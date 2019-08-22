Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Thursday, April 22, 2019, and tomorrow at 10 a.m. I get gutted like a pig (well, bored into like a clam). It’s National Pecan Torte Day, brought to you by the desperate folks at Big Pecan, and also National Eat a Peach Day (not named after the Allman Brothers album), as well as National Bao Day, and National Burger Day in the UK, where eating a burger constitutes cultural appropriation from Americans. Finally, it’s Take Your Cat to the Vet Day.
I just received a swell book on cowboy boots from Amazon; it was sent by a reader who gave his first name, but if it’s you, please identify yourself so I can thank you properly (I need a name for that!).
Stuff that happened on August 22 includes:
- 1485 – The Battle of Bosworth Field, the death of Richard III and the end of the House of Plantagenet. [He was the last English king to die in battle.]
Richard III’s skeleton, in case you forgot, was discovered under a parking lot in Leicester. Here it is, showing his spinal scoliosis:
And his skull, which was bashed in; these are the wounds that killed him:
For a nice 9-minute video of how they identified him, go here.
- 1780 – James Cook’s ship HMS Resolution returns to England (Cook having been killed on Hawaii during the voyage).
- 1849 – The first air raid in history. Austria launches pilotless balloons against the city of Venice.
- 1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.
- 1922 – Michael Collins, Commander-in-chief of the Irish Free State Army, is shot dead in an ambush during the Irish Civil War.
Here’s Collins’s body in Cork Hospital right after he was killed by a shot to the head. (Good touch, making him hold a cross.)
Here’s a short documentary about Collins’s death told by those who were there (you can see a longer documentary here).
And the death of Collins (played by Liam Neeson) in the 1996 movie “Michael Collins”:
- 1989 – Nolan Ryan strikes out Rickey Henderson to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher to record 5,000 strikeouts.
Here’s that strikeout:
- 2003 – Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the Alabama Supreme Courtbuilding.
- 2004 – Versions of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.
- 2007 – The Texas Rangers defeat the Baltimore Orioles 30–3, the most runs scored by a team in modern Major League Baseball history.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1862 – Claude Debussy, French pianist and composer (d. 1918)
- 1880 – George Herriman, American cartoonist (d. 1944)
Herriman, creator of Krazy Kat (the best comic ever) is a big favorite of Matthew and me. Here’s a tweet in honor of his birthday, sent by Dr. Cobb:
- 1893 – Dorothy Parker, American poet, short story writer, critic, and satirist (d. 1967)
- 1902 – Leni Riefenstahl, German actress, film director and propagandist (d. 2003)
- 1915 – David Dellinger, American activist (d. 2004)
- 1920 – Ray Bradbury, American science fiction writer and screenwriter (d. 2012)
- 1935 – Annie Proulx, American novelist, short story writer, and journalist
- 1939 – Carl Yastrzemski, American baseball player
Those who took the Dirt Nap on this day include:
- 1485 – Richard III of England (b. 1452)
- 1922 – Michael Collins, Irish rebel, counter-intelligence and military tactician, and politician; 2nd Irish Minister of Finance (b. 1890)
- 1967 – Gregory Goodwin Pincus, American biologist and academic, co-created the birth-control pill (b. 1903)
- 1989 – Huey P. Newton, American activist, co-founded the Black Panther Party (b. 1942)
- 1991 – Colleen Dewhurst, Canadian-American actress (b. 1924)
- 2007 – Grace Paley, American short story writer and poet (b. 1922)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is scouting outside the kitchen window:
And nearby, at the site of his future home, Leon tries to stay dry:
Leon: Hush! I’m hiding here from the rain.
Here’s a famished frog. That cricket is down the gullet in about a quarter of a second.
From Moto:
Grania sent me this tweet on December 5 of last year. She always loved friendships between different species of animals:
A tweet from reader Barry. Be sure to turn the sound up.
Hillary’s “throwing shade” on The Donald. It’s pretty funny, too:
Also from Barry, the instantiation of Isaiah’s prophesy:
Tweets from Matthew Cobb. In this first one, he links us to a nice 9-minute piece he did for the BBC (don’t forget Matthew’s book, Eleven Days in August: The Liberation of Paris in 1944.
A robber fly (these things are wicked!):
Just when you think Trump can’t get any crazier. . .
Smiling Victorians! But I don’t recall a picture of Queen Victoria herself ever smiling:
So named after the line in Eliot’s “Prufrock”?
