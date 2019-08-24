Since I had robotic surgery yesterday, I’ve become fascinated with this marvelous innovation in medicine. I’ve looked at a bunch of videos, and found two to post: one with a general introduction to the machines and their use, from the BBC, and the other showing how dextrous the robot is.
When I was wheeled into the operating theater, I asked to see the robot, and I’m pretty sure it was one of the da Vinci machines. It was all covered with plastic, for it had been sterilized, and it was on the other side of the room. (I don’t know whether the surgeon was next to me when he wielded it.)
I can see now why they told me I couldn’t have local anesthesia, as I had requested, to observe my operation: imagine how freaked out you’d be to see those big metal arms descending on your belly! But I wish they’d at least made a video of my surgery.
So here’s a general introduction to robotic surgery from the BBC. Note that this is a general news report, so watch only up to 9:23.
And this shows how good the machine is: a surgery robot sutures a grape. I see now that they put plastic “ports” into the small incisions, and that two arms can operate through a single port.
In many ways this is the future of surgery. I can’t imagine any other way to get an appendectomy.
Jerry,
I am so glad you’re on the mend. Continuing positive thoughts for you.
I had a parasesophagael hernia repair, my stomach had taken up residence under my left lung, 9 August at Massachusetts General Hospital. My surgeon used the the DaVinci Robot. I had every complication imagined and unimagined including a near fatal drug reaction BUT I experienced very little pain from my 5 tiny incisions. If I had had the traditional surgery I would have been in a lot more pain and it may have made the complications more difficult to manage.
Peace,
Karen
We possibly don’t recognise it, since it is so much a part of our everyday dives, but we are living within a technological revolution as profound as any taking place in former times -agricultural, scientific, or industrial. As unsettling as certain of the consequences and implications of this progress in information technology, it is wonderfully pleasing to also witness beneficial developments as robotic surgery presented here. I myself am shortly to be fitted with a pacemaker…. a miniaturised but sophisticated microcomputer based system that will adaptively and dynamically insure that my heart continues to remain effective, and even will communicates with my cardiologist for “system tuning” by wifi. I am to become a bionic man indeed!!
I joined the Brigade of Semi Mechanical Humans a few years back with a complete hip replacement, done the old fashioned way… knives, saws, and big old scar to tell the tale.
Welcome to the club.
And origami is making it possible to make those surgical tools even smaller, see here:
https://phys.org/news/2016-03-surgical-tools-smaller-origami-surgery.html
(Shamelessness warning: one of your faithful readers has a cameo in one of the videos on that page.)