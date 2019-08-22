“Never read Twitter comments”

The header above is sound advice for anyone who posts anything more controversial than cat pictures, and I almost never read comments under my tweets, which I usually don’t see anyway as most of them go directly to Twitter from my website.

But I made an exception for this one, which just confirmed the wisdom of the header.

The only thing that saves Reps. Tlaib and Omar from the universal reproach they are due is the plausibility of the claim that their displays of anti-Semitism are unconscious. But the. . evidence suggests that they know exactly what they are saying.https://t.co/Eie1KDl47S — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) August 21, 2019

I suppose the degree of incivility below is par for the course. But yet that very same day I’d tweeted TWICE about Trump’s stupidity, and yet people still say, “Go after Trump instead of getting those brown girls.” As if their being brown has anything to do with the issue, except for the benighted who feel that pigmentation is directly correlated with virtue.

“Now do Trump” says one person who doesn’t read. And of course I’m an Islamophobe, and quick to accuse those who merely criticize Israel of being anti-Semitic. (I’ve pointed out the difference many times.)

Note too the use of the word “tribe”, which is a real tell in this game. While one person defends me (“hypnotize” is the word Omar used to refer to Israel’s effect on the world), the degree of hatred of Israel—particularly by the Left—still amazes me. Why Israel rather than Syria or North Korea? You know why. And you can see the same sentiment in the comments on any article about Israel on HuffPost.

At any rate, all this does is confirm the wisdom of ignoring Twitter comments. For some reason, those comments form the epicenter of the Internet cesspool.

Oh, and no, I’m not upset at all; I’m used to this. It used to sting, but now it just makes me shake my head and utter the immortal words of the Wicked Witch of the West: “What a world. . . what a world!”