Photographs of readers

Well, I’ve run out of readers with fancy sports cars, but we have plenty of other interesting people on tap. One is Ron Miksha, who shows us that you can be a grad student at any age. All it takes is curiosity.
I’m a bee ecology grad student at the University of Calgary. I am working with Lawrence Harder, a bee and plant ecologist, investigating the effects that non-native honeybees may have on native bees. Here in Calgary, the urban honeybee hobby grew from 120 backyard bee hives to about 1300 in the past ten years. That growth may be displacing local native bees. We are measuring bee reproductive success compared to honeybee colony density around the city. We are also researching direct resource competition.
Although I am getting up in age and using a wheelchair to get around, this photo shows me doing what I like best. It was taken in one of the 85 urban backyards that are part of our laboratory. I am collecting honeybee pollen directly from honey comb cells near the bees’ broodnest. The pollen is analyzed to determine floral source, then compared with pollen I’ve gathered directly from native bumblebees.
I thought you needed a hazmat suit and gloves to do what he’s doing!
Is this the new facebook?
It’s better because there are no ads and I don’t sell data about the readers.
Bravo, Ron – Bravo!
Ron is evidently a bee whisperer. More power to him, I don’t think I will be joining him.
Do you steal just a little bit of honey from time to time?
Yes, I steal a bit of honey from time to time. It’s like the bees are my friends with benefits.
Nice doing something worthwhile outdorrs. Looks like a happy man, too.
I did a postdoc with Lawrence Harder 20 years ago! I heard he has just retired. Please say hi to him for me, Ron.
Hi Bruce, Lawrence is brilliant and I’m lucky to be working with him. He is sort of retired, meaning he only works 12-hour days now.
Timely studies, thanks Ron
It’s good to see another beekeeper hare. I must confess to being more timid and using a veil and gloves with my bees. Bravo Ron!
Neat Ron! Keep having fun!
A very cool lived experience.
JAC:
These are Canadian bees Jerry. Well done Ron
Note that Ron has a Norwegian extreme metal band from Trondheim, Norway named after him – for a spurious reason. Miksha had their Half the Battle video played more times** than the contemporaneous Britney Spear’s video!!!
HERE’S Ron’s Bad Beekeeping Blog
** on Norwegian MTV that is
As Andy Warhol said, “In the future everyone will have a Norwegian heavy metal band named after them.” I’m just the first, I guess.
By the way, you are right – these are Canadian bees and they always apologize if they accidentally sting.
