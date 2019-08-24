Since I had robotic surgery yesterday, I’ve become fascinated with this marvelous innovation in medicine. I’ve looked at a bunch of videos, and found two to post: one with a general introduction to the machines and their use, from the BBC, and the other showing how dextrous the robot is.

When I was wheeled into the operating theater, I asked to see the robot, and I’m pretty sure it was one of the da Vinci machines. It was all covered with plastic, for it had been sterilized, and it was on the other side of the room. (I don’t know whether the surgeon was next to me when he wielded it.)

I can see now why they told me I couldn’t have local anesthesia, as I had requested, to observe my operation: imagine how freaked out you’d be to see those big metal arms descending on your belly! But I wish they’d at least made a video of my surgery.

So here’s a general introduction to robotic surgery from the BBC. Note that this is a general news report, so watch only up to 9:23.

And this shows how good the machine is: a surgery robot sutures a grape. I see now that they put plastic “ports” into the small incisions, and that two arms can operate through a single port.

In many ways this is the future of surgery. I can’t imagine any other way to get an appendectomy.