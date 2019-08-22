Photos of readers

Well, we haven’t yet run out of readers with fancy sports cars. Here’s reader Randy Schenck, who apparently had a young-life crisis. Randy’s words are indented:

Since old photos with cars is the fashion, I can give you one about 48 years ago. This was my first new auto and something I would remind all of us older types: if you are going to go through a second childhood, do it while you are still young.

I was in England at the time so it would be considered a local purchase: a 1971 MGB, built for this side of the pond since it would later be shipped back. Old film, eventually transferred to digital, is not always the best.