committed to diversity in hiring and teaching. Because of those successes, right-wingers have had to take a step back and restrategize. That doesn’t mean they’re not still active on college campuses. But I suspect they’ll develop a different tactic soon, since the provocateur model has kind of failed.

This makes little sense to me. Evergreen College certainly did not “center anyone but white people.” It was a diverse college with diverse students, a diverse curriculum, and a diverse faculty. What they did is hound out two professors who didn’t want to leave campus on “all white people have to go” day.

And why is it a success if students get what they want? Ceiling Cat help us if this is the criterion for a successful college! In fact, Evergreen has gone down the tubes since the protests, bleeding money to the extent that they have to cut down on student admissions and let go some of their employees. The protests were a total failure, and eroded the reputation of Evergreen State.

What Moscowitz really objects to, as you see, are “right wingers getting their way”, in other words, right-wing speech. Now Moscowitz (it’s hard to use “they” as a pronoun, as that sometimes makes the referent unclear) may be correct that some conservatives use a “free speech” mantra to be able to get their speakers invited, and don’t really want free speech in the same way I do, but I don’t care. Speech should be free on campus—according to the Chicago Principles—and however it’s made free, whether by the Right or the Left or centrists, doesn’t matter.

One more example:

Q: Some students want “hate speech” to be punishable on public college campuses. Do you believe there is the will among administrators to do this, or to change over all what is acceptable at these institutions, despite First Amendment concerns? A: Again, this goes back to colleges being some of the most highly curated environments out there. Is denying someone admission to a college a threat to that person’s free speech? Is failing someone in a class a threat to their free speech? Is a student not being able to disrupt a class whenever they want a threat to free speech? We take these limits as a given, and even a positive in colleges, yet when it comes to students requesting or demanding that colleges not allow professors or students to say racist, transphobic and other offensive language without punishment, that becomes a step too far for administrators. So I would question whether they’re really afraid of limiting speech (which, as I said, they do all the time), or whether they’re afraid of confronting just how common and ingrained transphobia, racism and other forms of oppression are on their campuses.

Here Moscowitz again equates reasonable limits on behavior (e.g., you can’t shout somebody down) with his desired limits on speech. And he clearly wants no “transphobic, racist, or offensive language” coming from invited speakers. The last sentence makes two things clear: Moscowitz has an ideological agenda, and he is the Decider who will lay out what speech should not be heard. (Is limiting transgender women’s participation in women’s sports a “transphobic” claim?).

In the end, Moscowitz, at least in this interview, proves to be one of those people who wants his own agenda promoted in colleges by deeming those who oppose it as promulgating “hate speech” that should not be heard. This, in a college, is a recipe for ideological uniformity, for bullying and suppression, and for disaster.

Moscowitz is not only prone to muddled thinking, conflating very different issues to push his agenda, but he’s also dangerous to intellectual discourse. I’m glad they don’t run a college!