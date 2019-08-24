Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, August 24, 2019, and I survived my surgery. The video below shows the kind of surgery I had, except that I had no initial symptoms beyond a bulge (and no pain). In fact, the surgeon said it was my choice whether or not to elect surgery. But because I’m going to Antarctica, I decided I didn’t want to be far away from medical care if the damn thing strangulated.

This is pretty much the procedure I had (note: if you don’t like looking at innards, don’t watch). The advent of robotic laparoscopic surgery is amazing: one of the great medical innovations to stand near anesthesia and hand-washing.

Appropriate to the season, it’s National Peach Pie Day. It’s also National Waffle Day, Can Opener Day, Pluto Demoted Day (oy!; see 2006 below) and International Strange Music Day. To celebrate the latter, I offer some Tuvan throat singing, which I find mesmerizing.

The fun starts 54 seconds in:

Stuff that happened on this day includes:

455 – The Vandals, led by king Gaiseric, begin to plunder Rome. Pope Leo I requests Gaiseric not destroy the ancient city or murder its citizens. He agrees and the gates of Rome are opened. However, the Vandals loot a great amount of treasure.

1349 – Six thousand Jews are killed in Mainz after being blamed for the bubonic plague.

It used to be plague, now it’s poisoning wells (this from the Daily Fail!), and sending out terrorist animals.

1662 – The Act of Uniformity requires England to accept the Book of Common Prayer.

1814 – British troops invade Washington, D.C. and during the Burning of Washington the White House, the Capitol and many other buildings are set ablaze.

1891 – Thomas Edison patents the motion picture camera.

1909 – Workers start pouring concrete for the Panama Canal.

1932 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly across the United States non-stop (from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey).

1941 – Adolf Hitler orders the cessation of Nazi Germany’s systematic T4 euthanasia program of the mentally ill and the handicapped due to protests, although killings continue for the remainder of the war.

1967 – Led by Abbie Hoffman, the Youth International Party temporarily disrupts trading at the New York Stock Exchange by throwing dollar bills from the viewing gallery, causing trading to cease as brokers scramble to grab them.

I remember this well, and here’s a short video about the “guerrilla theater”:

1981 – Mark David Chapman is sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for murdering John Lennon.

1989 – Cincinnati Reds manager Pete Rose is banned from baseball for gambling by Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti.

2006 – The International Astronomical Union (IAU) redefines the term “planet” such that Pluto is now considered a dwarf planet.

Notables born on this day include:

1787 – James Weddell, Belgian-English sailor, hunter, and explorer (d. 1834)

1890 – Duke Kahanamoku, American swimmer, actor, and surfer (d. 1968)

The Duke was a big man with an even bigger board: a Hawaiian icon:

1929 – Yasser Arafat, Egyptian-Palestinian engineer and politician, 1st President of the Palestinian National Authority (d. 2004)

1945 – Ronee Blakley, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1947 – Anne Archer, American actress and producer

1950 – Tim D. White, American paleoanthropologist and academic

1955 – Mike Huckabee, American minister and politician, 44th Governor of Arkansas

1957 – Stephen Fry, English actor, journalist, producer, and screenwriter

Fry is a man I much admire. Here’s his famous appearance on Irish television when he told the interviewer what he, Fry, would say to God if he met Him. Fry got into big trouble for this eloquent statement:

Notables who passed away on August 24 were very few, they include only:

2013 – Julie Harris, American actress (b. 1925)

and

2018 – Robin Leach, English entertainment reporter and writer (b. 1941)

Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej discuss practical philosophy:

Hili: We never know what’s hiding around the corner. A: That’s true; it’s better to combine adventures with caution.

In Polish:

Hili: Nigdy nie wiemy, co się kryje za rogiem.

Ja: To prawda, lepiej łączyć chęć przygody z umiarkowaną ostrożnością .

A cartoon from reader Pliny the In Between’s Far Corner Cafe:

Especially if they rub your belly!

Grania sent me this tweet on January 7 of this year, and it’s relevant to a discussion we’ve recently had about FGM:

Circumcision for non-medical reasons should be a choice made by people who are competent to make that decision – not imposed on children by their parents.https://t.co/8wwbVtuFNI — Humanists UK (@Humanists_UK) January 7, 2019

Two tweets from Nilou. First, adorable baby foxes (Honorary Cats®. I guess I should say “fox kits”):

And what is Sam Harris ON?

From reader Barry, who calls this “the most brutal fight ever”. LOL!

From Matthew, who likes both the original and the quoted tweet. Be sure to click on Emma Hart’s tweet and look at the full picture. If only this would happen to me!

I had a swarm of bees try scout out my classroom once. The students panicked & closed all the windows. So I walked out into the middle of the swarm, saw they were gathering on a nearby tree & came back to explain, "Well, I'm a bee keeper and…" The students lost their minds. — Michael Mark Cohen (@LilBillHaywood) August 23, 2019

Matthew and I agree that what you see below is truly amazing behavior. Nature never runs out of surprises:

Here in S France, @HawkesSj and I watched this little Anthidium bee species pick up rocks from the pavement and throw them into her nest!! Is this to reduce the space so she can build her burrow more tightly? @StevenFalk1 @NHM_Bees @Buzz_dont_tweet pic.twitter.com/D1ImiGvZGZ — Will Hawkes (@Hawkes_Will) August 22, 2019

I think I’ve posted this before, but you can’t see it too often!