Photos of readers

Well, we haven’t yet run out of readers with fancy sports cars. Here’s reader Randy Schenck, who apparently had a young-life crisis. Randy’s words are indented:
Since old photos with cars is the fashion, I can give you one about 48 years ago. This was my first new auto and something I would remind all of us older types: if you are going to go through a second childhood, do it while you are still young.
I was in England at the time so it would be considered a local purchase: a 1971 MGB, built for this side of the pond since it would later be shipped back. Old film, eventually transferred to digital, is not always the best.
Note that lovely thatched roof in the background.
Very suave, Randy!
Very cool Randy! 🙂
Most I’ve seen have been red. This is classy looking.
One of the most handsome sports cars ever built.
Nice car, my cousin had one that I remember fondly. How was the left hand drive on English country lanes?
It was not that bad actually. Fortunately I did not drive on any toll roads. If behind a lorry and wanting to pass it was tricky. That is when you need a passenger.
I had one of them!
Bought in the same year, I think. However mine was the GT version (with a fixed roof) and red.
I drove it for years until bits started to fall off.
No extant photos, though.
Alan.
The GT was a smarter buy I think. You had more storage room and a solid roof. Not so much roof down time in England. They were fun to drive.
A lovely thatched roof on the driver’s noggin, too. You still sporting that, Randy? 🙂
Oh no. Bad luck car really. Was stolen out of the parking lot when I was going to college in St. Louis. Only had the car for about 2 1/2 years in the states. It sure beat the train over in England.
Good advice. Two years ago I bought a BMW coupe that does 0 to 60mph in 4.0 seconds, tops out at 160mph, and handles curves like it’s glued to the road. I drove it 700 miles to my 50th high school reunion last month. Such a fun car to drive, I’m glad I got it while still young.
Be sure and get a photo and send it in. We won’t ask how much it cost.