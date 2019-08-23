An interrupted romance

Here’s a lovely story from the New York Times (yes, it has some nice stuff, especially if it’s not editorialized news). It’s about a man and woman who had a romance, but then agreed to part and meet five years later on the steps of New York’s Public Library, next to the “uptown lion”. Time passed, there were other relationships and obstacles, but the meeting finally took place. I’ll let you read about it yourself, but it’s a heartwarmer, and very well written.

Have a good weekend.