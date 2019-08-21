Shoot me now: Trump thinks he’s king of the Jews!

Now he’s the King of the Jews! Ceiling Cat help us!
But the one good thing, I think, is that stuff like this can’t possibly help him. Yes, he’s trying to divide the Democratic party by painting it as the Squad Party, but in the end I think it will just make him look insane. Combine that with a possibly plummeting economy and bye-bye White House!
Well he may be my President, in the formal sense, but he’s not my fricking KING!
As my my mother would have said, ‘Ye gods & little fishes!”
You have my deepest sympathy. Maybe we can sell Israel to America!
My sympathies – we have a major national embarrassment currently squatting at no 10 Downing Street, but:
a) he probably won’t be there long
b) not even he really compares to your increasingly unhinged narcissist.
Trying to remember. Last time someone said they were king of the Jews, that didn’t work out so well? Trump is certainly king of the superlative. What an annoying style!
Lemme know when Pontius Pilate comes out on the North Portico and makes a show of washing his hands.
Of course he thinks this. He’s a narcissist.
How about the Red Heifer? Did I miss the Red Heifer? Damn! I wanted to see the R. H.
“he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.”
As the next POTUS!
Best bumper sticker so far: “Any functioning adult – 2020”
In his mind, and I’d bet in the mind of Wayne Allyn Root as well, they’re one and the same.
One simply can’t evaluate such deeply irrational assertions in terms of actual truth value. This is in the realm of individual and collective delusion. It plays right into old stereotypes and explains why the stereotype of “divided loyalty” is so potent.
King of Israel rather, but no matter really, since it is still crazy.
When you read anything by Wayne Allyn Root about Trump you realize we’re dealing with a cult.
(It’s fascinating stuff, to see a cult emerge like this in the world of social media. We live in interesting times.)
And just yesterday he was saying the jews who would vote for a Democrat were either stupid or disloyal. Sure glad he got over that. Does he even know what his son in law is?
Hunh? That’s Jared you’re talking about, no? So,if I interpret your comment correctly, either he’s a Democrat or a Jew? I really doubt that he’d have been able to retain being a functioning Democrat in the Trump family (he’d be drugged into insensibility, or dropped into an oubliette, or something). But his religious affiliations haven’t attracted any mention over here that I’ve noticed (and nor should anyone’s religious disease be a public matter).
Well bowdlerise me with a deep-fried pizza! That’s almost interesting! Not as interesting as “Following his father’s conviction for fraud in 2005 and subsequent incarceration” though – talk about “Like father like father-in-law”!
Hell, even Trump was a Democrat a few years ago. The whole family can be whatever you want them to be if you have enough money, Comrade.
Check out https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wayne_Allyn_Root
Root has said he thinks the Las Vegas shooter was ISIS, and that Obama was not born in the US and did not go to Columbia. And more
With him, he’s always the best at everything “in the history of the world”. He might be right in one category: the greatest narcissist in the history of the world. He’s taking it to a whole new level.
Where in that statement does he says he’s King?
I was about to ask the same question, but didn’t want to spoil the fun.
You know perfectly well what Jerry meant; the details of whether Trump explicitly said it or not are irrelevant. Yours is a question that’s not being asked in good faith.
In his tweet, Trump quotes with approval Wayne Allyn Root’s statement that “the Jewish people in Israel love [Trump] like he’s the King of Israel.”
I think that makes him fair game for Jerry’s spoof headline.
Trump is bad for Israel – that’s for sure.
BUT: unfortunately there is something in his tweets that sounds strangely familiar to me…
The problem is that Trump is indeed very popular in Israel, he is considered by many to be a big friend and protector of Israel who will defend it against the hostile antisemitic world. This adoration of Trump is, in part, a result of the fixation of many Israelis on the (real) anti-Israeli bias in some of the international media and on the (real) animosity between Israel and the Arab countries. These dangers are taken as a proof that the second Holocaust is coming, that Israel will soon be wiped out of the face of the earth, and only the Messiah from the Oval Room can save his Chosen People.
“Trump is bad for Israel – that’s for sure.”
Why do you think so?
And why do you call his popularity in Israel a problem? A problem for whom?
He’s a problem for people who believe in civility and the rule of law, he’s a problem for anti-racists, for secularists, for everyone with the slightest, passing interest in liberal democracy, etc.
Trump just told the press scrum on the south drive of the White House that American Jews who do not support him are “disloyal” — to both Israel and Trump, since he’s done so much for Israel. This is just a variation on the scurrilous “dual loyalty” charge leveled against Jews by anti-Semites in host countries since time immemorial. Indeed, in addressing a group of US Jews earlier this year, Trump even referred to Netanyahu as “your prime minister.”
Trump has trafficked in other invidious stereotypes regarding Jews as well. He told another Jewish-American audience that they constantly renegotiate deals and are money-obsessed. And during the run-up to the 2016 election, his campaign circulated a picture of the Star of David atop a background of greenbacks and singled out Jewish Democratic donors for special attacks.
Trump is incapable of thinking deeper than the level of branding, which is one form of stereotyping.
In 2017, he placed a note in the Western Wall. Here’s a photo https://twitter.com/YiddishNews/status/866763985567318016.
I now wonder what he wished for.
I was watching a programme on Roman history earlier, and that comment just made me think of the parallel charge laid against the early Christians by the Roman authorities looking for lion food.
And the charge laid against Catholics by Protestants in the Elizabethan era, particularly on long winter nights. (Blackadder, 2nd edition vol 4 or 5.)
And I’m sure other examples. Well, I had the same slur thrown at me for having an Irish name in the 1970s. “You can’t be a properly patriotic Briton with a name like that!” “But, I’ve never claimed to be a patriotic Briton.” It’s one of the oldest slurs in the book.
The salient example in the US is the Nisei Japanese (natural-born US citizens of Japanese descent) who were interned in prison camps during WW2 for fear they would be loyal to Japan.
“Trump thinks he’s king of the Jews!”
My God, he must think he is the messiah.
He must have dementia, he does not seem creative enough to be a schizophrenic.
And I thought Bush Jr said some stupid things. He had nothing on this batshit craziness. Can someone offer Trump a nice building site in Northern Greenland and get him to move there permanently. If his children want to go perhaps they can be caged separately.
In another press gaggle he called himself “the chosen one” for taking on China. Aside from Falun Gong, God Almighty knows what poisonous, deranged social media he’s wallowing in.
It is not surprising to find there are sycophants like Wayne Allyn Root. Is it pathetic that Trump is a sucker for them. How daft do you have to be to quote someone like that as if it were a meaningful endorsement?
I can give credit where it is due. Moving the embassy to Jerusalem and becoming more pro-Israel are good things in my mind. Abandoning the charade that America is a disinterested broker between a country that shares our most important values and an opposition that does not is welcome honesty from a President who has set never to be broken records for the opposite.
Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem should’ve been done as part of an overall strategy of re-initiating the peace process. US policy should be geared to achieving a two-state solution.
Even with a two-state solution there may never be peace in the Levant in any of our lifetimes. But without a two-state solution, there certainly never will be.
Someone above mentioned George Bush and it reminded me of this from Bush following the inauguration of Trump.
According to reports, several spectators in attendance overheard former President George W. Bush say, “That was some weird s**t,” after Trump was sworn into office.
No change; none expected.
Okay, maybe he’s not just stupid like I said on the other thread, and he really is insane.