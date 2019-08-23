I survived surgery!

In short, I was operated on by THE ROBOT, a big device with arms that went into me laparoscopically. (The surgeon sits behind it and operates the arms and the camera; it’s amazing!) They made three incisions: one for the camera, one to fix the hernia (a double, it turns out) and another to see if there was a hernia on the other side (there wasn’t).

The “AT” marked on my stomach was pre-surgery, and I don’t know what it means except to single out the affected region.

And they shaved my belly while I was under, so now I have unsightly NAVEL STUBBLE (see below)!  Anyway, everything went well, and I’m recovering and taking pain meds (as few as possible). Here’s my post-op belly with the three incisions. You can see what an improvement laparoscopic surgery is over the normal procedure which for hernias is highly invasive—and leaves a big scar.

I should be posting normally by Sunday.

36 Comments

  1. Barry Lyons
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

    Great! Glad to hear that things turned out well.

    Reply
  2. Colin
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:47 pm | Permalink

    I’ve had this done, and the old-fashioned method on the other side. Fun!
    The AT is the surgeon’s initials.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:51 pm | Permalink

      But those aren’t his initials!

      Reply
      • rickflick
        Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:10 pm | Permalink

        The surgical abbreviation TA stands for Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy, which would mean you got the wrong surgeon. But, it looks right. I don’t know for TA.

        Reply
      • Colin
        Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:13 pm | Permalink

        Hmmmm, well it certainly indicates the side of the hernia surgery. Maybe ask him what AT meant. My surgeon used his initials.

        Reply
  3. GBJames
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

    Good to hear the results. Not so sure about that belly shot, though. 😉

    Reply
  4. Charles Sawicki
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:52 pm | Permalink

    Jerry, Hope you are back to normal soon. Nice tummy picture showing very little swelling. I would not have guessed that the cuts would be so far apart.

    Reply
  5. Matt Young
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    Refuah shlemah!

    Reply
  7. pablohb1
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    Great news. It’s also proof that you can’t take the scientist out of the patient – as expected we even get a scientific report on the surgery. Three cheers for PCC(E).

    Reply
  8. keith
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

    Thank god!

    Reply
  9. mfdempsey1946
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    One doubts that any surgery is totally without anxiety. So it’s wonderful as well as a relief to learn that all went well for you.

    Reply
  10. Diana MacPherson
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 4:58 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations on surviving your hernia and the operation.

    Reply
  11. Liz
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

    Very good news. Rest is good and glad everything went well.

    Reply
  12. Wendy
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:01 pm | Permalink

    It’s still not fun. Be well!

    Reply
  13. Mark Cagnetta
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:02 pm | Permalink

    Get well sonn Jerry!

    Reply
  14. norm walsh
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:07 pm | Permalink

    Well done Jerry, I had the same procedure removing my gal bladder 2 years ago. Piece of cake I was walking the dog next day and no pain meds. Aint science great?

    Reply
  15. Catwoods
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

    Good news! Wishing you a fast recovery!

    Reply
  16. Jim Swetnam
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:22 pm | Permalink

    Ain’t modern medicine great! A little over a year ago I had a stent placed in my left anterior descending artery (LAD, “the widow-maker” to be dramatic about it. I was under a local, and some pretty good opioids, and I got to watch the whole thing on the x-ray screen. Talking to the nurses and the doctor and having a good time. Too bad you didn’t get to watch, sir, as I think you might have enjoyed it. Didn’t you raise a bot fly?

    Reply
  17. ploubere
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:24 pm | Permalink

    Glad it went well, Jerry.

    Reply
  18. ploubere
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:26 pm | Permalink

    AT is for Atheist. It tells them that prayer won’t work on you, so they’ll have to actually do the surgery.

    Reply
    • Jenny Haniver
      Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:42 pm | Permalink

      I’m not so sure about that because not only did PCC(E)emerge from the operation with “navel stubble,” he also has a cross, like a stigmata, carved into his boykh.

      Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm | Permalink

      AT for Atheist so the hospital chaplain can go home early. 😉

      Congrats on surviving surgery!

      Reply
  19. darwinwins
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:32 pm | Permalink

    There are innies, there are outies, and then there’s PCC in between. 🙂

    Glad it went well.

    Reply
  20. JezGrove
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:50 pm | Permalink

    Glad the operation went smoothly – get well soon.

    Reply
  21. Ken Pidcock
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 5:50 pm | Permalink

    Well done. Rest well.

    Reply
  22. Karen Fierman
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:03 pm | Permalink

    OMG! Now I’ve seen it all! Or at least ENUF. I can’t stop myself from saying: TMV (too much visual). Like everyone, I’m glad the surgery went well and wish you/Jerry a speedy recovery (i.e., that your tummy hair grows back fast)!

    Reply
  23. Joe Hahn
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:08 pm | Permalink

    Dear Dr. Coyne,

    GREAT OUTCOME. Now, take care of yourself and recover quickly and completelu.

    Reply
  24. revelator60
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:11 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations on a painless, convenient, and effective surgery. Have a great weekend and don’t worry about posting—we know you’re enjoying much-deserved rest.

    Reply
  25. Don Mackay
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:16 pm | Permalink

    Well done on a satisfactory day in theatre. Repackaging viscera can be life changing, as I found with inguinal surgery.
    In NZ the state pays for operations of this nature, albeit after a wait, depending on symptoms. To eliminate delay for surgery one can pay private insurance.
    Who pays in USA?

    Reply
  26. amyt
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:16 pm | Permalink

    That’s great news Jerry. Anytime I’m going in for surgery I always ask for a “double”.😂

    Reply
  28. Ken Kukec
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:21 pm | Permalink

    Maybe I’ll shave my belly in solidarity. Haven’t had an unobstructed view of it since puberty.

    Reply
    • Amyt
      Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:23 pm | Permalink

      😂😂😂

      Reply
  29. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted August 23, 2019 at 6:27 pm | Permalink

    Congratulations!

    Reply

