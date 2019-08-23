I survived surgery!

In short, I was operated on by THE ROBOT, a big device with arms that went into me laparoscopically. (The surgeon sits behind it and operates the arms and the camera; it’s amazing!) They made three incisions: one for the camera, one to fix the hernia (a double, it turns out) and another to see if there was a hernia on the other side (there wasn’t).

The “AT” marked on my stomach was pre-surgery, and I don’t know what it means except to single out the affected region.

And they shaved my belly while I was under, so now I have unsightly NAVEL STUBBLE (see below)! Anyway, everything went well, and I’m recovering and taking pain meds (as few as possible). Here’s my post-op belly with the three incisions. You can see what an improvement laparoscopic surgery is over the normal procedure which for hernias is highly invasive—and leaves a big scar.

I should be posting normally by Sunday.