Trump is insane, melts down over Greenland

When I first heard that Trump wanted to buy Greenland from Denmark, I thought it was a joke. It wasn’t; he wants its natural resources and its strategic location, though there’s already a big air base there with listening posts. Read and weep:

Well, of course Denmark won’t sell it, so Trump doesn’t get the chance of buying a country that could become a state (can you imagine?). So Trump does what any child would do: postpones (indefinitely) a meeting with Denmark’s and Greenland’s Prime Ministers, a meeting scheduled for September in Copenhagen.

Up till now I just thought he was a bully, a narcissist, and the worst President ever; now I think he’s insane.

 

 

