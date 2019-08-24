Bari Weiss’s new book on anti-Semitism

If you look on Amazon, you’ll find that New York Times columnist Bari Weiss has a new book, How to Fight Anti-Semitism, which will be out September 10 ($14.02 in hardback, $9.99 on Kindl). I haven’t seen it yet, but apparently Weiss feels that anti-Semitism in America is on the rise, at least judging by the Amazon summary below:
On October 27, 2018, eleven Jews were gunned down as they prayed at their synagogue in Pittsburgh. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in American history.
For most Americans, the massacre at Tree of Life, the synagogue where Bari Weiss became a bat mitzvah, came as a total shock. But anti-Semitism is the oldest hatred, commonplace across the Middle East and on the rise for years in Europe. So that terrible morning in Pittsburgh raised a question Americans can no longer avoid: Could it happen here?
This book is Weiss’s answer.
Like many, Weiss long believed this country could escape the rising tide of anti-Semitism. But now the luckiest Jews in history are beginning to face a three-headed dragon known all too well to Jews of other times and places: the physical fear of violent assault, the moral fear of ideological vilification, and the political fear of resurgent fascism and populism.
No longer the exclusive province of the far right, the far left, and assorted religious bigots, anti-Semitism now finds a home in identity politics and the reaction against identity politics, in the renewal of America First isolationism and the rise of one-world socialism, and in the spread of Islamist ideas into unlikely places. A hatred that was, until recently, reliably taboo, anti-Semitism is migrating toward the mainstream, amplified by social media and a culture of conspiracy that threatens us all.
Weiss’s cri de couer is an unnerving reminder that Jews must never lose their hard-won instinct for danger, and a powerful case for renewing Jewish and American values in uncertain times from one of our most provocative writers. Not just for the sake of America’s Jews, but for the sake of America.
I guess we don’t have much to say about this as I doubt that any of us have read it. I’ll get around to it, but I have a biography of Winston Churchill and Sean Carroll’s new “many worlds” book ahead of it.
h/t: Enrico
In the land of guns everyone is afraid to a certain degree. Jews are at the top of the list now partly because of this idiot white nationalist occupying the white house. This country has a long way to go and is not going in the right direction. Ignorance rules.
I hope that the Churchill biography is the recent one by Andrew Roberts, and not the execrable one by Boris Johnson that was so mercilessly and splendidly reviewed by the noted historian Richard Evans, who said that reading it was “like being cornered in the Drones Club and harangued for hours by Bertie Wooster”.
Even Roberts’s biography got a critical review in the Guardia from David Olusoga, who felt that it glossed over Churchill’s less heroic views and exploits.
I am not too worried at this point. The danger from antisemitism is just background noise in the totality of danger an American faces. And the totality of danger is low by any reasonable historic standard.
The lessons of Pinker, Rosling, and others have not faded so quickly, and competing in the “Victim Olympics” is not a good look. Rational vigilance is my approach: Dispute lies and slanders and prepare for physical violence, unlikely as that may be.
