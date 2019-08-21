Shoot me now: Trump thinks he’s king of the Jews!

Now he’s the King of the Jews! Ceiling Cat help us!

But the one good thing, I think, is that stuff like this can’t possibly help him. Yes, he’s trying to divide the Democratic party by painting it as the Squad Party, but in the end I think it will just make him look insane. Combine that with a possibly plummeting economy and bye-bye White House!

“Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

…..all Jews, Blacks, Gays, everyone. And importantly, he’s good for everyone in America who wants a job.” Wow! @newsmax @foxandfriends @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Well he may be my President, in the formal sense, but he’s not my fricking KING!

