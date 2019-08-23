Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for pancreatic cancer

Washington (CNN)Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been treated for pancreatic cancer in New York City, the Supreme Court announced Friday

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the court said.

This is the 86-year-old liberal icon’s fourth bout with cancer. In 1999, she successfully underwent surgery to treat colon cancer. She was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer in 2009. Last December, Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove two cancerous nodules from her left lung.

Ginsburg, who inspired the meme ‘Notorious RBG’ and was the subject of a documentary and feature film in recent years, missed oral arguments for the first time earlier this year while recovering, but participated in rulings via court transcripts and in writing.

Ginsburg’s health has long been an issue. The oldest Supreme Court justice, Ginsburg leads the liberal wing on the court which is currently outnumbered 5-4 by conservatives.

A three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy began on August 5, the court said. A tumor was first detected after a blood test in July and a biopsy was performed as well.

“The Justice tolerated treatment well,” the court said. “No further treatment is needed at this time.”