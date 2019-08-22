“Never read Twitter comments”

The header above is sound advice for anyone who posts anything more controversial than cat pictures, and I almost never read comments under my tweets, which I usually don’t see anyway as most of them go directly to Twitter from my website.
But I made an exception for this one, which just confirmed the wisdom of the header.
I suppose the degree of incivility below is par for the course. But yet that very same day I’d tweeted TWICE about Trump’s stupidity, and yet people still say, “Go after Trump instead of getting those brown girls.” As if their being brown has anything to do with the issue, except for the benighted who feel that pigmentation is directly correlated with virtue.
“Now do Trump” says one person who doesn’t read. And of course I’m an Islamophobe, and quick to accuse those who merely criticize Israel of being anti-Semitic. (I’ve pointed out the difference many times.)
Note too the use of the word “tribe”, which is a real tell in this game. While one person defends me (“hypnotize” is the word Omar used to refer to Israel’s effect on the world), the degree of hatred of Israel—particularly by the Left—still amazes me. Why Israel rather than Syria or North Korea? You know why. And you can see the same sentiment in the comments on any article about Israel on HuffPost.
At any rate, all this does is confirm the wisdom of ignoring Twitter comments. For some reason, those comments form the epicenter of the Internet cesspool.
Oh, and no, I’m not upset at all; I’m used to this. It used to sting, but now it just makes me shake my head and utter the immortal words of the Wicked Witch of the West: “What a world. . . what a world!”
Good grief…another reminder of why I don’t tw**t.
Last sentence typo; I think “immoral” is supposed to be “immortal”. But I’m sure the wicked witch is immoral as well. 😉
Whoops, I’ll fix that, thanks.
You took the words from my mouth!
Have nothing to do with Twitter etc. They serve no useful function.
I simplify the headline:
“Never read Twitter comments”
to:
“Never Twitter”
Some threads feel like a roller-coaster ride of improperly placed emoticons vs. intriguing memes and positively useful clarifications. One might be coasting along smoothly gathering new tidbits about “geological” (or lunarogical?) events on one of Jupiter’s moons when someone jumps in with, “Has anyone seen rings around Uranus?”
I rest my case.
Nasty! I leave the tweets to the birds.
A great waste of time and who has the time anyway. Oh that’s right, presidents do, at least the ones who have no clue what a president actually does. This one tweets and spends lots of time talking at the media in front of running helicopters.
This is a good rule for nearly any website!
WEIT is the one website I comment on because it’s the one website I’ve found where there are both comments and people worth replying to, and people very rarely get nasty, and all of that’s likely because of our gracious host 🙂
+1.It’s (WEIT) like having a variety show at your fingertips. One you may watch at leisure with some of the best topics, commenters, guest appearances, videography, and of course our talented host.
“Why Israel rather than Syria or North Korea?”
I think that it’s not rational, but tied to religion, both Christianity and Islam arose from Judaism. Their followers hate the Jews because they didn’t convert, the parent rejected the children. This was certainly the case with Luther who was friendly to Jews until they resisted conversion. He then wrote “On the Jews and their lies” which was the blur print for the final solution. This insane hatred of Jews seems to have even infected some secular people. How this happens, I don’t have a clue. Maybe it’s just continuing exposure.
The important thing here is that you didn’t get ratioed. You have more likes than comments. Nothing else matters.
I don’t even know what “ratioed” means, but I get an idea from what you said!
I think it the same word as the one talked about by a guest poster on WEIT:
https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/05/23/another-word-that-needs-to-die/
The only place I see tweets are the ones under the Hili dialogue or on other posts on WEIT. Twitter and Facebook seem to draw out the worst in people. I have been attacked by “friends” even when I comment with something that is basically in agreement with their post.
Stay away from Twitter. Twitter rots your brain. Just look at Trump, he uses the twitter all the time.
You’re right, Professor – don’t read the comments, they’re just depressing (and we get enough of that in the daily news). I used to say that you know how bad American education is when people can’t read a flashing red hand when crossing the street, let alone Walk/Don’t Walk text. I think AOC should wake up to what her fellow freshmen are really saying, and their constituents have to wake up to what their representation really means. Sheesh!
I’m not exposed to commenting like Sam Harris and Prof. Coyne are. I am galled vicariously. It’s not that the comments are “negative” – it’s the dishonesty. Being libeled and falsely accused with no good recourse is a recipe for health problems.
As I’ve said on many occasion, Twitter is excellent for some things but the comments on highly charged political or social tweets will curl your hair. I hope people don’t abandon or avoid Twitter just because of some peoples’ comments.
Twitter is really good for following very specific categories of events. For example, I follow a Twitter account that tells me when an earthquake has occured nearby. Another one tells me of the movements of a Union Pacific locomotive — the largest ever deployed in the US they say. I plan to go see it if it ever gets to my neck of the woods. I also follow the space companies, such as SpaceX, to learn when their launches are to take place and when they get delayed. You also get recommendations of new books, articles, etc. that are hard to get elsewhere.
If the political arguments bother you, just avoid them.
You never criticize Israel or speak out against its oppression of the Palestinians unless you’re defending yourself. Seems to me like that makes you a shill for Israel rather than an objective writer.
Give me a break. I wrote a post just the other day criticizing Netanyahu for prohibiting Omar and Tlaib from entering the country.
And you, my friend (and I use that term loosely), are uncivil and a violator of the Roolz.
Hello all, I’m “Brother Goff” the fellow who defended Coyne in this tweet thread. I just wanted to pop in to highly recommend a book about this topic–Flight of the Intellectuals by Paul Berman.
While it’s not nearly as risible and dimwitted as the Left’s “Islamophobia!” interpretation of any and all criticism of Islam, I think it bears mentioning that the side of this debate typically associated with “New Atheism” is somewhat reductive, as well. The relationship between Judaism and Islam has been one of ambivalence throughout history–it’s had its ebbs and flows, as any large-scale sociological relationship is bound to. It is true that Jews typically were forced to live in a state of religious apartheid called “dhimmitude,” but even this was an improvement over their condition within Christendom throughout much of history. There is much scholarship on this topic; Bernard Lewis’s Jews and Islam is a good place to start.
The point of all this is that the brand of anti-Semitism that Omar adheres to (let’s just the bullshit; we all *know* she’s truly anti-Semitic at this point)–the contemporary murderous, conspiratorial, and outright phantasmagorical anti-Semitism that we see in MEMRI videos–actually *is* a relatively recent innovation. It’s basically a creation of the Third Reich (whose anti-Semitism in turn was heavily indebted to Christian anti-Semitism). To recruit allies among the Middle East, Nazi anti-Semitism was packaged, as it were, in an Islamic context. Yes, it *must* be said that the Qu’ran and Islamic traditions *are* extraordinarily amenable to anti-Semitic readings, but the truth is that they are also amenable to ecumenical interpretations as well. When the Nazis lost the war, the Grand Mufti fled to Egypt where he continued to be a Palestinian activist.
The point is, just as the Left embarrasses itself with its “Islamophobia!” nonsense, we do ourselves no favors with the obverse position that “Islam=anti-Semitic.” The thesis of Berman’s book is that the Islamic world needs to undergo a process of reflection, contrition, and expunging of hateful doctrine vis-à-vis the Holocaust a la the Vatican eventually did. This has yet to happen, of course, and doesn’t seem to be on the horizon.
Berman sets the stage for all of this by noting that the New York Times Magazine did a practically hagiographical cover feature on Tariq Ramadan–anointing him an “Islamic superstar”–even as Ramadan openly praises his unapologetically anti-Semitic grandfather Hassan Al-Bannah–the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood and ally of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem. Tariq Ramadan, of course, has in the years since the book was published been charged with rape.
tl;dr version: Anyone who wants to better understand contemporary Muslim anti-Semitism and is disgusted by the Left’s silence in the face of it should read Flight of the Intellectuals.
I see that our university library has that book, so I’ll read it soon. Thanks for the recommendation.