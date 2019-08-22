The increasing wokeness of the New York Times

Not long ago I finally broke down and subscribed to the New York Times, hoping at last to have full access to at least one good newspaper. Now I find that “good” is a relative term, as the Times (as you can see from this transcribed editorial conference) seems to be becoming more Woke, converging on Salon and constantly emphasizing identity and grievance politics. It’s become increasingly sensitive to backlash from the Left, which means it’s losing its independence.

Now don’t get me wrong. I’m not going to unsubscribe (yet), and there is some good, solid journalism in there. Plus it’s got the best science reporting of any paper going—and good fine, wine, and travel sections.

But I felt weird when they famously changed a headline in response to readers’ backlash. Here’s the original one, referring to Trump’s statement after the two recent mass shootings:

Tomorrow's NYT print edition. Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019

Which, though I despise Trump and think he’s bigoted and divisive, seemed to me an accurate account of what he actually said. But after some furious backlash from people who couldn’t stand that headline, they changed the words so that the banner became more of an indictment of Trump:

What bothered me about this was that the replacement headline reported what Trump didn’t say, and that isn’t news but editorializing. After all, Trump didn’t say a lot of things in that statement, and why mention what he left out, namely guns?

Why? Because the NYT has an explicitly anti-Trump agenda (which I share), but they’re starting to let their editorial views bleed into the news. As one staffer said in the editorial meeting:

And the issue with last week’s headline was not really about Trump per se. It was really more broadly about what kind of credulousness we want to reflect in terms of an administration—any administration. Or about other cases where we’re sort of shying away from the real content of the story to put a milder spin on it in the headline, which is sometimes actively misleading.

In other words, they needed to put a more critical spin on that headline, and somehow stick the needle into Trump, which they did. But they already do that every day on their editorial page, and that’s fine. The “real content of the story”, of course, is purely subjective, and you know what it is in this case.

Historically, the Times famously kept news and editorial apart, but now they’re increasingly merging, and you can see it every day in the news. Here’s the very first headline I saw when I opened the website this morning:

Now you can argue whether this is even worth noting (I don’t think it is), but it’s a piece in the “Critic’s Notebook”: Poniewozik is the Times‘s chief television critic. But instead of criticizing a television show, he goes off on a polemic about how they shouldn’t let Sean Spicer (a lying and oleaginous creature, to be sure) appear on that show, because it effaces how evil he was:

. . .it isn’t cool to get mad about things like this. It’s so strident. It’s so earnest. If you high-mindedly wrestle with a goofy sideshow like “Dancing With the Stars,” you just get glitter all over you, and the show gets ratings. But this is one time when we should get uptight. “Dancing With the Stars” is just a silly, innocuous reality show, that’s true. And that’s exactly why it shouldn’t be helping Sean Spicer dry-clean his reputation. . . .Now, look: It’s not as if reality shows cast only paragons of honesty. But this is not simply a matter of Sean Spicer’s having lied. It’s a matter of Sean Spicer’s being a liar, professionally. That is, he’s not a famous person who happened to do something dishonest. He is a person who is famous — singularly, even in an era of “alternative facts” — for spreading disinformation, about the inauguration, about the president’s claims that he was wiretapped by the previous administration, about Michael Flynn’s resignation. At least publicly, dishonesty is his brand. But that’s just the point. To treat Spicer, and his reason for notoriety, as a harmless joke is to whitewash the harm of what he did, which was to say things so absurdly false that he invited his political side to join him in denying their own eyeballs, to encourage people to believe that facts don’t matter if they hurt your team. To put him on a silly reality show is to say that he committed a silly offense and that you’re silly if you still make a big deal about it — everybody lies, everybody does what they’ve got to do to get by, everything’s a joke, just stop being such a fussbudget and enjoy the show. Letting Sean Spicer tango onto prime time this fall is not the largest disgrace of all time. But it’s still a disgrace. Period.

Fine. What we have is Poniewozik, unable to contain himself, not discussing a show but discussing a dancer on the show. He can’t resist getting in some licks at Spicer and Trump (Trump is the real malefactor here, since it’s the job of his press secretaries to lie for him). What bothers me about the piece is that this kind of outrage is not limited to entertainment reporting, but bleeds widely into the newspaper. It’s not just in the editorial section, its proper venue: it’s in the news section, it’s in the entertainment section, it’s in the “1619 project”, which, while well motivated, has the goal of showing how racism is structurally endemic in America, permeating virtually every aspect of our existence. Some of what it shows is laudable, some less so. The goal is not, of course, to show how far we’ve come in promoting equality, but to indict us all for continuing racism. I won’t list other articles in this genre, as this is supposed to be a brief plaint and you can look for yourself. Many will disagree with me, and that’s fine. But this blending of Trump hatred into news and non-political features is now endemic in many places. Just look at the last page of New York Magazine if you disagree. Or read Salon. There is in fact no news source that I can read without feeling some kind of bias in the news reporting, whether that bias be on the Left or Right. In fact, the very concept of a “news” source is becoming hazy. I suppose you could say that this is how it should be. One reads a variety of sources, as I do, and forms one’s own opinion. But I can’t get over the feeling of being patronized and hectored by the news, whether it be by the Left at the New York Times and Salon, or the right at Breitbart and The Daily Wire. And I wonder if it’s the style of journalism that’s changed, or just the way I react to it. I don’t remember feeling this way during the Watergate scandal, when both the Times and the Washington Post went after and helped bring down Nixon. Yes, the editorials were properly against The Big Crook, but the news seemed, well, objective. It was a story, and it was mesmerizing without the need for editorializing.