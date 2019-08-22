Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s photos of birds come from reader Paul Peed, whose photos are available at eBird and Instagram. Paul’s captions are indented.

Night Herons
Black-crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax nycticorax)— another patient hunter of the marshes, this heron is the champion at remaining absolutely still while waiting for prey to pass within reach.  Piercing slightly demonic red eyes and a beautiful blue and white coloration with a long white feather plume make this guy an easy identification although, true to its name, it is most active at night.

Immature:

Adult– note the long feather plume:

Juveniles are difficult to separate from Yellow-crowned Night Herons.

Color ranges from a deep blue to this rather vibrant blue:

Poised for the strike:

Yellow-crowned Night Heron (Nyctanassa violacea)- a talented Ghost Crab hunter, this is a rarity at T.M. Goodwin, where they prey on crawfish.  This individual tortured me for months.  He would appear in a canal or ditch near where I was set up and fly off as my camera swung in his direction.  I rather think he enjoyed dodging me.

6 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 7:37 am | Permalink

    Lovely photos!

    Reply
  2. Charles Sawicki
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 7:54 am | Permalink

    Great pictures!

    Reply
  3. Liz
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 8:23 am | Permalink

    These are wonderful!

    Reply
  4. DrBrydon
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

    Great pictures. Thanks!

    In the picture with the caption “poised for the strike,” what is the thing that looks like a loop on the Heron’s back?

    Reply
    • enl
      Posted August 22, 2019 at 9:57 am | Permalink

      I was wondering the same thing.

      Reply
  5. Debbie Coplan
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 10:19 am | Permalink

    wonderful! For some reason, the last photo of the Yellow-Crowned Night Heron reminds me of a skinny penguin.

    Reply

