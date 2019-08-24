A vegan claims that eating tofu is cultural appropriation

I’ve written a fair bit about accusations of cultural appropriation, and I do so for several reasons. First, these accusations are almost always totally misguided, mistaking admiring imitation for bigotry and theft. Second, they clearly show the folly of the Authoritarian Left, both its virtue-flaunting and its adoption of “actions” that are completely useless in changing society. Really, how much “inclusiveness” is promoted by picketing a show of kimonos at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts? Or the demonizing of white women who wear hoop earrings?
Finally, the claims often blend Wokeness with unintended humor, showing that many claims of cultural appropriation are almost indistinguishable from satire. The claim at hand is one of these near-satirical arguments, but I’m pretty sure it’s real. Or at least Yahoo UK thinks so (click on screenshot):
According to the article, this exchange appeared on a reddit site:
There we have it, ladies, gentlemen, and comrades: a termite boring deep into the wood. He/she/they cannot allow a meat-eater the pleasure of enjoying torfurkey (mock turkey made from tofu), which could in fact turn a meat-eater towards vegetarianism. Instead, the miscreant has to claim that eating tofu is reserved for vegans and vegetarians. (Ask a billion Chinese about that!)
This shows all three aspects of the cultural appropriation trope, including its unintended humor as well as its inevitable descent into name-calling and obscenity. Now it’s possible that this is a joke, for it would be easy to confect accusations like this, but Yahoo, at least, took it seriously. So shall I, for the nonce.
The article goes on; here’s a bit of it:
Unsurprisingly, a number of vegans took to the post to defend their community.
“This person is giving vegans a terrible reputation,” one commented. “I’m vegan, I would never act like this, and I don’t think the majority of vegans would. And they should be thrilled they are choosing tofu over meat!”
“This person isn’t a true vegan because most would concede that the less meat someone eats the better,” another added. “I know so many meat-eaters who love vegan/vegetarian food.”
A third agreed, highlighting that an increase in demand for tofu would actually ensure there is more available on the supermarket shelves.
“If anything more people eating tofu would probably increase production and more brands would emerge and there would be more variety to choose from,” they pointed out.
Another highlighted the vegan’s contradictory views, sarcastically writing: “I love animals so much, that I want you to eat meat instead of cutting down on your animal consumption! Makes sense.”
Ah, I love the smell of internecine squabbles in the morning!
But I wish those who so quickly accuse others of cultural appropriation would themselves be called out by members of their own community. (In fact, this happened in Boston, where some kimono-wearing Japanese ladies turned out in support of the kimono celebration.) Those who want real social justice should roll up their sleeves and get to work, registering voters, accompanying women to abortion clinics, giving money to good causes, and so on. Pounding a keyboard in rage doesn’t accomplish jack.
h/t: Gregory
Isn’t is strange how non-Muslim women donning hijab in “solidarity” hasn’t been called out as “cultural appropriation” yet?
After the Christchurch murders, we had the well-meaning but unusual sight of **female** news presenters donning the hijab as a mark of respect. Strangely, the male newsreaders didn’t change their dress at all. Make of that what you will.
But one of my first thoughts was, hold up, isn’t this “cultural appropriation” according to the roolz?
Last I checked, vegans didn’t invent bean curd, and, even if they had, they have no right to say who might eat it. (Personally, I don’t care for it. In the USSR about forty years ago, our host offered us some “candy,” which turned out to be chocolate covered bean curd.) Last time I checked, the West had done away with sumptuary laws.
I’m going back to sleep.
I hate born-again vegans.
I’ve read a lot of Jerry’s posts about cultural appropriation, and I keep wondering why this is such an issue in the USA while in Europe nobody seems to worry about it? I’ve never heard about Europeans getting offended because of it. I am wondering if this is a specifically American phenomenon, and if yes then why is this so.
Any ideas?
It’s ”political correctness” gone mad! It’s sanctimonious, self-centered nonsense, based on ”oh…you’ve OFFENDED me!” It’s the direct opposite of ”inclusion.”
I don’t know if the premise is true – it seems true. You would have to define cultural appropriation first & to that end I would say its the powerful stealing [not acknowledging, paying or compensating] the customs & other intellectual property of the weak – without that distinction there’s nothing of interest going on is there?
e.g. A foreign tourist twirling a brolly & wearing a bowler hat in Leicester Square isn’t a problem for any type of politics [identity or otherwise] especially as he probably bought from a Brit vendor.
We have curry houses & Chinese takeaways everywhere in the British Isles & they are all run & owned by people from the relevant culture – I don’t think an English Vindaloo house would survive. But plenty of British chefs incorporate the food styles & ingredients of the rest of the world without complaint from political animals. Perhaps being an ex-Empire has something to do with it?
Music is an interesting example of genuine cultural appropriation – it is true that only a handful of Black Americans profited from the Anglo/Irish blues explosion of the 50s/60s & it took a long time to acknowledge known sources [change two words of the lyric & grab all the royalties being the name of the game]. The almost true story is that when Muddy Waters went electric [forget Dylan!] in the UK in 1958 with the Chris Barber Jazz Band the world flipped starting out in Blighty with Alexis Korners Blues Incorporated. One way or another that little crossroads led to many British blues bands.
John Mayall & The Bluesbreakers
Savoy Brown
Chicken Shack
Fleetwood Mac
Manfred Mann
Spencer Davis Group [fantastic black’ voice of the young Steve Winwood]
The Animals
The Yardbirds [Beck, Clapton, Page]
Steamhammer
Rolling Stones
Taste
Them
Keef Hartley Band
The Graham Bond Organisation
Long John Baldrey
The Paul Butterfield Blues Band
The Alan Price Rythm & Blues Combo
John McLaughlin [genius]
There are dues to be paid still & there's been mutterings about it for seventy years.
This is ridiculous: one person – on Reddit, of all the who-gives-a-shit irrelevances – behaved obnoxiously to another person, also on Reddit. That’s it. How in the name of holy hell did this become an entire article on Yahoo UK? That is just bizarre-level clickbait.
Someone cut in line at ASDA last week – is that going to be a story on Yahoo UK too? I once heard someone use the phrase ‘half-caste’ at a party – how about that?
Presumably non-Asian vegans would be committing some other form of cultural appropriation by eating tofu. I don’t see a racial breakdown of the conversant, should I be concerned?
Trigger warning: the following contains a joke. “I’m not a vegetarian because I love animals, I’m a vegetarian because I hate plants!”
I’ve seen this tofu exchange before, perhaps a year or more ago. So ridiculous.
One thing I don’t see mentioned here. Forgive me if I missed it. The person accusing appropriation appears to be objecting partly to a meat-eater hanging out on a Vegan reddit. I don’t see that as reasonable either but a bit more sane than accusing the meat-eater of appropriation.
A tofu turkey is NOT cultural appropriation. It is culinary abomination.
The vegetarians are taking possession of the soybean fields before Trump drives the whole thing into the ground. It’s all round-up ready so take two aspirin and see someone in the morning.
As Paul #10 says this tofu exchange is old – Jan 2018.
Names & more details over at the DAILY MAIL
As a lifelong atheist I bitterly resent apostates. You’re appropriating my culture, damn you!
Lifelong Atheists of Central Southwest North America East Dakota Evolutionary Cosmological Branch established 1891? If not, you’re appropriating us!\S -Apologies to Emo Phillips,(I tried.) readers unfamiliar with his “hypocrite” joke, any North Americans affiliated with secular institutions, and\or sentient beings with dry humor sensitivities.
I think it’s obvious that tofurkey and vegan cheese, etc., are cultural appropriations from those who eat the real McCoy.
Trying to clear up some possible misconceptions:
“According to the article, this exchange appeared on a reddit site:”
Actually, according to the Yahoo Style article (quoting it):
“The messages were shared to a Reddit group which mocks people “who take it upon themselves to decide who does or does not have access or rights to a community or identity””
Reddit group /r/gatekeeping is in fact dedicated to mocking those as quoted above (after “Gatekeeping is when someone takes it upon themselves[…]”), also (from the /r/gatekeeping details) ” /r/gatekeeping is a subreddit for screenshots and stories of gatekeepers in the wild.”
The screenshots aren’t identified as to source, but that source is almost certainly not from Reddit itself (the screenshots look nothing like the mobile Reddit app). Also, the “gatekeeping” issue on Reddit linked to in the Yahoo Style article is a repost dating to a year ago: https://www.reddit.com/r/gatekeeping/comments/7pkc25/because_heaven_forbid_nonvegans_eat_vegan_foods/
The original exchange is purported to have been on Facebook (https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=753974038147136&id=100006036394756), but I don’t (and won’t) use Facebook, so I cannot confirm that.
I do not understand the use of the word “vegan” in general. I think this is the origin of profound confusion, viz. the above specimen.
Google’s definition of “vegan” is :
—————————————–
noun
noun: vegan; plural noun: vegans
1.
a person who does not eat or use animal products.
“I’m a strict vegan”
adjective
adjective: vegan
1.
using or containing no animal products.
“a vegan diet”
——————————————
I could understand a vegan diet as a set of rules or instructions that a person can use. However, a person cannot be a diet. What distinguishes a noun from an adjective in Google’s definition?
I was trying to find parallels for the use of the word “vegan”. For example, mathematics – mathematician doesn’t really work. And I can’t think of a word for a lifestyle which chooses products of modern medicine (e.g. vaccines and anaesthesia) over pseudomedicine or pseudoscience, but in each case, the person cannot be, e.g. mathematics or medicine. Perhaps, they could be a mathematicist, or a medicinist, but that is clearly ridiculous.
I also do not think it is possible to adopt a lifestyle 100% independent from animals. The vegetables that are consumed in a vegan diet are grown in a field somewhere, and it either used human labor or at least some manures.
… thus, for me, I think Mrs. Fowler is what they call a useful idiot.
Someone should tell the accuser that their tofu is GMO and then watch what happens.
–
What an incredibly stupid thing for them to do. I’m baffled. As a omnivore who enjoys tofu, their can take their claim and put it where the sun doesn’t shine.
Luckily, there’s a vaccine for GMO foods. But it’s administered via chem-trails.
So it’s a homeopathic vaccine? They get it through the drinking water, right? Does it counter the fluoride? Asking for a friend.
No no no, you’re thinking of the thing that makes frogs gay. I know, it gets confusing after awhile. You just need to watch enough Alex Jones and you’ll finally get it.
This cultural appropriation crap is all about the in group vs the out group. Instead, they should just holler at beach other “who said you could play with us?!” It’s basically the same argument & the same maturity level.
I don’t and won’t have kids. Much better for the planet than being vegan.
Not mutually exclusive, of course.
My tombstone reads, “She kept her genes to herself.”
I believe it was for situations like this one that the fine phrase “F-ck Off” was minted.
“In fact, this happened in Boston, where some kimono-wearing Japanese ladies turned out in support of the kimono celebration.”
But, as usual, one of the biggest museums in Boston cancelled a celebration of diversity and another culture because it couldn’t withstand the outrage of like five public protesters and a bunch of people on the internet 😛
I heard an amusing story about tofu recently. Apparently some people went camping, and for whatever reason, decided to bury their food to hide it from animals. They dug a pit, put their food in, covered it with wood, and then dirt. It wasn’t enough though, and a black bear dug it up, and ate all their food…except for the tofu. It seems black bears, which will eat pretty much anything, don’t consider tofu food.
Probably started as just a spoof.
Classic first world problem.