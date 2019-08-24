Photos of readers

We’ll finish off this lazy day with two swell photos of a reader with some fossil footprints—of dinosaurs! Meet reader Juris, who posts as “rom” on this site. His notes are indented:

This is me in late 2008, on my way to visit the nearby mine site. It’s in Peru … Ancash region at an altitude of 4600 m.

Some dinosaur footprints are in the background (positive relief)—about 120 My in age. About a half kilometre down the road there are footprints from a different type of dinosaur in negative relief.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on August 24, 2019 at 1:45 pm and filed under Photos of readers. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

21 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 1:47 pm | Permalink

    That’s very cool.

    Reply
    • Blue
      Posted August 24, 2019 at 1:53 pm | Permalink

      +1 ! I’ll say ! Mightily f i n e, Mr Juris !

      Blue!

      Reply
      • Jenny Haniver
        Posted August 24, 2019 at 3:17 pm | Permalink

        I’ll up that to +4 to make it a 5 as in 5 stars on the Michelin Guide of cool.

        Reply
  2. ploubere
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    Nice. That must have been an exhilarating trip.

    Reply
  3. merilee
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    Great footprints!🐾🐾

    Reply
  4. Randall Schenck
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

    So one wonders at what altitude this was when the dinosaurs walked there? Surely not 4600 meters.

    Reply
    • Jacques Hausser
      Posted August 24, 2019 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

      … and surely they didn’t walk on walls like gigantic flies. It’s impressive how the continental drift can raise and fold sediment layers and together preserve such footprints.

      Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted August 24, 2019 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

      No, it’s greatly uplifted & twisted & tilted sedimentary rock & there’s a lot of lake fossil features. This rock is four times older than the Andes feature itself.

      Reply
  5. Charles Sawicki
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    Nice prints!

    Reply
  6. arslankh93
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 2:46 pm | Permalink

    Its just like foot print of Cats.. dont mind

    Reply
    • Pierluigi Ballabeni
      Posted August 24, 2019 at 2:57 pm | Permalink

      Felis tridactylus.
      They are really amazing.

      Reply
    • merilee
      Posted August 24, 2019 at 3:01 pm | Permalink

      Yes like when cats walk in fresh cement😻
      I’ve seen some nice dinosaur prints just west of Moab Utah but they were more on the horizontal. These a really impressive!

      Reply
  7. Debbie Coplan
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 3:43 pm | Permalink

    What an incredible thing to see. Really exciting photo.

    Reply
  8. Pierluigi Ballabeni
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    Since the year 2000, about 8000 dinosaur foot prints have been found in the Swiss Jura mountains, close to the French border. They are roundish, not as spectacular as the Therapod’s ones of the pictures above, between 0.2 and 0.8 m in diameter. They are from Diplodocus. I am living just over one hour by car away from the site but I never remember that I could go see them.

    Reply
  9. Paul Topping
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 4:30 pm | Permalink

    Very nice! It is easy to imagine a dinosaur loping along, minding its own business. Of course, later that day or week there was likely a big flood or volcanic eruption that filled in its tracks. I saw quite a few dinosaur trackways in the badlands of the Eastern Rockies from Alberta south when on my Dinotour vacation led by Phil Currie.

    Reply
  10. Smokedpaprika
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 5:19 pm | Permalink

    What a thrill that must have been for you, Juris! What a thrill for us to see too!

    Reply
  11. rickflick
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 5:29 pm | Permalink

    Spectacular find. I once visited Dinosaur Footprint State Park in Connecticut which has a fine example of many smaller species in one field:

    https://www.flickr.com/photos/kzirkel/2378158497/in/photolist-6Y9pxT-6YdrzW-6Y9pFM-6imyFJ-zWxbU-2YFw7S-5ab4vs-nkkUst-nizs42-4C9FEH-6XuBXR-6iHEN2-2YAQ6P-ngx2iN-ngwPtA-6iHEDF-sFUCB-nihUsW-sFZq4-nizoGc-6KqDAk-jmWqE5-niBAaC-nkkNKM-jmWoDw-jmWrXW-jmWsU5-jmS5b6-2MMTzd-jmU1Af

    Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted August 24, 2019 at 5:43 pm | Permalink

      It’s great when the footprints of predators and prey overlap or when they match a family group or herd with a mixture of individuals from adult to baby.

      Reply
  12. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 6:19 pm | Permalink

    Amazing fossils!

    Reply
  13. Mark R.
    Posted August 24, 2019 at 6:29 pm | Permalink

    Thanks for this submission, those are some really cool footsie fossils.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: