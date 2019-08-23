I survived surgery!

In short, I was operated on by THE ROBOT, a big device with arms that went into me laparoscopically. (The surgeon sits behind it and operates the arms and the camera; it’s amazing!) They made three incisions: one for the camera, one to fix the hernia (a double, it turns out) and another to see if there was a hernia on the other side (there wasn’t).
The “AT” marked on my stomach was pre-surgery, and I don’t know what it means except to single out the affected region.
And they shaved my belly while I was under, so now I have unsightly NAVEL STUBBLE (see below)! Anyway, everything went well, and I’m recovering and taking pain meds (as few as possible). Here’s my post-op belly with the three incisions. You can see what an improvement laparoscopic surgery is over the normal procedure which for hernias is highly invasive—and leaves a big scar.
I should be posting normally by Sunday.
Great! Glad to hear that things turned out well.
I’ve had this done, and the old-fashioned method on the other side. Fun!
The AT is the surgeon’s initials.
But those aren’t his initials!
The surgical abbreviation TA stands for Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy, which would mean you got the wrong surgeon. But, it looks right. I don’t know for TA.
Hmmmm, well it certainly indicates the side of the hernia surgery. Maybe ask him what AT meant. My surgeon used his initials.
Good to hear the results. Not so sure about that belly shot, though. 😉
Jerry, Hope you are back to normal soon. Nice tummy picture showing very little swelling. I would not have guessed that the cuts would be so far apart.
Refuah shlemah!
Great news. It’s also proof that you can’t take the scientist out of the patient – as expected we even get a scientific report on the surgery. Three cheers for PCC(E).
Thank god!
One doubts that any surgery is totally without anxiety. So it’s wonderful as well as a relief to learn that all went well for you.
Congratulations on surviving your hernia and the operation.
Very good news. Rest is good and glad everything went well.
It’s still not fun. Be well!
Get well sonn Jerry!
Well done Jerry, I had the same procedure removing my gal bladder 2 years ago. Piece of cake I was walking the dog next day and no pain meds. Aint science great?
Good news! Wishing you a fast recovery!
Ain’t modern medicine great! A little over a year ago I had a stent placed in my left anterior descending artery (LAD, “the widow-maker” to be dramatic about it. I was under a local, and some pretty good opioids, and I got to watch the whole thing on the x-ray screen. Talking to the nurses and the doctor and having a good time. Too bad you didn’t get to watch, sir, as I think you might have enjoyed it. Didn’t you raise a bot fly?
I tried to watch but they insisted on general anesthesia.
Glad it went well, Jerry.
AT is for Atheist. It tells them that prayer won’t work on you, so they’ll have to actually do the surgery.
I’m not so sure about that because not only did PCC(E)emerge from the operation with “navel stubble,” he also has a cross, like a stigmata, carved into his boykh.
AT for Atheist so the hospital chaplain can go home early. 😉
Congrats on surviving surgery!
There are innies, there are outies, and then there’s PCC in between. 🙂
Glad it went well.
Glad the operation went smoothly – get well soon.
Well done. Rest well.
OMG! Now I’ve seen it all! Or at least ENUF. I can’t stop myself from saying: TMV (too much visual). Like everyone, I’m glad the surgery went well and wish you/Jerry a speedy recovery (i.e., that your tummy hair grows back fast)!
Dear Dr. Coyne,
GREAT OUTCOME. Now, take care of yourself and recover quickly and completelu.
Congratulations on a painless, convenient, and effective surgery. Have a great weekend and don’t worry about posting—we know you’re enjoying much-deserved rest.
Well done on a satisfactory day in theatre. Repackaging viscera can be life changing, as I found with inguinal surgery.
In NZ the state pays for operations of this nature, albeit after a wait, depending on symptoms. To eliminate delay for surgery one can pay private insurance.
Who pays in USA?
That’s great news Jerry. Anytime I’m going in for surgery I always ask for a “double”.😂
Maybe I’ll shave my belly in solidarity. Haven’t had an unobstructed view of it since puberty.
😂😂😂
Congratulations!