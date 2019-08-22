The increasing wokeness of the New York Times

Not long ago I finally broke down and subscribed to the New York Times, hoping at last to have full access to at least one good newspaper. Now I find that “good” is a relative term, as the Times (as you can see from this transcribed editorial conference) seems to be becoming more Woke, converging on Salon and constantly emphasizing identity and grievance politics. It’s become increasingly sensitive to backlash from the Left, which means it’s losing its independence.
Now don’t get me wrong. I’m not going to unsubscribe (yet), and there is some good, solid journalism in there. Plus it’s got the best science reporting of any paper going—and good fine, wine, and travel sections.
But I felt weird when they famously changed a headline in response to readers’ backlash. Here’s the original one, referring to Trump’s statement after the two recent mass shootings:
Which, though I despise Trump and think he’s bigoted and divisive, seemed to me an accurate account of what he actually said. But after some furious backlash from people who couldn’t stand that headline, they changed the words so that the banner became more of an indictment of Trump:
What bothered me about this was that the replacement headline reported what Trump didn’t say, and that isn’t news but editorializing. After all, Trump didn’t say a lot of things in that statement, and why mention what he left out, namely guns?
Why? Because the NYT has an explicitly anti-Trump agenda (which I share), but they’re starting to let their editorial views bleed into the news. As one staffer said in the editorial meeting:
And the issue with last week’s headline was not really about Trump per se. It was really more broadly about what kind of credulousness we want to reflect in terms of an administration—any administration. Or about other cases where we’re sort of shying away from the real content of the story to put a milder spin on it in the headline, which is sometimes actively misleading.
In other words, they needed to put a more critical spin on that headline, and somehow stick the needle into Trump, which they did. But they already do that every day on their editorial page, and that’s fine. The “real content of the story”, of course, is purely subjective, and you know what it is in this case.
Historically, the Times famously kept news and editorial apart, but now they’re increasingly merging, and you can see it every day in the news. Here’s the very first headline I saw when I opened the website this morning:
Now you can argue whether this is even worth noting (I don’t think it is), but it’s a piece in the “Critic’s Notebook”: Poniewozik is the Times‘s chief television critic. But instead of criticizing a television show, he goes off on a polemic about how they shouldn’t let Sean Spicer (a lying and oleaginous creature, to be sure) appear on that show, because it effaces how evil he was:
. . .it isn’t cool to get mad about things like this. It’s so strident. It’s so earnest. If you high-mindedly wrestle with a goofy sideshow like “Dancing With the Stars,” you just get glitter all over you, and the show gets ratings.
But this is one time when we should get uptight. “Dancing With the Stars” is just a silly, innocuous reality show, that’s true. And that’s exactly why it shouldn’t be helping Sean Spicer dry-clean his reputation.
. . .Now, look: It’s not as if reality shows cast only paragons of honesty. But this is not simply a matter of Sean Spicer’s having lied. It’s a matter of Sean Spicer’s being a liar, professionally.
That is, he’s not a famous person who happened to do something dishonest. He is a person who is famous — singularly, even in an era of “alternative facts” — for spreading disinformation, about the inauguration, about the president’s claims that he was wiretapped by the previous administration, about Michael Flynn’s resignation. At least publicly, dishonesty is his brand.
But that’s just the point. To treat Spicer, and his reason for notoriety, as a harmless joke is to whitewash the harm of what he did, which was to say things so absurdly false that he invited his political side to join him in denying their own eyeballs, to encourage people to believe that facts don’t matter if they hurt your team.
To put him on a silly reality show is to say that he committed a silly offense and that you’re silly if you still make a big deal about it — everybody lies, everybody does what they’ve got to do to get by, everything’s a joke, just stop being such a fussbudget and enjoy the show.
Letting Sean Spicer tango onto prime time this fall is not the largest disgrace of all time. But it’s still a disgrace. Period.
I chose the Post over the Times although it was kind of a coin toss. Hope it is a little better in this regard but editorial must be completely separate from straight news.
My thought is – long as the owner stays out of it and hires nothing but real news people to run it, the Post will last where others have all failed. Money should not be the problem.
This reminds me of an article by someone who was an editor and correspondent at the NYT for twelve years and wrote the following article two days after Trump was elected and an article I suggest everyone read in full: https://deadline.com/2016/11/shocked-by-trump-new-york-times-finds-time-for-soul-searching-1201852490/
One of many interesting parts (entire quote in italics):
“It was a shock on arriving at the New York Times in 2004, as the paper’s movie editor, to realize that its editorial dynamic was essentially the reverse. By and large, talented reporters scrambled to match stories with what internally was often called “the narrative.” We were occasionally asked to map a narrative for our various beats a year in advance, square the plan with editors, then generate stories that fit the pre-designated line.
“Reality usually had a way of intervening. But I knew one senior reporter who would play solitaire on his computer in the mornings, waiting for his editors to come through with marching orders. Once, in the Los Angeles bureau, I listened to a visiting National staff reporter tell a contact, more or less: “My editor needs someone to say such-and-such, could you say that?”
“The bigger shock came on being told, at least twice, by Times editors who were describing the paper’s daily Page One meeting: “We set the agenda for the country in that room.”
This was the article that confirmed for me that I had made the right decision just about a year or two earlier to cancel my subscription to the paper. I cancelled my subscription after noticing an increasing trend of shaping and pushing narratives — not on the editorial pages, but in places like the regular news pages, the arts reviews and articles, and everywhere else — by selectively reporting, using weasel words and phrases, writing misleading headlines, and curating facts for certain stories to give them a slant they would otherwise lack (or leaving certain facts until the last three paragraphs, where they know only a very small percentage of readers will see them).
It occurred to me upon reading this piece that I had always been naive about even my favorite media outlets. There is no outlet that lacks an agenda, no outlet that doesn’t have a “narrative” they want to push. But some have more of that than others, and it’s disappointing to me that the NYT has gone further and further into this territory ever since Trump showed up on the nominee circuit. I feel like there was a moment when the NYT did really have the chance to become the “paper of record”: the paper that told the truth, all of it, no matter what it was. Why be like every other media outlet when you can distinguish yourself in a market that’s seeing ever-dwindling profit margins and ever-increasing competition? But they chose another path. Oh well.
As Eusebius boasted: “I have repeated whatever may rebound to the glory, and suppressed all that could tend to the disgrace, of our religion.”
Thanks for posting the link to the article by a former editor and correspondent at the NYT.
No problem. I know my post was a bit long, but it seemed highly relevant to the subject at hand.
Dancing With The Stars should pair up Sean Spicer with Melissa McCarthy.
It’s worrisome when journalists cave to pressures of mass protest. Just report the story and stick by it.
Hard to say what’s changed. The media, especially newspapers, have always had a political slant. Now, with the advent of Trump, though, it seems like he is so reviled that anything he does is treated as objectively stupid/evil, and so it the distinction between opinion and fact is elided.
I saw this (Trump says he wanted to give himself Medal of Honor) yesterday, and thought, Jesus christ, here we go again! But then I read the piece, and watched the video, and it was clearly a joke, and the audience accepted it as such.
Trump is a bad President, but Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.
On the other hand, the NYT has posted an op-ed by Mitch McConnell justifying the filibuster. You would never see this in Salon. The paper claims to be committed to publishing a diversity of viewpoints. I think they have fulfilled that pledge. In the Age of Trump, I think it is difficult for news sources to appear objective to all people since we live in such a polarized society. For example, which of these hypothetical headlines is more objective. First, “Trump claims climate change is a hoax,” or second, “Trump lies about climate change”? Both headlines are true, but the second would incur the wrath of those claiming the news source is biased. In my view, which I imagine some will disagree with, is that a straight news story should contain more than just the facts. Rather, it should report on the veracity of what it is reporting on. If it doesn’t do that then the reader may very well believe that blatantly false statements are true. We should not count on readers to do their own research as to the truthfulness of statements reported in news stories. This is an unrealistic expectation. Maybe the solution is for a paper to have both headlines for the story.
The broader problem, and not just at the NYT, is that everything is op-ed now.
I encounter this incorrect use of ‘lying’ more and more among the Left, and myself have been accused of ‘lying’ many times. However, even if mistaken and wrong, a person is not lying if they believe what they say is true.
‘You lie!’ is something a child screams, and I can only chalk it up to the growing infantilization of public discourse.
And what kind of bubble does Trump live in that he does not know that the evidence for global warming is indisputable? If a person is willfully ignorant and makes counterfactual statements, he lies.
Hi, Jerry!
I have noticed that you often emphasize the “wokeness” of people on the left who engage in all kinds of shenanigans. I (sincerely) wonder what “woke” means to you and why it comes up so explicitly and so often in your posts.
I am asking for the following reason. I have been following countless news sources (including sources from the far-left and from the far-right) for quite some time now. And, even though my sources may still be biased in several ways, I would say that:
1. Those who are accused of being obsessed with being or appearing “woke” hardly ever mention the word, while
2. some others on the left (who emphatically do not identify with “woke culture”) seem to use that word very, very often.
I don’t understand why and I wonder if maybe people are using the word “woke” in incompatible ways. My dictionary suggests “woke” means “alert to injustice in society, especially racism.” I don’t understand how such a modest set of ideals could seem so offensive to people on the left.
Thank you
My own definition doesn’t coincide with the dictionary definition, of course, as who could opposite societal injustice. To me it means those people who are members of the ‘offense culture’: who do very little except criticize others for ideological impurity while flaunting their own ideological purity. It comprises, for instance, those people who went after Gibson’s Bakery in Oberlin on false accusations of racism, or those, like the protestors of Boston’s MFA kimono show, who picketed it (generally, anyone who cries “cultural appropriation” is woke).
And, as far as I know, “woke” was actually originated by the woke, not by their critics. But the term has been coopted by critics.
Perhaps this paraphrase might clarify why ‘wokeness’ is of concern to those of us not of the far left:
alert to threats to the flock, especially a wolf.’
With respect to news in general my perception seems quite similar to yours Jerry. It seems to me that the norm these days is “news that sells.” Growing up the major news sources seemed to be more focused on informing the public about relevant events. Now it’s more about views and clicks. And to that end news sources, even the major ones, seem to work to create a narrative that is attractive to their target audience. And this leads to them molding public opinion that isn’t based on an accurate accounting of events but an accounting skewed to fit within a mutually (audience and news sources) created narrative.
I think this change in journalism is a significant factor in how we’ve arrived at a Trump presidency. The press haven’t been doing their job the way society needs them to. Because of this the public is much less well informed. Because of this the press officiates presidential debates as if they were professional wrestling matches and declares the most aggressive candidate the winner. Some of the public agree and would have no matter what. Some of the public agree because vicarious indignation feels good and since the press agrees it must be okay. Some of the public agrees because even though they themselves think the press is a reality show not worth watching everyone’s saying so. Some have given up because nothing seems to work to counter this mud-slide down to banana republic status.
I’ve got to admit though, I agree with JAMES PONIEWOZIK about Dancing With The Stars having Spicer on as a contestant. I’m not sure where articles like this should be placed but I do think it is important for the public to see articles like this. Particularly these days. The foulest behavior perpetrated by the few with the most power has become so normalized that we see multiple examples every week, with little or no attempt to hide them, and that would have caused a major crisis in past administrations or even ended them. And nothing happens except that people like me point them out and get “TDS!” thrown back at me by people on the other side. Pointing out that normalizing this obscene behavior is bad needs to happen.
Competition from social media has had its effect as well. The outlier opinions, expressed as loudly as possible, combined with “siloization”/firehouse effects and shrinking attentions spans may be inducing the Times and others to abandon objectivity. Shame that.
I subscribed to the NYTimes for around 35 years and stopped about 2 years ago.
The paper has changed and routinely runs editorialized news on its front page, not marked as editorials, but which are in essence editorials. And its news reporting became palpably distorted. A few examples from memory:
After Ferguson there was much attention paid to the the shooting of unarmed men by the police. Invariably, the NYTimes would only run major headlines of these shootings if the victim were black, and especially if the police were white. I noticed there were hardly ever any headlines noting that white or hispanic men were dying this way. (I will let you google the Washington Post database detailing shootings by the police.)
There was the coverage of the 2015 immigrant flows into Europe, with its misleading photographs (so many about women and children), when in fact, the vast majority of people migrating were young men. And the writing accompanying these articles also betrayed deep distortions.
This year, in an article for Pride week, the Times attempted to almost re-writte the history of Stonewall by minimizing how critical non-trans gay white men were to that event. (This is now the fashion in Stonewall revisionism.)
I will stop there with examples. Many people have noticed the change. And yes, its science coverage is terrific, largely due to Carl Zimmer. But note well that when it comes to issues of sex/gender, the times has come round to practically dismissing biology, something made clear in its coverage and editorials of Castor Semenya.
I link below to 2 articles about the Times…one from a conservative writer, Rod Dreher, who just cancelled, with deep regret, his subscription. And James Kirchik from tablet on the Stonewall in general. (Andrew Sullivan wrote about the article, I believe, directly.)
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/the-waste-of-now-trump-new-york-times/
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts-and-culture/287729/transgendering-stonewall
What was missing in Trump’s platitudinous speech was any mention of the fact that Latino victims were targeted. And of course he was complicit in getting them targeted with his continuous hate speech against them. I agree with Nate. The first headline does not capture how inadequate Trump’s speech was. And the second is not much better.
I think it is appropriate and fair to mention in a headline things that were conspicuously absent in the speech of a major politician. In this particular case: the absence of any mention of how continued easy access to guns enables mass shootings, and how the mass shooting in Texas was based on ideas that Trump himself has helped spreading. Mentioning these things is like being alert to the fact that the dog didn’t bark – in the Sherlock Holmes story. But, overall, PCC (E) is most likely right that wokeness and Trump Derangement Syndrome have affected the NYT negatively.
I’m pretty sure the NYT still has in place its famously strict church-state separation between its editorial board and news division. I think what we’re seeing is the personnel within the news department letting their own woke political views bleed into the reporting and headline writing.
But, hell, if what I wanted were entertaining (and at times politically charged) headlines, I’d subscribe to The NY Post instead.
The question today is, if you do not get your news from the Times or the Post, where do you get it? From Facebook where millions go for their news? From Twitter? Nearly all of the good print news journalism is in decline today and has been long before Trump. Rich guys are buying up most of the big city papers and turning them into junk. Others go broke because they cannot compete with the internet and your phone. America gives a shit about good journalism and straight news about the same as they care about their president.