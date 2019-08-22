Photos of readers

Well, we haven’t yet run out of readers with fancy sports cars. Here’s reader Randy Schenck, who apparently had a young-life crisis. Randy’s words are indented:

Since old photos with cars is the fashion, I can give you one about 48 years ago.  This was my first new auto and something I would remind all of us older types: if you are going to go through a second childhood, do it while you are still young.

I was in England at the time so it would be considered a local purchase: a 1971 MGB, built for this side of the pond since it would later be shipped back.  Old film, eventually transferred to digital, is not always the best.

Note that lovely thatched roof in the background.

12 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

    Very suave, Randy!

    Reply
  2. jblilie
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:04 pm | Permalink

    Very cool Randy! 🙂

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Most I’ve seen have been red. This is classy looking.

    Reply
  4. Geoff Toscano
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:12 pm | Permalink

    One of the most handsome sports cars ever built.

    Reply
  5. Simon Hayward
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

    Nice car, my cousin had one that I remember fondly. How was the left hand drive on English country lanes?

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:35 pm | Permalink

      It was not that bad actually. Fortunately I did not drive on any toll roads. If behind a lorry and wanting to pass it was tricky. That is when you need a passenger.

      Reply
  6. Alan Jardine
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm | Permalink

    I had one of them!
    Bought in the same year, I think. However mine was the GT version (with a fixed roof) and red.
    I drove it for years until bits started to fall off.
    No extant photos, though.
    Alan.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted August 22, 2019 at 4:35 pm | Permalink

      The GT was a smarter buy I think. You had more storage room and a solid roof. Not so much roof down time in England. They were fun to drive.

      Reply
  7. Ken Kukec
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:30 pm | Permalink

    Note that lovely thatched roof in the background.

    A lovely thatched roof on the driver’s noggin, too. You still sporting that, Randy? 🙂

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted August 22, 2019 at 3:40 pm | Permalink

      Oh no. Bad luck car really. Was stolen out of the parking lot when I was going to college in St. Louis. Only had the car for about 2 1/2 years in the states. It sure beat the train over in England.

      Reply
  8. Carl
    Posted August 22, 2019 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

    …something I would remind all of us older types: if you are going to go through a second childhood, do it while you are still young.

    Good advice. Two years ago I bought a BMW coupe that does 0 to 60mph in 4.0 seconds, tops out at 160mph, and handles curves like it’s glued to the road. I drove it 700 miles to my 50th high school reunion last month. Such a fun car to drive, I’m glad I got it while still young.

    Reply
    • Randall Schenck
      Posted August 22, 2019 at 4:54 pm | Permalink

      Be sure and get a photo and send it in. We won’t ask how much it cost.

      Reply

