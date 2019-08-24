Photos of readers

We’ll finish off this lazy day with two swell photos of a reader with some fossil footprints—of dinosaurs! Meet reader Juris, who posts as “rom” on this site. His notes are indented:

This is me in late 2008, on my way to visit the nearby mine site. It’s in Peru … Ancash region at an altitude of 4600 m.

Some dinosaur footprints are in the background (positive relief)—about 120 My in age. About a half kilometre down the road there are footprints from a different type of dinosaur in negative relief.