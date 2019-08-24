Caturday felid trifecta: How to pick up a cat; girls and their cats; interview with the girls-and-their-cats photographer

I’ll abjure the Readers’ Wildlife feature today, as I’m running a bit low on submissions but mainly because I’m sleeping in a bit because of my operation. But I can never miss a Caturday felid!

Here, Dr. Louis Burstyn, a vet in Vancouver, B.C., tells us how to handle a cat. Perhaps you know this already, but kids often make the mistake of dangling the cat with its rear legs free. This short video shows you several ways to safely pick up cats without harming them:

*************

This lovely site, Girls and Their Cats, has pictures of lovely women with their lovely cats, all in the service of debunking the idea that “cat ladies” are demented and abnormal speciments of humanity. Click on the screenshot to go there:

BriAnne Wells, the author of the site (and of its spinoff and eponymous book) has photographed over 300 “girls and their cats” in New York City; here are a few (there’s a story to go with each photo):

Note that Rachel is picking up Pico WRONG!

There are 300 of these; the book would make a nice present for an ailurophile, and Christmas is right around the corner.

*************

And over at My Modern Met, you can read an interview with BriAnne Wells:

Some excerpt and more photos:

What can you tell us about the Girls and Their Cats book? Girls and Their Cats the book features 50 profiles of cat ladies around the U.S. It’s an extension of the website in that each profile has a portrait and a story. But it also comes with a fact box about each cat, that includes their favorite snacks and their many nicknames. Interspersed throughout are cute and relatable listicles, like “You know you’re a cat lady when…” and “Cat tail language, explained.” And an underlying message of the book is adopt don’t shop.

GATC started as a way to debunk the “crazy cat lady” stereotype. What inspired you to want to dispel this generalization? I was just tired of seeing the way “cat ladies” were portrayed in the media. And I wanted everyone else to see cat-owning women the way I see them, as unique, cool, and interesting women who love their cats.

The stories of women and their cats are extensive—you really get to know these cats and their humans! How do you get your human subjects to open up and share their stories? Maybe it’s because they know the cat community is supportive and welcoming that some people feel like opening up and sharing more than just their kitty story. Sometimes they touch on a subject (past trauma/abuse) and I ask if they’re comfortable sharing how that ties into their cat story, but I never pry or force anyone to talk in detail. When they do open up like that, we get something so personal and beautiful and it tends to resonate with many readers.

What’s next for GATC? I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing, but I’d love to do a second book at some point. Maybe international Girls and Their Cats one day.

Be sure to read the commentary that goes with each photo, which adds a lot.

h/t: Michael