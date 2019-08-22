Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, April 22, 2019, and tomorrow at 10 a.m. I get gutted like a pig (well, bored into like a clam). It’s National Pecan Torte Day, brought to you by the desperate folks at Big Pecan, and also National Eat a Peach Day (not named after the Allman Brothers album), as well as National Bao Day, and National Burger Day in the UK, where eating a burger constitutes cultural appropriation from Americans. Finally, it’s Take Your Cat to the Vet Day.

Stuff that happened on August 22 includes:

1485 – The Battle of Bosworth Field, the death of Richard III and the end of the House of Plantagenet. [He was the last English king to die in battle.]

Richard III’s skeleton, in case you forgot, was discovered under a parking lot in Leicester. Here it is, showing his spinal scoliosis:





And his skull, which was bashed in; these are the wounds that killed him:

For a nice 9-minute video of how they identified him, go here.

1780 – James Cook’s ship HMS Resolution returns to England (Cook having been killed on Hawaii during the voyage).

returns to England (Cook having been killed on Hawaii during the voyage). 1849 – The first air raid in history. Austria launches pilotless balloons against the city of Venice.

1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.

1922 – Michael Collins, Commander-in-chief of the Irish Free State Army, is shot dead in an ambush during the Irish Civil War.

Here’s Collins’s body in Cork Hospital right after he was killed by a shot to the head. (Good touch, making him hold a cross.)

Here’s a short documentary about Collins’s death told by those who were there (you can see a longer documentary here).

And the death of Collins (played by Liam Neeson) in the 1996 movie “Michael Collins”:

1989 – Nolan Ryan strikes out Rickey Henderson to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher to record 5,000 strikeouts.

Here’s that strikeout:

2003 – Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the Alabama Supreme Courtbuilding.

2004 – Versions of The Scream and Madonna , two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.

and , two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway. 2007 – The Texas Rangers defeat the Baltimore Orioles 30–3, the most runs scored by a team in modern Major League Baseball history.

Notables born on this day include:

1862 – Claude Debussy, French pianist and composer (d. 1918)

1880 – George Herriman, American cartoonist (d. 1944)

Herriman, creator of Krazy Kat (the best comic ever) is a big favorite of Matthew and me. Here’s a tweet in honor of his birthday, sent by Dr. Cobb:

1893 – Dorothy Parker, American poet, short story writer, critic, and satirist (d. 1967)

1902 – Leni Riefenstahl, German actress, film director and propagandist (d. 2003)

1915 – David Dellinger, American activist (d. 2004)

1920 – Ray Bradbury, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1935 – Annie Proulx, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist

1939 – Carl Yastrzemski, American baseball player

Those who took the Dirt Nap on this day include:

1485 – Richard III of England (b. 1452)

1922 – Michael Collins, Irish rebel, counter-intelligence and military tactician, and politician; 2nd Irish Minister of Finance (b. 1890)

1967 – Gregory Goodwin Pincus, American biologist and academic, co-created the birth-control pill (b. 1903)

1989 – Huey P. Newton, American activist, co-founded the Black Panther Party (b. 1942)

1991 – Colleen Dewhurst, Canadian-American actress (b. 1924)

2007 – Grace Paley, American short story writer and poet (b. 1922)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is scouting outside the kitchen window:

And nearby, at the site of his future home, Leon tries to stay dry:

Leon: Hush! I’m hiding here from the rain.

Here’s a famished frog. That cricket is down the gullet in about a quarter of a second.

From Moto:

Grania sent me this tweet on December 5 of last year. She always loved friendships between different species of animals:

Interspecies friendship of the day. pic.twitter.com/UPTsF28JiW — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 5, 2018

A tweet from reader Barry. Be sure to turn the sound up.

Basically every MAGA rally ever. pic.twitter.com/0Bv1JKCRHQ — Thomas (@surethingbrosef) August 18, 2019

Hillary’s “throwing shade” on The Donald. It’s pretty funny, too:

The debunked study you’re referring to was based on 21 undecided voters. For context that’s about half the number of people associated with your campaign who have been indicted. https://t.co/0zHnWvGjSv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 19, 2019

Also from Barry, the instantiation of Isaiah’s prophesy:

A HAPPY FAMILY IS BUT AN EARLIER HEAVEN , TIME SPENT WITH FAMILY IS WORTH EVERY SECOND ! WHAT A WONDERFUL FAMILY @newworlddd555 😘😍👇 pic.twitter.com/D30vAzRodr — Nitin Bharuka (@bharuka_nitin) July 8, 2019

Tweets from Matthew Cobb. In this first one, he links us to a nice 9-minute piece he did for the BBC (don’t forget Matthew’s book, Eleven Days in August: The Liberation of Paris in 1944.

We're coming up to the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Paris, as described in my book Eleven Days in August. Here's a nice 8-minute programme I made for @bbcworldservice in which I interviewed an eye-witness to some of the key events: https://t.co/qSkpe9VkIw — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) August 21, 2019

A robber fly (these things are wicked!):

I was standing by my front door when this giant bug landed with its prey. I took a quick picture then moment later it flew away. #bugs #BugShot2019 pic.twitter.com/Dfsdq9TvsU — Kevin Myers (@kevinlmyers) August 20, 2019

Just when you think Trump can’t get any crazier. . .

Trump says he's "very seriously" looking at trying to change the Constitution by executive order. "We're looking at that very seriously — birthright citizenship. Where you have a baby on our land … 'congratulations the baby is now a US citizen' … it's, frankly, ridiculous." pic.twitter.com/5IBNOcMXE9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2019

Smiling Victorians! But I don’t recall a picture of Queen Victoria herself ever smiling:

I posted a tweet about Smiling Victorians a few months back. I’m happy to say I’ve discovered more evidence that blows the cobwebs off the idea that our C19th ancestor were all unsmiling prudes. Here they are beaming for the camera and goofing around THREAD pic.twitter.com/KOnAbEE30D — Professor Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones (@LloydLlewJ) August 20, 2019