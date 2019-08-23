Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, August 23, surgery day and National Cuban Sandwich Day (more cultural appropriation). It’s also Buttered Corn Day, Daffodil Day, and International Day for Remembrance of the Slave Trade and Its Abolition, as well as European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism.

I’ll be under the knife (or the drill, or whatever they use) when you read this, having some minor surgery (as a friend said, “minor surgery” is defined as “surgery on other people”). If there’s a post after this one, either today (unlikely) or tomorrow, you’ll know I survived. At any rate, this will almost certainly be today’s only post, and posting tomorrow will be very light as well. As always, I do my best.

A lot of stuff happened on August 23, including:

30 BC – After the successful invasion of Egypt, Octavian executes Marcus Antonius Antyllus, eldest son of Mark Antony, and Caesarion, the last king of the Ptolemaic dynasty of Egypt and only child of Julius Caesar and Cleopatra.

AD 79 – Mount Vesuvius begins stirring, on the feast day of Vulcan, the Roman god of fire.

Here’s Vesuvius today, looming over Naples. It could erupt again, and the city has an emergency evacuation plan that assumes 2-20 days’ notice of an eruption:

This was, of course the eruption that destroyed Pompeii and Herculaneum. The only eyewitness account we have comes from two letters written by Pliny the Younger.

More stuff that happened on this day:

1305 – Sir William Wallace is executed for high treason at Smithfield, London.

1572 – French Wars of Religion: Mob violence against thousands of Huguenots in Paris results in the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre.

1831 – Nat Turner’s slave rebellion is suppressed.

1927 – Italian anarchists Sacco and Vanzetti are executed after a lengthy, controversial trial.

1942 – World War II: Beginning of the Battle of Stalingrad.

1966 – Lunar Orbiter 1 takes the first photograph of Earth from orbit around the Moon.

Here’s that photo:

But wait! There’s more:

1970 – Organized by Mexican American labor union leader César Chávez, the Salad Bowl strike, the largest farm worker strike in U.S. history, begins.

1973 – A bank robbery gone wrong in Stockholm, Sweden, turns into a hostage crisis; over the next five days the hostages begin to sympathise with their captors, leading to the term “Stockholm syndrome”.

Of the two people who held hostages, one spent ten years in jail, while the other, a friend of the perp, was acquitted as he did not take part in the robbery but was brought in at the request of the robber.

1990 – West and East Germany announce that they will reunite on October 3.

1991 – The World Wide Web is opened to the public.

2007 – The skeletal remains of Russia’s last royal family members Alexei Nikolaevich, Tsarevich of Russia, and his sister Grand Duchess Anastasia are discovered near Yekaterinburg, Russia.

2011 – Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi is overthrown after the National Transitional Council forces take control of Bab al-Azizia compound during the Libyan Civil War.

Notables born on this day include:

1769 – Georges Cuvier, French biologist and academic (d. 1832)

1849 – William Ernest Henley, English poet and critic (d. 1903)

1852 – Arnold Toynbee, English economist and historian (d. 1883)

1905 – Ernie Bushmiller, American cartoonist (d. 1982)

Can you name the comic strip for which Bushmiller is famous? Answer is here.

1912 – Gene Kelly, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1996)

Here’s one of Kelly’s greatest onscreen dances, a tap-and-glide performance on roller skates—and the old-fashioned metal kind with four wheels in a 2X2 arrangement. The song is “I Like Myself” from the 1955 MGM musical It’s Always Fair Weather. This is truly a stunning performance.

1931 – Barbara Eden, American actress and singer

1977 – Jared Fogle, former spokesperson for chain restaurant Subway

Fogle, whom you may remember from the sandwich ads, did not come to a good end. As Wikipedia reports:

Fogle’s tenure with Subway ended after he was investigated for paying for sex with minors and receiving child pornography in 2015. On August 19, 2015, he agreed to plead guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography and traveling to pay for sex with minors. Fogle formally pleaded guilty to the charges on November 19, 2015, and was sentenced to serve 15 years, 8 months in federal prison, with a minimum of 13 years before becoming eligible for early release.

and. . . .

1978 – Kobe Bryant, American basketball player and businessman

Those who “fell asleep” on August 23 include:

1305 – William Wallace, Scottish rebel commander (b. 1272)

1813 – Alexander Wilson (ornithologist), Scottish-American poet, ornithologist, and illustrator (b. 1766)

1926 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor (b. 1895)

1927 – Nicola Sacco, Italian anarchist convicted of murder (b. 1891)

1927 – Bartolomeo Vanzetti, Italian anarchist convicted of murder (b. 1888)

Sacco and Vanzetti, whose trial was a cause celebre, were both electrocuted after numerous protests and a botched trial process. Here they are, with Vanzetti on the left:

Others who died on this day include:

1960 – Oscar Hammerstein II, American director, producer, and composer (b. 1895)

1982 – Stanford Moore, American biochemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1913)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is checking out the walnut crop:

Hili: There will be plenty of walnuts this year. A: So it seems.

In Polish:

Hili: Będzie dużo orzechów.

Ja: Na to wygląda.

A meme from reader Gethyn. The cat is working!

A timely New Yorker cat cartoon first sent by Merilee (and later by several other readers). The cartoon is by Tim Hamilton and I’ve put the caption below it

Grania sent me this tweet on December 5 of last year:

Gravity set too high . pic.twitter.com/vY4frT6nxX — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) December 5, 2018

Here’s a rare tweet I found. Lucky sheep!

If the sun’s out and Scampi’s out, it means it must be time for Snuggie’s massage! 🐱🐑❤️😄 pic.twitter.com/D6K5OlEIlN — Barkland Croft (@barklandcroft) August 22, 2019

From reader Jiten. The six-word description is close to perfect.

Outside: natural selection

Inside: sexual selection https://t.co/BcQpJJ5lDj — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) August 21, 2019

From reader gravelinspector. It’s long been known that crabs make hats out of real marine sponges, and here one does it in the lab. But why? Camouflage? Protection from predation? Both? Or is it a sexually alluring feature, in which case one might expect the sponge hats to adorn mostly male crabs. These questions are above my pay grade.

From Nilou; more evidence that Trump has a comedy writer on his Twitter team (not a good one in this case):

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Here Trump discusses the Bible, showing his abysmal ignorance of the whole book. Sound up. He can’t even name a favorite verse! OY!

1. You mention that the Bible is your favorite book !!!

2. What are your favorite Bible verses ? – I don't want to get into it

3. The Bible means a lot to me

4. Are you a New or Old testament guy ? – Probably equal

5. The Bible is just incredible

6. The Bible is special 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iQaYg6xfot — The Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) August 21, 2019

Another specimen of Matthew’s favorite genre: optical illusions:

illusory yellow drawn with blue and black pens pic.twitter.com/axgVv7XQNZ — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) August 21, 2019

Yes, there’s a Denver mattress cinema, equivalent to the drive-in movies of my youth. But it doesn’t behave well in high winds:

Majestic mattress flight at Denver’s 'open air bed' cinema gone wrong. Quite a sight. pic.twitter.com/p00FcTB8P6 — Juris (@JurisAbramenko) August 20, 2019